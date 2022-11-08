ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in nine years Democrats will control both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature in 2023 and 2024. In the face of predictions of a "red wave," the DFL party kept its six-seat majority in the Minnesota House for another two years. And in a surprise to most, the Democrats grabbed a very slim majority in the Senate, which had been controlled by Republicans since 2015.

