William Charles Ward Sr. age 100, went to be with his lord and savior on November 8, 2022. He was thirteen days shy of his 101st birthday. William was born on November 21, 1921, in Andalusia, Alabama to his mother and father; Foman Ward and Martha Bass Ward. William fought in World War II, The Battel of The Coral Sea, Battle of Midway, and is a Pearl Harbor Veteran.

CLINTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO