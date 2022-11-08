Serious question: Is there anything David Tennant can’t do? Clearly not, as he’s completely transformed himself once again for ITV’s upcoming drama Litvinenko. The four-part series tells the story of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer, who was poisoned with a radioactive isotope known as Polonium-210 in November 2006. Written by George Kay, the creator and showrunner of the crime thriller Lupin, Litvinenko will chart “one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police,” per the synopsis, which links back to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Here’s everything you need to know about Litvinenko, including the plot, cast, and release date.

17 HOURS AGO