The Secret Sauce of Island Duo
Lots of people play musical instruments, but very few can sing pure harmony. When local musicians Liz Pedro and Suzanne Kekligian started singing at their first rehearsal, they both knew there was magic in the air. Their new duo, The girLS, has been impressing audiences, so Newport This Week caught up with this piano and guitar-playing pair to learn more about their winning formula.
Last Week in 02840
Blink Gallery hosted an opening reception for Molly Sexton’s “Petrichor (whomp whomp)” exhibition on Nov. 4. Local artists and friends, including Ben Butler, David Charboneau, Stefan Edict, Susanne Day, Chris Wyllie, Jane Carey, Thomas Palmer and Dominique Alfandre, poured into the Thames Street gallery to admire Sexton’s colorful collection of paintings, which will be on display through Nov. 30.
Fire at the Fort Saturday, Nov. 12
Fire At The Fort to honor Veterans Day, Nov. 12th 5pm-8pm. Free admission.$10.00 donation at door. Music provided by the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra. Several fire pits will be lit surrounding the parade field and the interior fort walls will be illuminated. An art installation on display, “The Poppy Field” by artist Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Association. Food, s’mores and snacks available.
Mary Curtis Chase
Mary Curtis Chase, 86, of Springvale, ME, formerly of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Newport, R.I. passed away on October 11, 2022 in Springvale. She was born in Newport, the daughter of the late Wanton and Caroline (Lewis) Chase. She was a graduate of Rogers High School and Dean Junior...
“Kerry Hill” topic of Nov. 14 Irish History Lecture
The image of this grocery store, located on Tanner Street, now called Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., was taken in 1875 by J.A. Williams. Places like this will be discussed on Nov. 14 at the Newport Irish History talk. To attend in person or watch via Zoom, contact Ann at NewportIrish- History@gmail.com or 401-841- 5493. (Photo from the collections of Providence Public Library)
Veterans Day Ceremony held outside City Hall
John Duchesneau, president of the United Veterans Council of Newport County, served as master of ceremonies at the Veterans Day Ceremony in front of Newport City Hall on November 11. Chaplain Matthew J. Davis opened with a prayer expressing gratitude for Veterans service to the US. Mr. Duschesneau told the...
Six Incumbents Returned to Newport School Committee
Newport shot down regionalization, while Middletown overwhelmingly approved it on Nov. 8, reflecting just one difference in the two communities. They also differed in the School Committee results, with Middletown electing two first-time candidates, Greg Huet and Wendy Heaney, while all six incumbents were returned to the Newport School Committee.
Newport Has ‘Heart and Sole’
Thank you to all who attended the Heart and Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams State Park on Oct. 16. It was a beautiful fall day and Fort Adams was brimming with more than 600 people in attendance, plus dogs of every shape and size. It took 46 teams, 30 vendors and sponsors, and 65 volunteers to make it happen.
Newport Sinks School Merger
Newport said no, and now Middletown is scrambling for an alternative. Voters in Newport shot down school regionalization on Nov. 8, while Middletown voters approved it. The merger of the two districts depended on passing three ballot questions, but Newport voters, who maintained that they would be bailing out Middletown because of recent school economic shortfalls, rejected the proposal.
Training the Workforce for Historic Preservation
Newport’s thriving tourism industry has been built largely on the physical evidence of its history. Gilded Age “summer cottages,” restored colonial homes, renovated grand Victorians, and accurate preservation requires a specialized workforce. As part of its efforts to help develop that workforce, the Newport Restoration Foundation is beginning a specialized historic trades training program in November.
Newport Public Schools Receive Funding to Address Homelessness
Newport Public Schools will continue efforts to assist students and families experiencing homelessness and housing instability courtesy of a $53,000 state subgrant. The money will fund programs and services intended to facilitate enrollment, attendance and student success in Newport’s three public schools. A total of $347,000 in McKinney Vento...
Spring Park Project Moves Forward
After eight years of fundraising and working with the city on permitting, environmental issues and safety concerns, the Newport Spring Park project is one step closer to becoming a reality. An official ground-breaking at the site of the 18th century spring box, supposedly the city’s first water system, will take...
City Could Be First in RI to Use Automated Noise Enforcement
The city of Newport is currently soliciting bids to install noise detection cameras at strategic locations in an effort to increase enforcement against loud car mufflers and stereos. The pilot program would be the first in Rhode Island to utilize automated technology to assist enforcement of local noise ordinances. The...
Middletown Council, Schools See New Faces
The Middletown Town Council and School Committee will both get new looks with several firsttime candidates unseating incumbents on Nov. 8. The top vote-getter on the Town Council was Peter Connerton, a retired Newport fire chief, while Barbara VonVillas was apparently on her way to a surprising defeat after 14 years on the council. At press time, she was in eighth place, but trailed fellow incumbent Dennis Turano by only 10 votes.
Thank you to all
To all of the candidates who took the initiative to run for local office, thank you for taking the time and interest in keeping our communities a wonderful place to live. To everyone who voted, your vote was important and will matter as to how out municipal government will work in the future. The election results we have printed in this edition are what was available at time of press. Visit ri.gov/election/results for the most up to date results. We will also update results on our social media pages since vote tallies may change in days to come.
Khamsyvoravong Tops Newport At-Large Council Race
Challenger Xaykham Khamsyvoravong was the top votegetter on Nov. 8 in the race for Newport City Council At-Large, garnering just under 25 percent of the vote, with Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano finishing about 1,500 votes behind in second place. “I ran this campaign with a very simple concept, which was get...
Town Council Expands Collaboration for Mutual Aid
In a light agenda on the eve of Election Day, the Middletown Town Council unanimously passed a resolution on Nov. 7 allowing the police department to collaborate with other Rhode Island municipalities and police departments through a statewide mutual aid agreement. Middletown Police Chief William D. Kewer explained a new...
Domestic Violence Does Not End Well
On Aug. 23, 2022 my 26-year-old niece was murdered in Portland, Oregon by her abusive boyfriend. In addition to the shock and horror of her death, our family was devastated because we thought she had finally broken the trauma bond of abused victims. Instead, she had gone back to her abuser.
Tax Proposal a Threat to Vulnerable Residents
The Newport City Council is being encouraged to hurry down a dangerous path, before January no less. Raising the tax rate on all buildings with four or more apartments, and some three-and-less apartment buildings, will be increasing rents on the vulnerable resident workers in the city who are already being slammed with the huge inflation in the economy.
