ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KJYO KJ103

Ryan Reynolds Addresses Rumors That Taylor Swift Is In 'Deadpool 3'

By Sarah Tate
KJYO KJ103
KJYO KJ103
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pa1wp_0j3EkAo800
Photo: Getty Images

Sorry, Swifties, it looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer to see Taylor Swift enter the Marvel Universe.

While at the premiere of his new holiday film Spirited , Ryan Reynolds addressed the rumors that his friend and Midnights musician would have a cameo in his upcoming film Deadpool 3 , per Entertainment Tonight . Fans began to speculate that Swift could make an appearance in the movie after noticing that Reynolds' teaser for the flick was shot in the same location as Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film . He quickly shut down the rumor as just a coincidence given that it's just his home.

"If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location," he said.

However, not all hope is lost to see Deadpool fangirl over Swift in some way as Reynolds said he would absolutely be willing to welcome her into the world of superheroes.

"Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman," he said. "She's a genius."

While we may have to wait to see just how big of a Swiftie Deadpool is, Reynolds isn't holding back on how much he and his wife, Swift's close friend Blake Lively , enjoy her music. According to ET , both the couple and their daughters — James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — are "obsessed" with her new album Midnights .

"Oh my god, yes. All of us, whole house, I'm not kidding. I love it so much," he said. "I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed."

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

Blake Lively Once Revealed Her Childhood Crush and to Everyone’s Surprise He Has Interviewed Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are “couple goals” at its finest. With the onslaught of swoon-worthy PDA that the two of them indulge in, it is hard to even imagine that the two of them were ever not together. Furthermore, they met on the sets of Green Lantern and said their “I dos” in 2012 at a beautiful wedding ceremony in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds is still haunted by his ‘traumatic’ appearance on Korea’s ‘The Masked Singer’

The Masked Singer is one of the most popular TV shows on the planet right now, one that allows audiences to play a guessing game from the comfort of their own homes before the identity of the costumed crooners is ultimately revealed. Some big (and occasionally controversial) names have appeared on the series in the past, but did you know Ryan Reynolds was one of them?
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud

Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
KJYO KJ103

KJYO KJ103

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
805
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City's #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kj103fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy