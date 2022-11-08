Diego Costa and Nelson Semedo missing for Wolves against Leeds

Wolves will be without suspended pair Diego Costa and Nelson Semedo for their home Carabao Cup tie against Leeds.

Costa serves the second game of a three-match ban and Semedo starts his three-game suspension after his red card in Saturday’s defeat to Brighton.

Matheus Nunes (shoulder) and Toti Gomes could return to contention, while Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) are still out.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is not expected to be included in Jesse Marsch’s plans after sustaining a hip injury in training on Friday.

Luis Sinisterra (foot) will be out until after the World Cup, while Stuart Dallas (broken leg) and Adam Forshaw (ankle) are still rehabilitating.

Italy forward Willy Gnonto could make his full debut, while Mateusz Klich, Sam Greenwood, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo, plus youngsters Mateo Joseph, Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi are all in contention.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Bueno, Collins, Gomes, Jonny, Kilman, Neves, B Traore, Podence, Hodge, Nunes, Moutinho, Griffiths, Guedes, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Hwang, Fraser.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Robles, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Drameh, Hjelde, Roca, Harrison, Adams, Aaronson, Klich, Gyabi, Summerville, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Greenwood, Perkins, Joseph.

