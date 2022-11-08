HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. (WSET/Tigers Sports) — HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. – Fifth-year quarterback Tanner Bernard (Lynchburg) passed for a game-high 203 yards and one touchdown, but Hampden-Sydney College dropped a 38-17 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football decision at home to nationally-ranked No. 16 Randolph-Macon College in the 127th edition of "The Game" on Saturday on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. The host Tigers trailed 17-14 at halftime, and 24-17 after three quarters, before the visiting Yellow Jackets scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to their road win. H-SC completes the 2022 season with a final record of 5-5 overall, including 4-3 in the ODAC, while R-MC finishes the regular season unbeaten at 10-0 overall, 7-0 in the ODAC—for the conference championship and automatic entry into next weekend's NCAA Tournament.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO