Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Who Is Chris Evans Dating? He’s Reportedly Happy With Alba Baptista
The reigning Sexiest Man Alive is officially off the market. Chris Evans, 41, is happily dating 25-year-old actor Alba Baptista, best known for starring in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, according to People. Fans first caught on to their potential romance in January 2022 when the two followed each other on Instagram, and a source confirmed their romance to the outlet in November, revealing that the couple has been dating for over a year. “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” the source said.
Bustle
Yes, The Same Valet Worked For Both The Duke Of Windsor & Mohamed Al-Fayed
Over the years, Netflix’s The Crown has made many once little-known facts about the royal family common knowledge. In the recently-released Season 5, one of those facts is about a man named Sydney Johnson, who the show uses to connect the Windsors and Mohamed Al-Fayed — the businessman whose son, Dodi Fayed, dated Princess Diana after her divorce from Prince Charles.
17 Famous People Who Literally Almost Died In Real Life Or While Filming A Movie
Leo DiCaprio went skydiving but BOTH of his parachutes didn't work, and he almost hit the ground. He said it was "one of the worst experiences of my life."
Bustle
Warrior Nun
If showrunner Simon Barry had his way, Warrior Nun and the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword would be on air for quite a while. "Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely," he told Inverse in 2020. Netflix just dropped Season 2, and the streaming service has yet...
Bustle
Emily Ratajkowski Wore A Disco Ball Crop Top On Her Elle UK Cover
Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to rocking fierce, sometimes polarizing ‘fits, so she must have been in her element during her Elle UK cover shoot. The British publication styled her in two flashy, metallic looks for their December edition and they were, in a word, audacious. Behind the title...
Bustle
56 Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff Collaborations, Ranked
Like peanut butter and jelly, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are a classic and reliable pairing. The 11-time Grammy winner started working with the Bleachers mastermind in 2013, and what started as a soundtrack collab has grown into one of pop music’s most fruitful partnerships. As of 2022, Antonoff has co-written and/or co-produced 56 songs with Swift. While that’s just a fraction of their individual catalogs, they remain one of each other’s most influential collaborators.
Bustle
Bustle Newsletter: November 11, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 11, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Paris Hilton Reveals Exactly How She Keeps Her Skin So Snatched. The beauty and fashion mogul’s skin care routine...
Bustle
Princess Diana Gave Her Home The Ultimate Revenge Makeover Post-Divorce
Honing in on a difficult period for the royal family, a year dubbed as “annus horribilis” by Queen Elizabeth herself, The Crown Season 5 is an intense watch. The 1990s saw a number of royal marriages breakdown, including the very public messiness that ensued as the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship fell apart. Whilst Season 4 set the scene for their separation, this instalment touches upon Charles’ groundbreaking infidelity confession and Diana’s tell-all BBC Panorama interview that ultimately became the final straw.
Bustle
Keith Lemon Marked His 20th Wedding Anniversary In Super Sweet Way
Known for fronting ITV’s Celebrity Juice, we’re used to seeing Keith Lemon (real name Leigh Francis) crack a joke or two but not so much when it comes to talking about romance and relationships. But this year, celebrating the 30-year anniversary with his partner, Francis flipped the script by sharing two Instagram posts where he wished his wife of twenty years, Jill Carter, a happy anniversary. But who is Keith Lemon’s wife? Here’s everything you need to know about Carter.
Bustle
Lindsay Lohan Explained That Mean Girls Homage In Falling For Christmas
As Damian so astutely put it in 2004’s Mean Girls, “everybody in the English-speaking world” knows the song “Jingle Bell Rock.” You know, because the Plastics perform a more-naughty-than-nice rendition of the Bobby Helms classic in their high school’s holiday talent show “every year.” In the film’s iconic scene, Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron saves the day by starting an a capella singalong following an onstage mishap. For the first time since then, fans can hear those very vocals once again: Lohan sings an updated version of “Jingle Bell Rock” in the end credits of her new Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas.
