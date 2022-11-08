ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andersonville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bbbtv12.com

Geneva Marie Underwood “Peach”, 93

Geneva Marie Underwood “Peach”, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Sacred Grounds Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. She loved her grandchildren and family. Peach is preceded in death by her husband Charles D. Underwood. She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Kathy) Underwood...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Daxton-River Zayde Hutson, 4 months, Oak Ridge

Daxton-River Zayde Hutson age 4 months of Oak Ridge, TN. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Daxton was the son of Roy Branum IV and his mother Justice- Anne Branum. Daxton was always smiling and had beautiful blonde hair with blue eyes just like an angel.
OAK RIDGE, TN
bbbtv12.com

William Charles Ward Sr, 100

William Charles Ward Sr. age 100, went to be with his lord and savior on November 8, 2022. He was thirteen days shy of his 101st birthday. William was born on November 21, 1921, in Andalusia, Alabama to his mother and father; Foman Ward and Martha Bass Ward. William fought in World War II, The Battel of The Coral Sea, Battle of Midway, and is a Pearl Harbor Veteran.
CLINTON, TN
bbbtv12.com

Patrick Louise Estes, Harriman

Patrick Louise Estes age 86 of Harriman, TN passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home in her sleep. She retired after teaching for 36 years at Harriman High School. She was a member of Morrison Hill Christian Church in Kingston. Pat was an avid University of Tennessee Football and Lady Vols Basketball fan.
HARRIMAN, TN
bbbtv12.com

Leonard Lee “Porky” Johnson, 75

Mr. Leonard Lee “Porky” Johnson entered into heaven Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:00 pm. He lived a full and active life, until October 1, 2022, when health issues overcame him, and ended his life. He was saved at Boswell Chapel Baptist Church under the ministry of Brother Jim Phillips in 1979.
OAKDALE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy