Dan Hooker stops Claudio Puelles at UFC 281

Kicking off the main card of tonight’s UFC 281 stacked lineup was a lightweight matchup between one of City Kickboxing’s finest. “The Hangman” Dan Hooker (21-12) was moving back up to lightweight to take on Claudio Puelles (13-2). Hooker is back at lightweight after a brief...
Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler at UFC 281

Arguably the people’s main event of UFC 281 took place in the lightweight division. Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (28-7, 1 NC) made his first appearance of the year as he took on former title challenger “Iron” Michael Chandler (23-7). The last time we saw “The...
Chris Gutierrez knocks Frankie Edgar out cold at UFC 281

A legend of the octagon made the walk for the final time on tonight’s UFC 281 main card. Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (24-10-1) returned for one final time as he took on rising contender Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2). Gutierrez entered the octagon having gone 6-1-1 in his last eight...
UFC 281 Preview: Frankie Edgar – Chris Gutierrez

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 281, a legend will make the walk for the final time. Former lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar (24-10-1) will take on rising contender Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2). Let’s start with Gutierrez who is getting the opportunity of a lifetime. Since...
Ryan Spann knocks Dominick Reyes out cold at UFC 281

On the prelims of tonight’s UFC 281 stacked card, we saw the return of one of the best light heavyweights in the world. Former two-time title challenger Dominick Reyes (12-3) was back as he took on “Superman” Ryan Spann (20-7). Now, Reyes was entering the fight on...
UFC 281 Preview: Dan Hooker – Claudio Puelles

Kicking off the PPV main card of UFC 281, will be a battle in the lightweight division. Dan Hooker (21-12) moves back up to 155 pounds after a brief detour at featherweight where he will take on grappling expert Claudio Puelles (13-2). This is a must-win fight for Dan Hooker....
The Independent

Ricky Hatton got ‘everything and more’ from boxing return in exhibition bout

Ricky Hatton got “everything and more” from his return to boxing as he entertained Manchester’s AO Arena in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera.The 44-year-old Hatton was back in the ring for the first time in almost 10 years as he faced the 48-year-old Barrera in eight two-minute rounds.Hatton’s 45-3 professional record was not affected by the bout, which had no scoring and no official winner declared.But the former world champions put on a show for a raucous crowd and Hatton claimed the night was up there with the most famous bouts from his career.The Mancunian told Sky Sports:...
