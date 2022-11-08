Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WSET
An organization in South Boston is taking 100 children to see Black Panther
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — Some children on the Southside are getting a treat this weekend. Victorious Ambition, LLC. in South Boston spearheaded the first Black Panther movie screening when it first came out a few years ago. Around 63 kids came out and it is happening again on...
WSET
Step Back in Time at The Vintage Rose
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The Vintage Rose is located in an 18th century tavern and is full of Christmas items that will take you back in time! Emily got to check out the year-round Christmas room!
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
WSET
Monument Terrace Troop Rally moved to Lynchburg City Armory from Nicole weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The remnants of Nicole are creating some changes for Veterans Day in Hill City -- but that's not stopping one organization from honoring their brothers and sisters in uniform. Every Friday at noon, Veterans in our area are invited to the Monument Terrace in Downtown...
WSET
Christmas Items on Sale at Bittersweet Shoppe
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The Bittersweet Shoppe is having a 20% off sale on all Christmas items in their shop! They have a room set up for Christmas all year long! Emily got to see all the great decor to help you get in the holiday spirit!
WSET
Anti-violence group Lynchburg Peacemakers holds launch event
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new group is working to tackle violent crime in the Hill City. They're called the Peacemakers. The anti-violence group, the Roanoke Peacemakers has opened a new chapter in Lynchburg, hoping to turn the tide from a recent uptick in violence. Folks in the community...
WSET
A Little Bit Hippy officially opens in River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A cool and unique new store, with other locations in Virginia, has officially made River Ridge its latest location. The store, “A Little Bit Hippy,” officially opened to guests at River Ridge last week. A Little Bit Hippy is a family-friendly “hippie shop”...
WSET
Halifax County schools closing as Nicole strikes Central Virginia
(WSET) — As Nicole--once a hurricane, now a tropical depression--strikes Central Virginia with gusts of wind and torrents of rain, one school so far has decided to close. If more schools close ABC13 will update this story.
WSET
Christmas at Avoca Happening Soon, Complete with Tree Lighting
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The Avoca Museum is hosting Christmas at Avoca on December 10-11. There will be a hot chocolate bar, baked goods area, tours of the home, and a tree lighting! Emily went to check it all out!
WSET
LU students help with clean up efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian
(WSET) — Liberty University students are helping a community get back on its feet after Hurricane Ian. A team of students and faculty with LU Serve Now partnered with Samaritan's Purse, a Christian Humanitarian aid organization, to help with clean-up efforts in Englewood Florida. The team of 14 students...
First state record saugeye certified in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Thomas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas, who is white, 5′ 5″ and 130...
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
WSET
Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
WSET
General manager of Virginia Metalfab speaks on move to old Thomasville Furniture site
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — A manufacturing company moving to the town of Appomattox is ready to join the community. Virginia MetalFab moved its facility from Gladstone to the old Thomasville Furniture site in Appomattox. General Manager Brian Morris said they were growing and started to run out of space...
macaronikid.com
Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia
Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
WSET
Hampden-Sydney can't keep pace with #16 R-MC in "The Game", 38-17
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. (WSET/Tigers Sports) — HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. – Fifth-year quarterback Tanner Bernard (Lynchburg) passed for a game-high 203 yards and one touchdown, but Hampden-Sydney College dropped a 38-17 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football decision at home to nationally-ranked No. 16 Randolph-Macon College in the 127th edition of "The Game" on Saturday on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. The host Tigers trailed 17-14 at halftime, and 24-17 after three quarters, before the visiting Yellow Jackets scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to their road win. H-SC completes the 2022 season with a final record of 5-5 overall, including 4-3 in the ODAC, while R-MC finishes the regular season unbeaten at 10-0 overall, 7-0 in the ODAC—for the conference championship and automatic entry into next weekend's NCAA Tournament.
WSET
One person reported missing along the James River: DWR
BIG ISLAND, Va. (WSET) — A person was reported missing along the James River on Saturday afternoon. Sergeant Tim Dooley with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said they are conducting a search and rescue. The DWR received the call around 1:18 p.m., Sgt. Dooley said. Dooley said...
WSLS
LIST: Veterans Day discounts, freebies and events in Central, Southwest Virginia
Many across the nation will come together on Veterans Day to honor heroes for their selfless service. While every day is a day to appreciate Veterans for all that they’ve sacrificed for this country, Veterans Day, which takes place on Nov. 11 this year, is the perfect time to do so.
