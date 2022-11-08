Read full article on original website
Related
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Gisele Bündchen Dated Another GOAT Athlete Right Before Tom Brady and Now Some Fans Are Hoping They Get Back Together
Amid the news the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce, fans of another athlete the model previously dated having been lighting hope candles.
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
Michael Irvin Says Herschel Walker Once Claimed He’d Beat Mike Tyson in a Fight
In case you haven’t learned by now, Herschel Walker is a pretty confident individual. And if you needed a reminder, former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin talked about how the former Heisman Trophy winner once believed he could beat boxer Mike Tyson in a fight. Irvin recently joined FOX...
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Bills
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Buffalo Bills is ready — and it accounts for either scenario involving Josh Allen or Case Keenum. The Vikings can hit an 8-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors
Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
NBC Sports
Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?
The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
NBC Sports
Jarvis Landry will play, but Saints rule out five players and list four as questionable
The Saints will have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on Sunday against the Steelers. He had another limited practice Friday. Landry has not played since Week 4 in London. That’s the good news for the Saints. The bad news is they ruled out five players and list four others as...
Is This Detail-Oriented Teacher Patriots’ Next Great Coaching Talent?
FOXBORO, Mass. — For roughly two decades, the Patriots’ coaching pipeline produced a steady flow of talent that went on to accomplish great things in New England or elsewhere. In 2001, you had Rob Ryan coaching linebackers, Ivan Fears coaching wide receivers, Dante Scarnecchia coaching the O-line, Eric...
Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce
Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
NBC Sports
Ex-Broncos star shares damning criticism of Josh McDaniels as HC
Josh McDaniels seemed set up for success in Las Vegas. He had a quality starting quarterback in Derek Carr and a fellow New England Patriots alum as his general manager in Dave Ziegler, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports
How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back
The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers kept practicing after Verrett injury
SANTA CLARA -- In the immediate aftermath of respected veteran Jason Verrett’s season-ending Achilles tear during practice on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gathered the team around. Shanahan offered the team the opportunity to end practice on the spot. “It seems like once a year, when a cart has...
NBC Sports
Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer join Josh Allen in missing Thursday’s practice
No one saw quarterback Josh Allen on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s Bills practice and the team confirmed he never got on the field when they released their injury report later in the day. Allen, who has an elbow injury, was one of five players to...
Comments / 0