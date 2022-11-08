Cowboys anticipate having Ezekiel Elliott back vs. Packers

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The bye week was exactly what Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott needed, as he appears to be ready to rejoin the team's rushing attack when Dallas takes on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Elliott didn't participate in the team's light practice on Monday after returning from the bye week, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes he'll be well enough to play in Green Bay.

“It’s anticipated he'll be ready to go,” Jones said Tuesday on 'Shan and RJ' on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys return to their normal practice schedule on Wednesday, so we'll have a clearer picture of his chances of suiting up at that time.

Elliott suffered a sprained knee against the Lions in Week 7 and the Cowboys used the Week 8 game against the Bears and the bye week to let him recover.

Backup running back Tony Pollard exploded for 131 yards on the ground and three touchdowns while playing the featured back role in the Cowboys' 49-29 win over Chicago.