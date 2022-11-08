ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Future generations will not forgive us for climate change inaction – Martin

By By Grinne N. Aodha
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4CL3_0j3EjYi700

The Taoiseach has warned that if the current generation does not urgently step up to act on climate change, future generations will “not forgive us”.

Micheal Martin told the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt that Ireland is doing all it can to reach its climate targets.

Giving Ireland’s national climate statement at the climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Mr Martin said that as political leaders, it is their responsibility to drive the transformation necessary.

“What were once exceptional events are now occurring with increased frequency and ferocity,” Mr Martin said in his address on Tuesday.

People in the poorest parts on the planet are being driven from regions that can no longer support and sustain them.

“Climate change is fuelling conflict, global instability, competition for resources and abject human misery.

“If this generation doesn’t step up urgently, future generations will not forgive us.

“As leaders, it is our responsibility to drive the transformation necessary. In Ireland, the Government has set legally-binding emission reduction targets of 51% by 2030 and has committed Ireland to becoming climate neutral by 2050.

“We have fixed sector sectoral emissions ceiling limiting greenhouse gases emissions for each economic sector.

“Achieving these targets will be challenging, so we have enacted a legal framework to guide and underpin our efforts.

“The burden of climate change globally is falling most heavily on those least responsible for our predicament.

“Ireland has therefore published an international climate finance roadmap, reaffirming our commitment to supporting the world’s most vulnerable people.

“We are more than doubling our finance to almost 225 million euro a year by 2025.”

Mr Martin is on a two-day trip to Egypt, while Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy is also attending.

In Dublin, the Dail heard that “more urgent action” is needed from the Government to address Ireland’s high greenhouse gas emissions.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said: “We are just over seven years away from the 2030 deadline. It’s impossible for many of us to see how we’re going to reach our target.

“We’ve got missed targets, we’ve got rising emissions with low investment in critical infrastructure, huge delays in generation of offshore wind capacity.

“Ireland being the second highest emitter of greenhouse gases per head of population in the EU. So we need to see more urgent action.”

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said that while it will not be easy to reach the targets, there is some hope, adding that some progress has been made.

“I believe that the Irish people will lead, that they will deliver on the commitments that we’ve entered into, and I can assure you, the House and the Irish people that the Government will not be found wanting,” Mr McGrath added.

“The next generation and future generations will not thank us if we do not deliver on our commitments to them.”

Meanwhile, former Irish president Mary Robinson said she will call out countries that do not stick to their climate objectives, and that “a positive narrative” is needed to motivate members of the public.

The vocal climate change activist said she believes the world’s best times are ahead, but that civilisation is currently on track for its “worst, worst times”.

“I think very strong language may be necessary for governments, but actually it doesn’t help motivate people,” she said.

“I think what motivates people is thinking about: our best times are there if we just move rapidly, and we’re heading in the wrong direction but we can change, and we can do it with this moonshot mentality.”

Our best times are still ahead of us, and we're heading for our worst, worst times

Mary Robinson

Mrs Robinson said “a positive narrative” is needed to convince people to make the drastic changes necessary to cut global emissions.

“I’m working at the moment with a lot of women leaders globally, and something that we learned from an indigenous member of our group… in her tribe in New Mexico, they say ‘What if our best times are still ahead of us?’ And they are,” she told RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland programme.

“Our best times are still ahead of us, and we’re heading for our worst, worst times.”

Mrs Robinson is among those attending the Cop27 climate conference.

She said switching to green energy globally is part of the positive change that is needed.

“That will be incredible in cities that will be full of green and gardens and even farms in cities.

“The 600 million in Africa will get access to green energy, it will be a whole sea change, and we’re almost there, but we just don’t have the political will.”

Mrs Robinson said she and her colleagues in The Elders non-profit group of statesmen and activists will be “calling out” governments that do not stick to their climate commitments.

“We call out the United States if necessary, we call out Europe if necessary, but we also call out the ones who are supporting too much the fossil fuel lobby,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production

For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family's land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world's supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars.But this year Saleyo says the rains have become unpredictable, and he fears his crop could be yet another victim of climate change. “When it should have rained, it didn’t, it didn’t rain," Saleyo said as he inspected the ripeness of one of his cocoa pods. "It’s raining now, but its already too late.”Cocoa farming employs nearly 600,000 farmers here...
The Independent

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 40,000 for the year

More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures have shown.Some 972 people were detected on Saturday, November 12,  in 22 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 40,885.In 2021, there were 28,561 recorded.The arrivals on Saturday were the first so far in November, with the most recent crossings previously made on October 31 when 46 people were detected on one boat.The milestone comes as immigration minister Robert Jenrick has insisted a move towards more basic accommodation is necessary to remove a “pull...
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi swarmed after Cop27 speech in Egypt

