Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
WDBJ7.com
Community Christmas Store prepares for the holiday season
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store is getting ready for the holiday season. This year, the store is at the Spartan Square shopping center in Salem. Families in need can shop for new toys, clothes and food, all completely free of charge. The store runs entirely...
WSET
Clothing, Crafts, and More Await Inside Woodlane Antiques & Crafts
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — Woodlane Antiques & Crafts offers classes of all kinds to make special gifts for those you love. But not only that, you can check out other crafts and clothing inside! Emily got to find out how you can schedule your own paint night and more about their Christmas Open House!
WSET
Christmas Open House Happening at Main Street Shoppes in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — Main Street Shoppes in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on November 11-12. They have everything from Vera Bradley to Virginia apparel to candles! Emily got to walk around and check out the kind of deals you'll find if you stop by!
WSET
First annual Christmas market coming to South Boston
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — South Boston is getting another way to get into the Christmas spirit with a new Annual Christmas Market. The event will be at the Downtown Farmers Market on November 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live performances by Joshua Ray throughout the day...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
WSET
Dine Small campaign to kick off fifth year helping small Martinsville restaurants
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It's the fifth year of Dine Small for Martinsburg restaurants. The Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation will be sponsoring the effort on November 26, which is Small Business Saturday. Dine Small encourages residents and visitors to eat at small local restaurants. The EDC is offering...
WSET
General manager of Virginia Metalfab speaks on move to old Thomasville Furniture site
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — A manufacturing company moving to the town of Appomattox is ready to join the community. Virginia MetalFab moved its facility from Gladstone to the old Thomasville Furniture site in Appomattox. General Manager Brian Morris said they were growing and started to run out of space...
WSET
Monument Terrace Troop Rally moved to Lynchburg City Armory from Nicole weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The remnants of Nicole are creating some changes for Veterans Day in Hill City -- but that's not stopping one organization from honoring their brothers and sisters in uniform. Every Friday at noon, Veterans in our area are invited to the Monument Terrace in Downtown...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi to offer $50 dog adoptions this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is partnering with PetSmart to host adoption events in celebration of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend. This weekend, dog adoptions will cost only $50 at the events. The events will take place at 220 PetSmart in Roanoke over three days:. Friday, Nov. 11;...
chathamstartribune.com
Southern Roots opens in Chatham
Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
WSET
A Little Bit Hippy officially opens in River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A cool and unique new store, with other locations in Virginia, has officially made River Ridge its latest location. The store, “A Little Bit Hippy,” officially opened to guests at River Ridge last week. A Little Bit Hippy is a family-friendly “hippie shop”...
WSLS
Roanoke Sheriff’s Office to host first-ever Thanksgiving Giveback
ROANOKE, Va. – Families in Roanoke have the chance to get a free Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced its first Thanksgiving Giveback. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Melrose Library in Roanoke from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WSET
House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
WSET
Rocky Mount students to sell ornaments benefitting the homeless
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — At Downtown Rocky Mount's annual Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas, these students will be selling ornaments to raise money for people who do not have a home to go to. New Tech Gereau students are a part of a project-based learning program...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WSET
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg gets big check for student resources
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, AT&T presented the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg with a $25,000 check. This donation is a part of the company's initiative to help close the homework gap and provide digital resources for students. Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club,...
WSET
Fire Dept. reminds motorists not to drive over fire hoses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you spot a fire hose in the street whether in use or lying flat, think twice before driving over them. The Lynchburg Fire Department issued a reminder for drivers to never drive across hoses without permission from a fire department official in command. "You...
WSLS
Wiley Drive in Roanoke closed until further notice due to flooding, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – Nicole’s remnants are moving over Southwest Virginia, leaving some areas flooded. Roanoke Stormwater made the announcement on Friday morning that Wiley Drive in Roanoke is closed due to flooding. The road has been closed in the past due to flooding from Ian, as we reported.
