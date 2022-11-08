ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt

Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
KXLY

Cold weather to remain through the weekend – Mark

No real changes are expected other than how many clouds we have. Everything is around 10 degrees below normal all the way through next week. That also includes our overnight lows. Plan your day. We’ll see some sunny and cloudy skies with light winds that will make it feel colder....
KXLY

The cold weather and dry conditions hang out – Mark

We hold on to the cold but, dry weather will continue today and through the next week. We’ll have mid-30s through the weekend, as well with overnight lows around 20 degrees. No major changes into the following weekend with high pressure remaining in place. Plan my day. We’ll see...
KXLY

Bundle up for Friday night fun! The cold continues. – Kris

We are tracking a cold weekend with below-average temperatures, dry conditions and patchy freezing fog. It’s so unusual to be raking leaves with snow on the ground and temperatures below freezing, but that’s what many of us will be doing Saturday! Expect a gray start to the day with low clouds and fog and temperatures in the lower 20s. However, the sun will break through in the late morning, and hopefully, that will take our temperature into the mid-30s, which is still about 10 degrees below average.
KXLY

No relief from the cold – Mark

We’ll see some sun with clouds on Thursday, and possibly some isolated light flurries. Cold temperatures will continue throughout the day and night, running around 10 degrees below average. There will also be some light winds, meaning wind chills are possible. Plan your day. It’ll be cloudy and cool...
KXLY

Some clouds and a lot of cold – Mark

Today, we’ll see sun with clouds, and isolated light flurries are possible. We’ll have continued cold temperatures during the day and night, with everything running 10 degrees below average. There will be light winds, so that helps with wind chill factors. Plan my day. The wind chill will...
KREM

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast

SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
KXLY

Early November snowpack the most since 1997

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
KXLY

The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
KREM

Snow prompts school closures and delays for Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday. All Saints Catholic School - 2-hour delay. Extended Care and Shuttle service will also operate on a 2-hour delay. No Preschool. Cheney School District - 2-hour delay. Christian Heritage School -...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
News Talk KIT

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington

I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet this moto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
KHQ Right Now

Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions

SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by a two-person, female veterans-owned business and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
SPOKANE, WA

