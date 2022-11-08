ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

WSET

Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
ALTAVISTA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community Christmas Store prepares for the holiday season

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store is getting ready for the holiday season. This year, the store is at the Spartan Square shopping center in Salem. Families in need can shop for new toys, clothes and food, all completely free of charge. The store runs entirely...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Clothing, Crafts, and More Await Inside Woodlane Antiques & Crafts

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — Woodlane Antiques & Crafts offers classes of all kinds to make special gifts for those you love. But not only that, you can check out other crafts and clothing inside! Emily got to find out how you can schedule your own paint night and more about their Christmas Open House!
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

First annual Christmas market coming to South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — South Boston is getting another way to get into the Christmas spirit with a new Annual Christmas Market. The event will be at the Downtown Farmers Market on November 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live performances by Joshua Ray throughout the day...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi to offer $50 dog adoptions this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is partnering with PetSmart to host adoption events in celebration of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend. This weekend, dog adoptions will cost only $50 at the events. The events will take place at 220 PetSmart in Roanoke over three days:. Friday, Nov. 11;...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Southern Roots opens in Chatham

Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
CHATHAM, VA
WSET

A Little Bit Hippy officially opens in River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A cool and unique new store, with other locations in Virginia, has officially made River Ridge its latest location. The store, “A Little Bit Hippy,” officially opened to guests at River Ridge last week. A Little Bit Hippy is a family-friendly “hippie shop”...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Sheriff’s Office to host first-ever Thanksgiving Giveback

ROANOKE, Va. – Families in Roanoke have the chance to get a free Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced its first Thanksgiving Giveback. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Melrose Library in Roanoke from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Fire Dept. reminds motorists not to drive over fire hoses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you spot a fire hose in the street whether in use or lying flat, think twice before driving over them. The Lynchburg Fire Department issued a reminder for drivers to never drive across hoses without permission from a fire department official in command. "You...
LYNCHBURG, VA

