Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Step Back in Time at The Vintage Rose

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The Vintage Rose is located in an 18th century tavern and is full of Christmas items that will take you back in time! Emily got to check out the year-round Christmas room!
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Christmas Items on Sale at Bittersweet Shoppe

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The Bittersweet Shoppe is having a 20% off sale on all Christmas items in their shop! They have a room set up for Christmas all year long! Emily got to see all the great decor to help you get in the holiday spirit!
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Anti-violence group Lynchburg Peacemakers holds launch event

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new group is working to tackle violent crime in the Hill City. They're called the Peacemakers. The anti-violence group, the Roanoke Peacemakers has opened a new chapter in Lynchburg, hoping to turn the tide from a recent uptick in violence. Folks in the community...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

A Little Bit Hippy officially opens in River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A cool and unique new store, with other locations in Virginia, has officially made River Ridge its latest location. The store, “A Little Bit Hippy,” officially opened to guests at River Ridge last week. A Little Bit Hippy is a family-friendly “hippie shop”...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

LU students help with clean up efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian

(WSET) — Liberty University students are helping a community get back on its feet after Hurricane Ian. A team of students and faculty with LU Serve Now partnered with Samaritan's Purse, a Christian Humanitarian aid organization, to help with clean-up efforts in Englewood Florida. The team of 14 students...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

First state record saugeye certified in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Thomas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas, who is white, 5′ 5″ and 130...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
ALTAVISTA, VA
macaronikid.com

Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia

Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Hampden-Sydney can't keep pace with #16 R-MC in "The Game", 38-17

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. (WSET/Tigers Sports) — HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. – Fifth-year quarterback Tanner Bernard (Lynchburg) passed for a game-high 203 yards and one touchdown, but Hampden-Sydney College dropped a 38-17 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football decision at home to nationally-ranked No. 16 Randolph-Macon College in the 127th edition of "The Game" on Saturday on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. The host Tigers trailed 17-14 at halftime, and 24-17 after three quarters, before the visiting Yellow Jackets scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to their road win. H-SC completes the 2022 season with a final record of 5-5 overall, including 4-3 in the ODAC, while R-MC finishes the regular season unbeaten at 10-0 overall, 7-0 in the ODAC—for the conference championship and automatic entry into next weekend's NCAA Tournament.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

One person reported missing along the James River: DWR

BIG ISLAND, Va. (WSET) — A person was reported missing along the James River on Saturday afternoon. Sergeant Tim Dooley with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said they are conducting a search and rescue. The DWR received the call around 1:18 p.m., Sgt. Dooley said. Dooley said...
GLASGOW, VA

