DFL 'trifecta' may open door for legalized marijuana in Minnesota
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — For years, in Minnesota's divided legislature, the DFL-led House passed recreational marijuana legalization measures that would fail to receive hearings in the Republican-led Senate. The results of this week's election, however, has changed the equation, now that the DFL controls the House, Senate and governor's...
'There's a lack of diversity' | Minnesota's first Black-owned bridal store now open
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Lorraine Love is shaking up the Minnesota bridal industry. She owns La Noire Bridal (The Black Bridal) in Saint Paul. It's the first Black-owned bridal store in Minnesota and Love says this first is long overdue. "The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and...
Twin Cities survey indicates a big jump in holiday spending; here's why
MINNEAPOLIS — Inflation is weighing on the minds of holiday shoppers across the country this year, but according to a new survey, it doesn't appear to be weighing as heavily on the wallets of Twin Cities shoppers. The holiday shopping survey conducted by Deloitte, found that Twin Cities consumers...
MN farmers discuss drought, animal diseases, inflation at summit
MINNEAPOLIS — The struggles of farmers across the state ultimately affect your grocery bill and on Thursday, hundreds of them got together at the Minnesota Ag & Food Summit to talk about what their future looks like. Farmers across the state filled the Minneapolis Convention Center for AgriGrowth’s 2022...
Senate Dems tap Dziedzic as new leader
ST PAUL, Minn. — Democratic senators emerged from a private caucus meeting late Thursday to announce they've elected Sen. Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis as the new leader of the Minnesota Senate. Sen. Dziedzic will replace GOP Sen. Jeremy Miller as Senate Majority Leader in January. The DFL regained control...
Black women will serve in MN Senate for first time
ST PAUL, Minn. — In all of its history, the Minnesota Senate never had a Black woman on it – but that's about to change. At least three Black women won their elections and will share the honor of being first. In Senate District 63, which covers south...
Minnesota military veterans honored for their service
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota's top elected leaders Friday had the chance to thank veterans for their service in person again, for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The state's official Veterans Day ceremony drew hundreds to the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights....
Gov. Walz wins reelection bid
MINNEAPOLIS — Tim Walz will remain the governor of Minnesota, according to the Associated Press, after a contentious battle with Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen. Both campaigns spent unprecedented amounts on advertising and independent expenditure groups, while political action committees were also flooding the airwaves with ads that often blurred and distorted the facts.
3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
Justice Department to monitor polls in MN and WI
MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department announced that officials will be monitoring polls in more than 60 jurisdictions across the country on Election Day, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The agency's plan is to ensure that the locations are in compliance with federal voting laws on Nov. 8, according to...
Red wave? In Minnesota, Dems ride blue wave to control gov't
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in a midterm election that had been expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor's race and completing a trifecta Wednesday by winning both houses of the Legislature to take full control of state government for the first time in eight years.
DNR: Anglers on Mille Lacs allowed one walleye beginning Dec. 1
MILLE LACS, Minn. — Winter anglers will be allowed to harvest one walleye from Mille Lacs Lake beginning Dec. 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday. This season will be the seventh in a row allowing anglers to keep one walleye — either 21-23 inches long...
Jim Schultz concedes Minnesota AG race to Keith Ellison
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claimed victory and a second term on Wednesday as he held a narrow lead over Republican Jim Schultz. The Associated Press had not called the race. With results nearly complete, Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, or nearly 1 percentage point — well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount, which is 0.25%.
MN State Patrol reports more than 100 crashes, 1 death overnight Friday
MINNEAPOLIS — In its most up-to-date data Saturday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol reports more than 100 crashes and one fatality overnight Friday. MSP says from 7:30 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, there were 117 crashes statewide. The State Patrol also reported a man died following a rollover crash in White Bear Lake, and 18 others were injured — none of them seriously.
North Dakota could see 18 inches of snow in first major storm of the season
FARGO, N.D. — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph). The...
No more split legislature: DFL takes control of Minnesota House, Senate
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, putting the party in full control of state government for the first time since 2014. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats....
Abortion, climate change pushed young voters to the polls in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Abortion, climate change and justice reform were at the top of students' minds when they headed to the polls Tuesday. Two years ago, 54% of voters under 30 showed up to the polls, up 9% from previous presidential years. In 2018, 36% of younger voters cast a ballot, up 11% from previous midterms.
Key races to watch in Minnesota and beyond
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the balance of power in Minnesota's Legislature and the U.S. Congress will hinge on the results. In Minnesota, all eyes are on the governor's race with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz facing off against Republican challenger Scott Jensen. But there...
Democrats to take charge of Minnesota State Capitol
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in nine years Democrats will control both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature in 2023 and 2024. In the face of predictions of a "red wave," the DFL party kept its six-seat majority in the Minnesota House for another two years. And in a surprise to most, the Democrats grabbed a very slim majority in the Senate, which had been controlled by Republicans since 2015.
Making Apple Pie Protein Bites with KARE in the Kitchen
MINNEAPOLIS — Apples are one of the best parts of fall in Minnesota, but some of our favorite apple treats are not so healthy. Luckily, Life Time registered dietitian Samantha McKinney stopped by the KARE 11 studio to share some recipes you can try out this autumn. Here's what...
