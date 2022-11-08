After days of anticipation and criticism, West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock entered the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle alongside comedian Seann Walsh. Hancock made quite the first impression, sharing his love for Ed Sheeran and treating Walsh and the British public to a rendition of the singer’s song “Perfect.” The late arrivals soon experienced their first trial, “Beastly Burrow,” which involved traversing tunnels full of creepy crawlies in the dark as they tried to earn stars (meals) for the camp. With Walsh clearly terrified of the situation, the former health secretary led the way, and they ended up finishing the trial with a respectable six out of 11 stars.

