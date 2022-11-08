Read full article on original website
UFC announces interim title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett
During tonight’s UFC 281 broadcast, we got some breaking news. The interim featherweight title is going to be on the line in February as Yair Rodriguez (14-3) will be taking on Josh Emmett (18-2). The bout will take place at UFC 284 in Australia and will serve as the...
Dan Hooker stops Claudio Puelles at UFC 281
Kicking off the main card of tonight’s UFC 281 stacked lineup was a lightweight matchup between one of City Kickboxing’s finest. “The Hangman” Dan Hooker (21-12) was moving back up to lightweight to take on Claudio Puelles (13-2). Hooker is back at lightweight after a brief...
UFC 281 Main Event Preview: Israel Adesanya – Alex Pereira
Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 281, the middleweight title is on the line as Israel Adesanya (23-1) takes on a familiar foe in Alex Pereira (6-1). This will be the first time they’ve met in MMA competition. The big storyline heading into this headliner is their...
Israel Adesanya Has Looked Untouchable For A Long Time; But Can He Sustain His Reign Against A Familiar Foe In Alex Pereira?
For over three and a half years, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has reigned over the division with authority as he continues to cement his legacy in mixed martial arts history. At 33 years old, Adesanya is now set on taking his greatness to new heights as he aims to secure his eighth straight title defense.
Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler at UFC 281
Arguably the people’s main event of UFC 281 took place in the lightweight division. Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (28-7, 1 NC) made his first appearance of the year as he took on former title challenger “Iron” Michael Chandler (23-7). The last time we saw “The...
Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 to become middleweight champion
Tonight in the headliner of UFC 281 we saw the middleweight title fight that we all have been waiting for. The champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) was looking to defend his middleweight title for the sixth time as he took on a familiar foe in Alex Pereira (6-1). These two men...
Chris Gutierrez knocks Frankie Edgar out cold at UFC 281
A legend of the octagon made the walk for the final time on tonight’s UFC 281 main card. Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (24-10-1) returned for one final time as he took on rising contender Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2). Gutierrez entered the octagon having gone 6-1-1 in his last eight...
UFC 281 Preview: Frankie Edgar – Chris Gutierrez
Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 281, a legend will make the walk for the final time. Former lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar (24-10-1) will take on rising contender Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2). Let’s start with Gutierrez who is getting the opportunity of a lifetime. Since...
Ryan Spann knocks Dominick Reyes out cold at UFC 281
On the prelims of tonight’s UFC 281 stacked card, we saw the return of one of the best light heavyweights in the world. Former two-time title challenger Dominick Reyes (12-3) was back as he took on “Superman” Ryan Spann (20-7). Now, Reyes was entering the fight on...
UFC 281 Preview: Dan Hooker – Claudio Puelles
Kicking off the PPV main card of UFC 281, will be a battle in the lightweight division. Dan Hooker (21-12) moves back up to 155 pounds after a brief detour at featherweight where he will take on grappling expert Claudio Puelles (13-2). This is a must-win fight for Dan Hooker....
