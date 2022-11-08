Read full article on original website
KMOV
Developer hopes for greenlight on $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A family-friendly entertainment complex planned for O’Fallon could surpass its final hurdle next week as developers seek expedited approval from the O’Fallon City Council. SkyView Partners said the project has been in the works for several years before they decided on a 2.5-acre...
KSDK
Smash-and-grabs continue at several St. Louis businesses
Businesses in north and south St. Louis, the Central West End and even downtown have all been hit. Smash-and-grabs continue all around the area.
Illinois Business Journal
Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar coming to Glen Carbon at Meridian Plaza
Contractor-turned-franchisee Hunter Yung is partnering with his wife Shannon Yung in becoming the owners of the soon-arriving Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar at Meridian Plaza, as part of the 44-acre development at the southeast corner of Illinois 157 and Meridian Road. It will be the first location in the St. Louis region for the popular dining franchise brand.
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
KMOV
Slick conditions lead to numerous accidents on St. Louis-area highways Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Icy conditions led to several accidents on St. Louis-area highways early Saturday morning. An accident involving a semi and multiple cars closed both lanes of I-55 near Arsenal and backed up northbound traffic past Potomac. Several semis were involved in an accident that happened at I-55 and Park, closing the northbound lanes. An accident also closed two eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge, which also caused a traffic snarl. Another accident closed three lanes of eastbound I-64 near 14th Street in downtown St. Louis.
KSDK
Market by Macy's Celebrates Grand Opening in Chesterfield Commons
ST. LOUIS - Market by Macy's is officially open for business just in time for the season of giving. The Macy's team celebrated the new store's grand opening with customers on Friday, November 11th, after much anticipation community-wide. Market by Macy's is a new concept, the Chesterfield location being just...
First homeless shelter for men opens up in St. Charles County
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Opening the door to success, that's Dareth Jeffers wish for unhoused men. "We are the first and only place for men in St. Charles County," Jeffers said. The executive director and founder explained, in a county of 400,000 residents, there isn't a shelter for single men.
St. Louis is offering free firewood for residents
The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is offering free firewood to the City of St. Louis residents.
KMOV
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
How City of St. Louis residents can get free firewood
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is offering free firewood to residents through March. Firewood will be available on a first come, first serve basis for city residents Mondays through Fridays at the following city parks:. Forest Park in the Lower...
myleaderpaper.com
Fire causes extensive damage at old Festus Flea Market site
Fire damaged buildings at the old Festus Flea Market, 3209 Hwy. 67, near Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, the Hematite Fire Protection District reported. The district received a call on the fire about 2:20 p.m., said Hematite Fire Lt. Jacob Cortez. “It’s a vacant commercial structure, with interconnected buildings,”...
'You didn’t bring us one number': Hazelwood school board members demand sampling data from Jana preliminary results
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's news one would be eager to hear: "There's no harm to students at your school when it comes to radioactive contamination." However, when this contradicts another recent report, it creates confusion and even more concerns. This is the case for Jana Elementary in Florissant, Missouri.
Man carjacked, another pistol-whipped overnight in St. Louis
Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.
BJC HealthCare building outpatient facility in Metro East
GODFREY, Ill. — BJC HealthCare has begun construction of a new outpatient care facility in Metro East. The 14,000-square-foot facility, at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street in Godfrey, will hold space for primary and specialty care, laboratory and radiology services, and additional shell space for future expansion, officials said.
City of Wentzville opens multi-million-dollar recreation center
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The City of Wentzville is celebrating Monday after the grand opening of a multi-million-dollar recreation center. Mayor Nick Guccione said the new Wentzville Rec Center is more than 94,000 square feet and he hopes it is a place where everyone can come together. “In a third-party...
KSDK
Amid continued radioactivity concerns at Jana Elementary, new study finds other chemicals nearby
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The years Kim Visintine had with her son Zach just weren’t enough. “We were blessed with him for six years of life," said Visintine, a former North County resident. Zach died from a rare brain tumor. “That is typically found in folks who've been exposed...
Pappy's Smokehouse burglarized early Friday
ST. LOUIS — Another St. Louis restaurant was the victim of a burglary early Friday morning. Pappy's Smokehouse, located at 3106 Olive Street in Midtown, was reportedly broken into shortly after midnight Friday. According to St. Louis police at the scene of the break-in, no one was injured and...
KMOV
Kirkwood company sells anti-theft fogging systems that blind burglars with fog
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Kirkwood-based Density USA will install its first anti-theft fogging devices next week. Scott Bader founded the company after hearing the frustrations of businesses hit by burglars. “I got to thinking as well that there has to be a different way to stop people from stealing,...
'As close to the real thing as we can get': St. Louis County firefighters get realistic disaster training
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Nov. 7 and 9, firefighters from across St. Louis County participated in two large-scale disaster exercises to prepare for a worst-case scenario. This was an earthquake simulation at 8656 Delmar Avenue in Olivette and a parking structure collapse simulation at the Fred Weber Quarry in Maryland Heights.
5 On Your Side
