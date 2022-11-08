ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeah I’m calling BS! I’m 32 years old and voted for the first time in my life just so I could vote against the Democrats and I know a lot of other people that did the same. Good job Democrats, you’re so awful you compelled me to vote, usually I stay out of it.

Senator gave Veterans Day greetings to residents of Soldiers’ Home (Letters)

I want to start off by thanking every candidate who ran this past Tuesday, and every resident who got out to vote and make their voice heard. I am so grateful to all of you for placing your continued trust in me to represent you for the next two years on Beacon Hill. It is an honor and a privilege to represent you to the Massachusetts state Senate, and I am overwhelmed by all the support I have felt this week. I’m very much looking forwards to getting back to legislating when the new formal session begins in the new year, and working alongside my colleagues in federal, state, and local government to improve our communities and our commonwealth.
Have you received your Mass. tax refund yet? MassLive wants to hear from you

The Baker administration is in the process of distributing nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to eligible Bay Staters across Massachusetts. The refunds, which will equate to about 14% of a taxpayer’s personal income tax liability, were triggered by a controversial tax cap law, known as Chapter 62F. It hamstrung a separate sweeping relief measure on Beacon Hill that would have delivered permanent tax cuts, such as expanded child care and dependent care tax credits.
Mass. Trial Court demands workers upload vaccination status by Tuesday

UPDATE: Following publication of this article online, a Trial Court spokesperson said the court instituted a different policy to allow managers to help employees “achieve compliance.”. Massachusetts Trial Court leaders walked back a proposed mandate floated to union representatives that all employees and judges upload their vaccination status to...
Sen. Markey ‘easily impersonated’ under new Twitter verification system

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey said Friday morning he was “easily impersonated” under Twitter’s new system for handing out the blue check marks that identify a verified account. In posts to the social media platform, the senior senator from Massachusetts said one account was created in his name and “quickly verified.” The account was created by Washington Post technology columnist Geoffrey Fowler, who said he made the Twitter profile “to understand what a blue check mark actually means in [Elon] Musk’s new Twitter.”
Cold front moving into Mass. as temperatures expected to drop into 40s

After record-breaking warm weather at the beginning of November, meteorologists are predicting temperatures to drop “well below normal” starting Monday. Temperatures in Massachusetts are expected to drop by as many as 30 degrees after reaching the mid-70s on Saturday. Beginning on Monday, the National Weather Service said temperatures are not likely to reach above 48 degrees.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

A house in Hyannis that sold for $60,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $798,499. The average price per square foot ended up at $526.
Patriots face toughest second-half schedule in NFL

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The bad news for New England Patriots fans is that, if the playoffs started today, the Pats would be on the outside looking...
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

