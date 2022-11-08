ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park arrest five people after break-in, murder at apartment complex

By Rusty Ray
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f574O_0j3Ejvoi00

Brooklyn Park Police say a woman is dead after a group of people broke into her apartment and shot her early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, officers were called to the Eden Park apartment complex on Zane Avenue North around 2:30 a.m., where they found a woman in an apartment who had been shot multiple times.

Officers did arrest five people—two men, a woman, and two teenaged boys—who are in custody and facing 2 nd degree murder charges.

Police do think all of the people involved knew each other, and do not believe anyone else is in danger.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate city's 74th homicide of the year

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man died from a shooting in north Minneapolis on Saturday.Authorities say the man was sitting in a car on the 4700 block of Lyndale Avenue North when a second car pulled up and fired multiple shots at him. The suspect then left the scene.Bystanders pulled the man out of the car, and after attempts at CPR, he was taken to the hospital. He later died at North Memorial.Police say this is the 74th death investigated as a homicide so far this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
fox9.com

Daylight, drive-by shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Saturday that left one man dead in broad daylight. Officers responded in the late morning to Lyndale Avenue North near North 47th Avenue for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby

Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Woman Fatally Shot in Brooklyn Park, Police Arrest Five Suspects

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a homicide after a woman was killed. Brooklyn Park police were called to the Eden Park Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found a door forced open and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police tried to save the woman, but she later died.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Deputies: Boy hospitalized after shooting in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An investigation is underway in Fridley after a shooting Wednesday night left a boy injured in Fridley. Officers and deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting at an apartment building on the 5200 block of 3rd Street NE, located in a neighborhood off University Avenue south of 694.
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Gray death" fentanyl seized during Bloomington drug bust

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police say they just uncovered a deadly, new kind of fentanyl in Minnesota.It's called "gray death," and it sort of looks like mud or dirt. The drug is especially dangerous because it can be resistant to overdose treatments like Narcan.  Police say enough fentanyl to kill 32,000 victims turned up during a search in Bloomington this week. Chief Booker Hodges says the caught the suspect during a theft three weeks ago. He will now face drug charges now.Bloomington has suffered at least 15 overdose deaths so far this year.MORE: What is fentanyl?
BLOOMINGTON, MN
getnews.info

Local Business Owner, once a Single Teenage Mother, Gives Back for the Holidays

Brittney Kline, Owner of Boss Lady Shoetique is hosting a Turkey giveaway for more than 50 single mothers. Minneapolis, MN – November 11, 2022 – Boss Lady Shoetique, LLC, will host a Turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. The owner, Brittney Kline, believes offering a hand of hope to young single mothers, could be the difference maker in someone’s life. Ms. Kline, Boss Lady Shoetique’s CEO, comes from a background of being a teen mother as well as a single mother. This has created a passion and drive to help mother’s that are in need during the holiday season. The goal was to help 25-50 families. With the outpouring of support from the community, we can aid well over 50 single mothers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"

HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson.   Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
HUDSON, WI
Bring Me The News

Champlin man charged in Salvation Army arson, vandalism

A Champlin man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly broke into the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army and started a fire, causing hugely expensive damages ahead of a winter coat drive this month. Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was allegedly captured on security cameras shattering numerous windows and setting donated winter...
CHAMPLIN, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of an Unregistered Pipe Bomb

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a pipe bomb. Prosecutors said law enforcement executed a search warrant at 27-year-old Dylan Orr’s Maplewood residence after discovering photos of two pipe bombs sent from Orr’s phone to a third party. The images showed that there were small BBs affixed to the exterior casing of the pipe bombs.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy