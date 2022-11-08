ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever driven by a neighborhood full of giant, beautiful homes in wonder of just how much each property costs? There is one city within each state where houses are the most expensive. Be it location, architecture, safety, education or other community factors, something about the specific area makes it a desirable place to build, or purchase an expensive home.

According to a list compiled by Stacker , the city with the most expensive homes in the entire state is Kenilworth. This area is located outside of Chicago. The average price of a home in Kenilworth is $1,618,229. Following Kenilworth as the cities with the most expensive homes in the state are Winnetka, Glencoe, Hinsdale, and Bannockburn.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the city with the most expensive homes in each state :

"Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,618,229 which is 505% higher than the state average of $267,383."

Chicago, IL
