Election 2022: Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday won a third term in office, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

In a victory speech in Hartford, Blumenthal promised to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on issues such as fighting inflation, cutting taxes and protecting Social Security and Medicare.

He said the nation needs to find its way back to “the common ground that brings us together,” but said it is also facing a dangerous time because of divisions and threats of violent extremism. He alluded to political clashes ahead.

“When the fight comes, I will be there for you. And the fight will be coming. It will be more difficult now than before. But we need to stand together. And I will stand with you to fight for the people of Connecticut,” Blumenthal said.

He called for Connecticut to stand together, stating that “I am fired up. I am ready to fight. And we begin now to keep going, working and fighting for the people of Connecticut. I’ve never been prouder to serve you, and I have never been more grateful than for this opportunity to continue this battle.”

In an interview with News 8, Blumenthal, 76, called the AP’s decision, which came minutes after the polls closed, “astonishing.” He credited his stance on reproductive rights as an issue at the forefront of his win.

Appearing with her family on Tuesday night, Levy told her supporters that even though she lost the race, she will not stop fighting for them.

“I will not stop fighting for our state, for our freedom, and for our great country. I feel the weight and the responsibility of the hopes and dreams of so many here in Connecticut who yearn for change,” she said.

In the primary, Levy, 65, defeated the Connecticut Republican Party’s endorsed candidate, former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate. Levy received a late endorsement in that race from former president Donald Trump, who also held a fundraiser for Levy at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Levy had hoped to become the first Republican U.S. senator from Connecticut since Lowell P. Weicker Jr., who served from 1971 to 1989.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.