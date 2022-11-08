ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies

According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he's most proud of in his career is that he has a "good relationship" with every single teammate he's ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum's podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […]
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers

Tyrese Maxey began the Philadelphia 76ers' season with unreal scoring efficiency and some huge scoring outings. But in recent games, without the benefit of James Harden's playmaking, Maxey has not looked like his usual self and has failed to uplift the Sixers offense. In the three games since Harden's injury, Maxey is shooting just 19-64 […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their second game following James Harden's foot injury by a score of 104-95 to the Atlanta Hawks. An insane 18-4 fourth-quarter run by the Sixers' bench made the final score look not so bad but the Hawks absolutely owned this game. The +/- column shows everything that went wrong for the […]
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion

Stephen Curry willed his team to a much-needed victory again on Friday night, dropping 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Golden State Warriors' hard-fought 106-101 victory. He not only scored at least 40 points for the second game in a row, but dominated the fourth quarter in truly singular fashion just like he […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum going OFF again has Boston twitter in a frenzy

Jayson Tatum has been having a breakout season for the Boston Celtics this year and he continued that on-court dominance on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons with his second 40 point game of the season. He had 40 points back on Oct. 22 in a win over the Orlando Magic. Against the Pistons he dropped 43 on 50 percent shooting and 46.7 percent shooting from three-point range.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Will Kyrie Irving play for Nets vs. Lakers amid suspension?

Brooklyn Nets' star Kyrie Irving will reportedly not play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, per Brian Lewis. Irving was previously slapped with a 5-game suspension, but his timetable for return is unclear at the moment. Irving, who shared a video on his social media which contained anti-Semitic elements and later deleted the video, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Heat’s disappointing start to 2022-23 season

The Miami Heat very nearly pulled off an incredible rally against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to make it back to the NBA Finals. Instead, they came up just short, and have been working on finding their way back to the Finals this season. Unfortunately, the early results haven't […]
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks

Donovan Mitchell admitted he really thought he was going to the New York Knicks during the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and made the blockbuster deal for him. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell shared that he heard the Knicks were going to send RJ Barrett and multiple picks to the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