Bustle
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Four years after the original Black Panther hit screens, becoming one of Marvel Studios’ most successful and acclaimed movies ever, the sequel has finally arrived. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever picks up with Wakanda’s heroes as they grapple with the death of their leader, T’Challa — the character once played by the late Chadwick Boseman.
Bustle
Prada's Triangle Bag Reached It-Bag Status On The Arms Of Kendall Jenner & More
The latest designer handbag trend is a geometric one and it’s courtesy of Prada. The fashion house first debuted their triangle bag on the Spring/Summer 2022 menswear runway, quickly expanding to women’s wear — and from there, to the arms of virtually every celeb and influencer. Kendall...
Bustle
Love Is Blind
By now you’ve probably seen the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion, and if you’re anything like the rest of the Internet, you likely have a lot of opinions — especially about the end of Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett’s love story. In the...
Bustle
Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo For Gabrielle Union Proved To Be The “Best Bday Surprise”
Even in retirement, NBA vet Dwyane Wade is still scoring slam dunks. In honor of wife Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday, not only did the basketball star plan an elaborate family getaway to Africa, but he also got a surprise tattoo to commemorate the milestone occasion: Union’s initials and a heart on his wrist. And, yes, her husband of eight years’ eternal ink inspired pretty much the precious reaction you might expect.
Bustle
David Tennant’s Transformation In ITV’s Litvinenko Is Astonishing
Serious question: Is there anything David Tennant can’t do? Clearly not, as he’s completely transformed himself once again for ITV’s upcoming drama Litvinenko. The four-part series tells the story of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer, who was poisoned with a radioactive isotope known as Polonium-210 in November 2006. Written by George Kay, the creator and showrunner of the crime thriller Lupin, Litvinenko will chart “one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police,” per the synopsis, which links back to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Here’s everything you need to know about Litvinenko, including the plot, cast, and release date.
Bustle
The Crown's “Annus Horribilis” Speech Is Wildly Different From Reality
Over the years, The Crown has been the subject of a lot of discussion around its portrayal of the royal family and events throughout history. While the show is meant to be a dramatisation of real-life events, viewers tend to be left curious as to what’s fact and what’s fiction, and Season 5 has been embroiled in some controversies as a result. Prior to its release, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major condemned the show, with Major calling it “malicious fiction.”
Bustle
The Crown Season 5: Inside The Devastating Windsor Castle Fire
The fourth episode of The Crown Season 5, “Annis Horribilis,” focuses on 1992, when Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) experiences some of the most turbulent events during her reign. “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure,” she says in the speech marking her 40 years on the throne. “In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an ‘Annus Horribilis.’” Among the tragic events — which include three of her children’s respective marriages ending, Diana’s tell-all book, and racy phone conversations between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles — is the Windsor Castle Fire.
Bustle
Princess Diana's Friends In The Crown Season 5 Include An Acupuncturist & Astrologer
In the second episode of The Crown Season 5, Princess Diana’s longtime friend Dr. James Colthurst makes his first appearance. After Diana visits the radiologist’s hospital, journalist Andrew Morton introduces himself to Colthurst, kicking off a consequential chain of events. The doctor would ultimately serve as the middleman between the royal and Morton, ferrying audio tapes of the princess’ answers to interview questions, leading to his 1992 bombshell book, Diana: Her True Story.
Bustle
Boy George May Well Be Richer Than The King Of The Jungle
Boy George, born George Alan O'Dowd, is best known as the brightly-dressed singer for Culture Club — the New Romantics behind hit songs like "Karma Chameleon" and "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.” But he made history this week when he reportedly scooped the highest-ever fee for entering the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.
Bustle
Susan Alexandra’s Hanukkah Jewelry Collection Is A Whimsical Dream
Stop what you’re doing and send this link to your mom, because Susan Alexandra just dropped a whimsical accessory collection for Hanukkah and I can guarantee you’re going to want every single piece. From nail polish menorahs to hamburger yarmulkes and matzo ball soup necklaces, the New York City-based brand is bringing together its unique, playful aesthetic with traditional Judaica.
Comments / 0