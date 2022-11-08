Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt
Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
KXLY
Cold weather to remain through the weekend – Mark
No real changes are expected other than how many clouds we have. Everything is around 10 degrees below normal all the way through next week. That also includes our overnight lows. Plan your day. We’ll see some sunny and cloudy skies with light winds that will make it feel colder....
KXLY
The cold weather and dry conditions hang out – Mark
We hold on to the cold but, dry weather will continue today and through the next week. We’ll have mid-30s through the weekend, as well with overnight lows around 20 degrees. No major changes into the following weekend with high pressure remaining in place. Plan my day. We’ll see...
KXLY
Bundle up for Friday night fun! The cold continues. – Kris
We are tracking a cold weekend with below-average temperatures, dry conditions and patchy freezing fog. It’s so unusual to be raking leaves with snow on the ground and temperatures below freezing, but that’s what many of us will be doing Saturday! Expect a gray start to the day with low clouds and fog and temperatures in the lower 20s. However, the sun will break through in the late morning, and hopefully, that will take our temperature into the mid-30s, which is still about 10 degrees below average.
KXLY
No relief from the cold – Mark
We’ll see some sun with clouds on Thursday, and possibly some isolated light flurries. Cold temperatures will continue throughout the day and night, running around 10 degrees below average. There will also be some light winds, meaning wind chills are possible. Plan your day. It’ll be cloudy and cool...
KXLY
Some clouds and a lot of cold – Mark
Today, we’ll see sun with clouds, and isolated light flurries are possible. We’ll have continued cold temperatures during the day and night, with everything running 10 degrees below average. There will be light winds, so that helps with wind chill factors. Plan my day. The wind chill will...
KREM
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
KREM
Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington
I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet this moto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
KHQ Right Now
Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
‘Don’t shut it down’: 80 Shelter beds at risk as funding falls short
SPOKANE, Wash. — The future of one women’s homeless shelter is unclear as Volunteers of America sounds the alarm and the city asks for patience. Volunteers of America says a funding shortfall will force them to close Hope House Women’s Shelter at 3rd and Adams at the end of January. They’ll stop accepting new women January 1 and work to...
Veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by a two-person, female veterans-owned business and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally again in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane. The accident happened near Chewelah. The route is covered with dense snow and ice, which suggests that the accident was weather-related. One person is pronounced dead at the scene. According to Washington state patrol, two people have been taken to...
Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him
A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Minor Injuries Reported In Multi-Crash Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police department reported a two multi vehicle crash in Spokane on friday afternoon. According to Washington state patrol, the accident happened near the Maple street exit downtown. One of the crashes involved five cars and the other accident was a four car crash. Minor injuries were reported in both...
Comments / 0