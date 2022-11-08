Read full article on original website
OHA “Fraud, Waste and Abuse” Found In Flagged Transactions
HONOLULU - The Office of Hawaiian Affairs held a news conference Thursday to address the findings of a new report examining questionable expenditures. (BIVN) – Fraud, waste, and/or abuse occurred in 22 of 38 flagged Office of Hawaiian Affairs transactions totaling about $7.35 million in expenditures, a new report says.
Wind Advisory Issued For North Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A Wind Advisory is in effect for an area of North Hawaiʻi from noon today to 6 a.m. HST Saturday. (BIVN) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas of North and South Kohala, starting today. The National Weather Service says north to...
Two Arrested After Alleged Robbery, Crash, And Shooting At Police
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Responding to the scene of a car crash following a Kona robbery, a police officer was reportedly shot at by the suspect. The bullet narrowly missed the officer and struck his patrol vehicle. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on November 11, 2022) An alleged robbery, car...
