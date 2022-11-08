Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Illinois - Game Thread & How to Watch
After a disappointing week last week for both Purdue and Illinois took a lot of the luster off of this game there’s no late start, no College Gameday, no battle to take full undisputed control of the Big Ten West. Instead, what’s at stake is the Cannon trophy as well as a Big Ten win, and for Purdue the chance to become bowl eligible. It’s not exactly what we were hoping for but it’s what we’ve got before us so we’ll have to take it.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Purdue vs Austin Peay Preview
Purdue (1-0) vs Austin Peay (0-1) Mackey Arena - West Lafayette, Indiana (the loudest venue in America) Milwaukee provided a nice warm up for the guards. Braden Smith and Ethan Morton were the only players with multiple turnovers (both had 3) but they also handled the bulk of the ball handling against a team that likes to pressure. The Boilermakers committed 11 total turnovers, not bad for a team starting 2 freshmen in the back court.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 31 - Illinois 24: My, Have the Turntables
It is on record that 1 H&R staff member, Drew, correctly called a Purdue victory. After two straight games in which the offense played from behind, Purdue traded blows consistently against arguably the top defense in the country. Purdue was able to pull away in the second half and pick up its 6th win on the season.
hammerandrails.com
Gameday Getup ft. Boiler Uniforms
The interest in college uniforms started almost two decades ago with the EA Sports College Football franchise allowing you some freedom in what uniforms you would wear and the colors as well. Fast forward a few years and suddenly Oregon was all the rage with their multitude of combinations they can wear (currently they state they can wear 327 different combinations) that sometimes doesn’t even feature a recognized color of the school.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs Illinois: Cannon Ball!
Welp, I was wrong, again. This marks two weeks in a row that I have incorrectly predicted the Purdue game, but this time, I’m glad about it. This Purdue team looked broken last week against Iowa but was able to pull it together against arguably the best defense in the country. Purdue’s offense has a bounce back of its own within the first half, as it drove the ball well during the first three drives but came away with zero points. The third of these drives ended with an Aiden O’Connell interception that was very reminiscent of the previous two games. Luckily, the defense would not allow an Illinois score, and then the offense woke up. On 4 of the next five drives on offense, Purdue would score a touchdown, perhaps exhausting their demons against Iowa. By the final whistle, Purdue had shown that it was not going to lay down and die, but rather fight and scrap (perhaps a bit too much) until the end.
hammerandrails.com
Interview with the Enemy - The Champaign Room
With Purdue heading to Champaign for a matchup with the country’s number one defense I asked the folks over at the Champaign Room to answer some of my burning questions. They obliged. Illinois football has really turned things around. Bret Bielema has been on the job for less than...
Comments / 0