Upworthy

Avocado farmer explains secret why you can't grow Hass avocado trees from Hass seeds

This article originally appeared on 07.06.21 Have you ever seen anyone put an avocado pit in water to grow an avocado tree? I've seen lots of people try, but only a few succeed. My mom has a tiny avocado tree growing in her living room that she managed to grow from the pit of a Hass avocado she ate. It's small but thriving, and I've often wondered if it will ever grow actual avocados. As it turns out, it could—but they won't be Hass avocados.
dexerto.com

TikToker says customer blew up at her after recommending an appetizer

A restaurant server went viral on TikTok after sharing how a customer blew up at her for recommending the ‘best appetizer.’. In a 19-second clip, which has amassed over 993,000 views, the server detailed her unpleasant experience with her 182,000 followers. Katie Biggar (katiebiggar0) started off by saying how...
Motorious

These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…

Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
Narcity

A Canadian Server Slammed 'Entitled Parents' For Demanding Free Food But Not Everyone Agrees

A Canadian server has slammed a family online for demanding free food and smashing plates, but not everyone agrees that the customers were totally in the wrong. In a post in the Reddit community r/entitledparents, a user, whose account has since been deleted, shared a story about "possibly the worst customer" they said they've ever had to deal with.
a-z-animals.com

Meet ‘Tyson’ – The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino)

Meet 'Tyson' - The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino) Turkeys aren’t just something seen at the Thanksgiving dinner table once a year. In fact, turkeys are fascinating creatures, and people don’t know much about them besides how to cook them. Turkeys come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and breeds. They are native to Central America and North America; some species have even originated in Spain, England, and beyond. While some hunters might boast about the size of a turkey they’ve killed, theirs are no match for the 86-pounder discovered in 1989! This single turkey holds the record for the largest turkey to ever strut the earth. It wouldn’t be an over-exaggeration to state that this turkey would make one crazy Thanksgiving meal! Find out who this tom is and why he still holds his record over 30 years later!
Interesting Engineering

A rare discovery: Redditor finds vintage computer systems from 1956 and 1970 in their grandparents' basement

On November 7, a Redditor named c-wizz announced on r/vintagecomputing that he had discovered two ancient, rare computer systems in their grandparents' basement. The first was LGP-30, short for "Librascope General Purpose 30", first manufactured in 1956, for $47,000, which is about $512,866 today, Ars Technica reported. According to Time-Line Computer Archive, the computer is one of only 45 manufactured in Europe. c-wizz also found several PDP-8/e computers, released in 1970, and originally sold for $6,500.
pethelpful.com

Australian Cattle Dog Has Ingenious Way of Warming Himself Up

Fall is upon us and the weather is starting to turn cold, with some places in the US starting to see their first snowfalls. Baby, it's cold outside! There's nothing better than having a furry friend to cuddle up with when the weather turns brisk, and any pet owner can tell us that our animals get extra snuggly when it's freezing outside.
Epicurious

Basic Bulgogi

A staple of Korean barbecue, bulgogi translates to “fire meat” (a direct link to the tradition of making it by grilling marinated beef over charcoal). This bulgogi recipe, which requires minimal prep time and is endlessly adaptable, is designed to be pan-fried on a stovetop. The hot-sweet-salty bulgogi marinade pairs well with beef, chicken, or pork—for a vegetarian version, try this recipe with eggplant. In short: It’s an excellent weeknight main dish to keep in your back pocket.
pethelpful.com

Video of Raccoon Jumping in an Outdoor Sling Is Full of Fun

Whenever we see someone with a pet raccoon we can't help but be jealous. They always seem so sweet and curious and playful. TikTok user @Nolinriverwildlife is a wildlife rehab out of Glendale, Kentucky and they have the cutest little raccoon in their care. Boone has Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which means he usually uses a wheelchair.
rsvplive.ie

Mum shares genius hack to stop condensation gathering on windows overnight

With the cold, dark, winter nights well and truly upon us, many homes are struggling to control the build up of condensation on their windows that resembles a “swimming pool” come morning time. Cleaning expert Jen who has garnered 1 million followers on TikTok and even more on...

