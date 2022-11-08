Brooklyn Park arrest five people after break-in, murder at apartment complex

Brooklyn Park Police say a woman is dead after a group of people broke into her apartment and shot her early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, officers were called to the Eden Park apartment complex on Zane Avenue North around 2:30 a.m., where they found a woman in an apartment who had been shot multiple times.

Officers did arrest five people—two men, a woman, and two teenaged boys—who are in custody and facing 2 nd degree murder charges.

Police do think all of the people involved knew each other, and do not believe anyone else is in danger.