Two shelters to open in Lee County as Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida

Credits: North Fort Myers Park and Recreation Center

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two shelters are opening in Lee County to keep residents safe during Tropical Storm Nicole.

The shelters will open Wednesday morning to residents whose living conditions are unstable following Hurricane Ian.

Anyone who has a damaged home, RV or tent is welcome to take shelter at the pet-friendly locations mentioned below.

Estero Recreation Center at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

North Fort Myers Recreation Center will open as a shelter at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, and will be pet friendly. – This location is currently a polling election place.

No evacuation orders are in place at this time. These shelters are to boost safety and comfort for residents whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Ian.