To all of the candidates who took the initiative to run for local office, thank you for taking the time and interest in keeping our communities a wonderful place to live. To everyone who voted, your vote was important and will matter as to how out municipal government will work in the future. The election results we have printed in this edition are what was available at time of press. Visit ri.gov/election/results for the most up to date results. We will also update results on our social media pages since vote tallies may change in days to come.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO