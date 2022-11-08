ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

DFL 'trifecta' may open door for legalized marijuana in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — For years, in Minnesota's divided legislature, the DFL-led House passed recreational marijuana legalization measures that would fail to receive hearings in the Republican-led Senate. The results of this week's election, however, has changed the equation, now that the DFL controls the House, Senate and governor's...
Senate Dems tap Dziedzic as new leader

ST PAUL, Minn. — Democratic senators emerged from a private caucus meeting late Thursday to announce they've elected Sen. Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis as the new leader of the Minnesota Senate. Sen. Dziedzic will replace GOP Sen. Jeremy Miller as Senate Majority Leader in January. The DFL regained control...
Minnesota military veterans honored for their service

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota's top elected leaders Friday had the chance to thank veterans for their service in person again, for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The state's official Veterans Day ceremony drew hundreds to the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights....
Gov. Walz wins reelection bid

MINNEAPOLIS — Tim Walz will remain the governor of Minnesota, according to the Associated Press, after a contentious battle with Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen. Both campaigns spent unprecedented amounts on advertising and independent expenditure groups, while political action committees were also flooding the airwaves with ads that often blurred and distorted the facts.
3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
Justice Department to monitor polls in MN and WI

MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department announced that officials will be monitoring polls in more than 60 jurisdictions across the country on Election Day, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The agency's plan is to ensure that the locations are in compliance with federal voting laws on Nov. 8, according to...
Red wave? In Minnesota, Dems ride blue wave to control gov't

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in a midterm election that had been expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor's race and completing a trifecta Wednesday by winning both houses of the Legislature to take full control of state government for the first time in eight years.
Jim Schultz concedes Minnesota AG race to Keith Ellison

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claimed victory and a second term on Wednesday as he held a narrow lead over Republican Jim Schultz. The Associated Press had not called the race. With results nearly complete, Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, or nearly 1 percentage point — well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount, which is 0.25%.
MN State Patrol reports more than 100 crashes, 1 death overnight Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — In its most up-to-date data Saturday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol reports more than 100 crashes and one fatality overnight Friday. MSP says from 7:30 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, there were 117 crashes statewide. The State Patrol also reported a man died following a rollover crash in White Bear Lake, and 18 others were injured — none of them seriously.
Key races to watch in Minnesota and beyond

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the balance of power in Minnesota's Legislature and the U.S. Congress will hinge on the results. In Minnesota, all eyes are on the governor's race with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz facing off against Republican challenger Scott Jensen. But there...
Democrats to take charge of Minnesota State Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in nine years Democrats will control both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature in 2023 and 2024. In the face of predictions of a "red wave," the DFL party kept its six-seat majority in the Minnesota House for another two years. And in a surprise to most, the Democrats grabbed a very slim majority in the Senate, which had been controlled by Republicans since 2015.
Making Apple Pie Protein Bites with KARE in the Kitchen

MINNEAPOLIS — Apples are one of the best parts of fall in Minnesota, but some of our favorite apple treats are not so healthy. Luckily, Life Time registered dietitian Samantha McKinney stopped by the KARE 11 studio to share some recipes you can try out this autumn. Here's what...