Nancy Pelosi was swarmed after giving a speech at Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Thursday, 10 November.The House speaker led a congressional delegation to the climate summit, and appeared at an event to discuss how the US and allies can "bolster climate action and change the trajectory of global warming."Footage shows a crowd gathered around Ms Pelosi, with a person appearing to take a selfie next to her.During the discussion, Ms Pelosi said that some Republican politicians think that the climate crisis is a "hoax" and urged them to "get over that."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The QuestionsPelosi says ‘you have to throw a punch for the children’ during Cop27 discussion‘She impeached me twice for nothing’: Donald Trump calls Nancy Pelosi an ‘animal’
The Independent

Rishi Sunak at odds with Tory voters over ban on new wind farms, poll shows

The British public overwhelmingly backs the construction of new wind farms and is increasingly hostile to non-renewable energy sources, a new poll has found.The survey, released as the world's governments meet for the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, shows 74 per cent of people support building more wind farms, including 72 per cent of Conservative voters. Rishi Sunak this week indicated he would keep in place the government's ban on new onshore wind farms – ditching a promise by Liz Truss to allow new green power installations. The U-turn comes despite overwhelming support for renewables and the prime minister...
The Independent

Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD

Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
The Independent

Brexit has imposed ‘costs’ on UK economy, Jeremy Hunt admits

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accepted that Brexit has imposed “costs” on the UK, but insisted he did not believe EU withdrawal will make Britain poorer in the long run.Challenged by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt did not deny that the UK economy had grown less strongly since the formal departure date almost three years ago than it would have done if Britain had remained in the European trading bloc.But he blamed the Covid pandemic for preventing the UK from taking advantage of the “opportunities” which he claimed were offered by Brexit.Despite figures showing that Britain is the only...
The Independent

Tax rises for everyone and big hikes to energy bills in Jeremy Hunt’s mini-Budget

Everybody in the UK will be paying more tax as a result of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said.Mr Hunt also confirmed that government support for energy bills will be targeted at the most vulnerable after April, in a move expected to cost millions of households hundreds of pounds.Speaking days ahead of the crucial mini-Budget , Mr Hunt confirmed he expects the UK to plunge into recession and said his goal was to make it “as short and shallow as possible” by bearing down on inflation.The chancellor confirmed his statement will include both tax rises and spending...
The Associated Press

Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change. The trip took 72-year-old activist Dorothee Hildebrandt and her pink e-bike — which she fondly calls Miss Piggy, after the temperamental character from The Muppet Show — more than four months. She crisscrossed Europe and the Middle East until she arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula.
The Independent

Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle

On Quebec’s Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty.You see this from the tender ages on the family gravestones of islanders who scratched out a living from the late 1700s to when Bonaventure went entirely to the birds a half century ago.You see it from the tenacious colony of 100,000-plus northern gannets as they plunge into the sea for prey, soar back to their nests and fight at the least provocation, sometimes...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Slovenia votes for president, could elect first woman

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians were voting in a presidential runoff on Sunday that could elect the small European Union’s country’s first female head of state, as well as representing a test for the country’s new liberal government. Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar was leading in...
The Independent

Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

Cambodian leader Hun Sen called for unity Sunday, telling a gathering including Russia, China and the United States that current global tensions have been taking a toll on everyone.The prime minister, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said at the opening of the East Asia Summit that it was in the world's common interest to cooperate to solve differences peacefully.The comments come as regional tensions remain high between the United States and China over Taiwan and Beijing's growing regional aspirations, and while the Russia invasion of Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains,...
The Independent

US to keep lines of communication with China open, Biden says as Asean leaders call for unity

United States would keep the lines of communication with China open to ensure the two countries do not veer into conflict, said president Joe Biden during the East Asia summit being held in Cambodia.Mr Biden is in Cambodia alongside other world leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit where the country’s prime minister called for a peaceful resolution of differences. Prime minister Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Asean, told the gathering, including Russia, China and the US, that the current global tensions have been taking a toll on everyone.The comments come as...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. What's not highlighted in the glossy gallery are the earth-warming fossil fuels that the country continues to pump out of the ground for global export. Fossil fuel emissions are the reason why negotiators from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the annual two-week conference, haggling over...
The Independent

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either.During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict. Here’s a look at what each side...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Former Archbishop of Canterbury to hold Ceremony of Repentance in support of Cop27

The former Archbishop of Canterbury is set to hold a Ceremony of Repentance on Parliament Hill in support of Cop27 on Sunday, 13 November. Senior faith leaders from across the globe will gather in Hampstead for the event, which has been organised by the Elijah Interfaith Institute. Rowan Williams said the group will express "principals which both mandate a repentant attitude in the face of climate change, a rationale for thinking again about how we relate for our environment, and we hope a bit of positive energy."The Welsh Anglican bishop was Archbishop of Canterbury for over a decade.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The QuestionsCop27: Activists protest at climate summit and around the worldGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy