Zacks.com
Sally Beauty's (SBH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y
SBH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, net sales and earnings declined on a year-over-year basis. The company continued to battle inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds in the quarter. During fiscal 2023, Sally Beauty...
Zacks.com
Ashland's (ASH) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
ASH - Free Report) recorded profits from continuing operations of $60 million or $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending Sep 30, 2022), up from $33 million or 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.46 per share, up...
Zacks.com
Sunoco's (SUN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SUN - Free Report) reported third-quarter earnings of 75 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line significantly decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.00 per unit. Total quarterly revenues of $6,594 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,575 million. The top line, however,...
Zacks.com
Flowers Foods (FLO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales View Up
FLO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the former increasing year over year. The top line increased due to growth in Branded retail, Store branded retail, and Non-retail and other sales. Quarterly sales benefited from pricing actions to counter increased inflation.
Zacks.com
Lowe's (LOW) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
LOW - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top and the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s respective readings when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 16, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $23,102 million, indicating a 0.8% rise from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LBAI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4%. A...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for FREYR Battery (FREY) in Q3 Earnings?
FREYR Battery (. FREY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14 before the opening bell. FREYR Battery has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 63.65%, on average. Factors to Note. Due to recovering economic activities lately, the higher demand for battery storage is...
Zacks.com
SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
SPS Commerce (. SPSC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Barings BDC (BBDC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BBDC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A...
Zacks.com
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
THMO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Thermo Fisher (TMO) in Q3 Earnings?
TMO - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before market open. In the last reported quarter, Thermo Fisher’s earnings of $5.51 per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.5%.
Zacks.com
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AAWW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lowers Capex Guidance
WTI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding one-time items) of 33 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s break-even adjusted earnings. Total quarterly revenues of $266.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
FEMY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Chemung Financial (CHMG) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
CHMG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 37.93%. A...
Zacks.com
Fidelity National (FNF) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Shares Up
FNF - Free Report) gained 2.9% in the last two trading sessions despite missing estimates. The bullish sentiment likely reflected investors’ confidence in the title insurer's inherent strength. FNF reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.07, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.5%. The bottom line...
Zacks.com
Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up
TGI - Free Report) rose 12.7% to reach $12.61 on Nov 10, following the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share in contrast to Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line however declined 30% from 10 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Marathon (MPC) Stock Rises Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why
MPC - Free Report) , has gained 2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 1. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its declaration of a dividend hike. What Did Marathon Petroleum’s Earnings Unveil?. Marathon Petroleum reported adjusted earnings per...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Energizer Holdings (ENR) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
ENR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Rises 4.2% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
VIRT - Free Report) shares rose 4.2% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Nov 3, 2022. Its results were supported by a huge jump in interest and dividends income. Also, improved performance in the Market Making unit benefited the results. However, the positives were partially offset by increased operating expenses.
Comments / 0