Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Yes, Prince Charles Really Did Breakdance
The fifth episode of The Crown Season 5 concludes by recognizing King Charles’ The Prince’s Trust, which he founded in 1976 to help with “improving the lives of disadvantaged young people in the UK.” Right before the credits roll, a video of Charles (portrayed by Dominic West) breakdancing to “Don’t Sweat the Technique” plays. The moment seems so out of place for the royal that some may be wondering, did this really happen?
Bustle
Emily Ratajkowski Wore A Disco Ball Crop Top On Her Elle UK Cover
Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to rocking fierce, sometimes polarizing ‘fits, so she must have been in her element during her Elle UK cover shoot. The British publication styled her in two flashy, metallic looks for their December edition and they were, in a word, audacious. Behind the title...
Bustle
John Lewis’ Christmas Advert Song Comes From A Beloved Reality Star
Titled “The Beginner,” the hotly-anticipated John Lewis Christmas 2022 advert is a winner. The moving ad follows a man as he tries to master skateboarding, before the arrival of his skateboard-loving foster daughter. Despite many falls, he refuses to give up on the endeavour and finally picks up a few tricks, and a sprain. The sequence ends with the man and his partner welcoming their foster child to her new home, where they instantly connect over skateboarding.
Bustle
Lupita Nyong'o's Dating Life Isn't Like Her Black Panther Character
Lupita Nyong’o plays the lover of the late T’Challa in the Black Panther films, but in real life, you’ll probably never find out who her lover is. Nyong’o is currently single — at least as far as the public knows. The Oscar winner keeps her dating life private, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t faced her fair share of dating rumors.
Bustle
Keith Lemon Marked His 20th Wedding Anniversary In Super Sweet Way
Known for fronting ITV’s Celebrity Juice, we’re used to seeing Keith Lemon (real name Leigh Francis) crack a joke or two but not so much when it comes to talking about romance and relationships. But this year, celebrating the 30-year anniversary with his partner, Francis flipped the script by sharing two Instagram posts where he wished his wife of twenty years, Jill Carter, a happy anniversary. But who is Keith Lemon’s wife? Here’s everything you need to know about Carter.
‘Absolutely frightening’: Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity
Olivia Attwood has given a tell-all interview about why she was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.It was initially revealed that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday night (7 November) that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.Now, almost a week later, Attwood has given an interview about what happened.She told The Mail on Sunday that a routine blood test, which all the jungle campmates undergo randomly throughout the show, disclosed...
Bustle
Lindsay Lohan Explained That Mean Girls Homage In Falling For Christmas
As Damian so astutely put it in 2004’s Mean Girls, “everybody in the English-speaking world” knows the song “Jingle Bell Rock.” You know, because the Plastics perform a more-naughty-than-nice rendition of the Bobby Helms classic in their high school’s holiday talent show “every year.” In the film’s iconic scene, Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron saves the day by starting an a capella singalong following an onstage mishap. For the first time since then, fans can hear those very vocals once again: Lohan sings an updated version of “Jingle Bell Rock” in the end credits of her new Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas.
Bustle
The Crown Season 5 Soundtrack Is Full Of Pop Music Gems
After years of anticipation, The Crown Season 5 finally dropped Nov. 9 — and with it, a soundtrack full of popular songs from this season’s timeline, which spans from 1991 to the early summer of 1997, shortly before Princess Diana’s fatal car crash that August. The newest installment had big shoes to fill by way of music, as Season 4 had some real gems. Who could forget “Edge of Seventeen,” for example, which played during soon-to-be Princess Diana’s night out with friends after her engagement to Prince Charles? The iconic Stevie Nicks track basically became the young Diana’s theme song for her rocky entry into the royal family.
Bustle
56 Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff Collaborations, Ranked
Like peanut butter and jelly, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are a classic and reliable pairing. The 11-time Grammy winner started working with the Bleachers mastermind in 2013, and what started as a soundtrack collab has grown into one of pop music’s most fruitful partnerships. As of 2022, Antonoff has co-written and/or co-produced 56 songs with Swift. While that’s just a fraction of their individual catalogs, they remain one of each other’s most influential collaborators.
Bustle
Florence + The Machine's "Dream Girl Evil" Was Inspired By Your Fave Thriller Series
A fearsome, anthemic highlight from Florence + The Machine’s latest album Dance Fever, “Dream Girl Evil” sounds like the artist’s own twisted take on penning a huge, Rolling Stones-style rock stormer. With tongue firmly in cheek, the song explores the double standards that women are subjected to by society, presenting Florence as an angel and devil at the same time.
Bustle
Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Matt Hancock’s Chaotic First Day On I’m A Celeb
After days of anticipation and criticism, West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock entered the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle alongside comedian Seann Walsh. Hancock made quite the first impression, sharing his love for Ed Sheeran and treating Walsh and the British public to a rendition of the singer’s song “Perfect.” The late arrivals soon experienced their first trial, “Beastly Burrow,” which involved traversing tunnels full of creepy crawlies in the dark as they tried to earn stars (meals) for the camp. With Walsh clearly terrified of the situation, the former health secretary led the way, and they ended up finishing the trial with a respectable six out of 11 stars.
Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp
Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also showed low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to hospital.The former Love Island contestant, 31, disclosed the truth behind her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.Some news from camp 💔 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ITdNVeMD4F— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 7, 2022She said: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell...
Bustle
Florence Pugh & Zach Braff’s Instagram Reunion Is Beyond Sweet
Though Scrubs alum Zach Braff, 47, and Don’t Worry Darling actor Florence Pugh, 26, “quietly ended their relationship” earlier this year, it looks like the two exes have stayed on good terms. On the evening of Nov. 10, Braff invited his Instagram followers to take part in a charity auction, offering a 30-minute Zoom call with two Scrubs legends to raise money for the army veterans charity Homes For Our Troops. As well as getting the chance to grill the J.D actor on some of his best philosophical quips from the long-running sitcom (“So, he has a cute butt. Everyone has a cute butt.”) the lucky auction winner will also get a direct line to Braff’s co-star and real-life BFF, Donald Faison.
Bustle
Bustle Newsletter: November 11, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 11, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Paris Hilton Reveals Exactly How She Keeps Her Skin So Snatched. The beauty and fashion mogul’s skin care routine...
Bustle
Love Is Blind
Another rollercoaster Love Is Blind season has come and gone, but the pods won’t be empty for long. To cap off the Season 3 reunion, co-host Vanessa Lachey told viewers she’d see them again for Love Is Blind Season 4. Though not exactly new information, it was a welcomed reminder since Netflix announced Seasons 4 and 5 all the way back in March 2022.
Bustle
Princess Diana's Friends In The Crown Season 5 Include An Acupuncturist & Astrologer
In the second episode of The Crown Season 5, Princess Diana’s longtime friend Dr. James Colthurst makes his first appearance. After Diana visits the radiologist’s hospital, journalist Andrew Morton introduces himself to Colthurst, kicking off a consequential chain of events. The doctor would ultimately serve as the middleman between the royal and Morton, ferrying audio tapes of the princess’ answers to interview questions, leading to his 1992 bombshell book, Diana: Her True Story.
Comments / 0