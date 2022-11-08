LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Georgia as last votes come in overnight

ATLANTA — After more than 2.5 million Georgians turned out to vote early in the 2022 midterm election, polling locations across the state saw a steady stream of in-person voters on Election Day.

We’ll have all the latest vote tallies as the come in, for LIVE Team 2 coverage on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Results flooded in shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. New Georgia election laws allow election workers to count early voting ballots starting in the morning on Election Day, which led to some races being called faster than in past elections.

Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams conceded to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in a phone call just after 11 p.m.

Georgia’s current Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, has also won a 2nd term. The Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker remains too close to call.

Here’s the latest:

LIVE UPDATES:

4 a.m.

The live election results shows Warnock and Walker neck and neck with 49.4% and 48.5% of the vote respectively.

Meanwhile, several state offices have not been called or conceded yet as of 4 a.m.: Georgia Lt. Governor, Georgia Insurance Commissioner, Georgia Attorney General, Georgia Labor Commissioner, State School Superintendent and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner.

12:16 a.m.

Campaign officials told Channel 2 Action News that the race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will not be decided tonight. Staffers have been told to go home for the night.

12:07 p.m.

Bee Nguyen has conceded to incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

11:50 p.m.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock address supporters Tuesday night as he and Herschel Walker were still neck-and-neck, saying, “We always knew this race would be close. That’s where we are. Y’all just hang in there. I’m feeling good.”

If neither candidate earns more than 50% of the vote plus a single vote, the race will go into a runoff.

11:37 p.m.

Democrat Sanford Bishop wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

11:35 p.m.

Republican Rick Allen wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 12th Congressional District, the AP projects.

11:22 p.m.

Republican Mike Collins wins election to U.S. House in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, the AP projects.

11:04 p.m.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has called incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp to concede, Channel 2 Action News can confirm.

10:59 p.m.

Republican Rich McCormick wins election to U.S. House in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, AP projects.

10:47 p.m.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with a Fulton County elections official, who confirmed that all Fulton County votes have been delivered to the county’s election preparation center and that the counting could wrap up by midnight if things go as planned.

10:27 p.m.

Incumbent Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R) has been reelected for Georgia U.S. House District 11, the AP projects.

10:25 p.m.

Channel 2′s Justin Gray talked to officials with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, who said there are still about 70 counties that still haven’t provided the required 10pm data upload, so there’s still not a firm number of how many Georgians have voted election day. State officials ESTIMATE about 1 million GA votes still need to be upload.

9:26 p.m.

Republican Buddy Carter wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, AP projects.

9:24 p.m.

Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen is currently addressing her supporters. Republican Brad Raffensperger, who is the incumbent, is currently leading her in the polls.

Nguyen did not concede, but told supporters her campaign would “wait for the votes to come in.”

9:14 p.m.

Democrat Hank Johnson wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 4th Congressional District, AP Projects.

9:03 p.m.

ABC News projects that Democrat Lucy McBath will win reelection to the U.S. House in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District.

8:57 p.m.

Republican Drew Ferguson wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District, AP projects.

8:53 p.m.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, AP projects.

8:48 p.m.

Republican Austin Scott wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 8th Congressional District, the AP projects.

8:41 p.m.

Republican Andrew Clyde wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 9th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

8:20 p.m.

More than 1 million of Georgia’s 2.5 million early and absentee votes are uploaded and only a small number of election day votes.

8:07 p.m.

Democrat David Scott wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.

8:03 p.m.

Democrat Nikema Williams wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

7:12 p.m.

Results are already starting to come in from Georgia counties.

Follow along as results come in throughout the evening HERE.

7 p.m.

Most polls have closed across Georgia.

6:41 p.m.

DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections is extending voting times until 7:40 p.m. at Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church, 3142 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

All voters who arrive at Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church by 7:40 p.m. on Election Day will be permitted to cast a ballot, even if a line has formed.

5:57 p.m.

Fulton County elections officials said the first results they release will include early voting, followed by absentee by mail, then Election Day.

5:18 p.m.

DeKalb County election officials are extending voting times at Solid Rock AME Church until 7:39 p.m.

All voters who arrive at the church, located at 4065 Snapfinger Road, by 7:39 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot, even if a line has formed.

“An early morning operational delay resulted in a 39-minute delay for voters,” said DeKalb VRE Executive Director Keisha Smith. “Overall, we have experienced a relatively smooth Election Day thus far and look forward to quickly addressing any issues that might impact our voters casting ballots today.”

4:52 p.m.

Georgia precincts are processing voters in about 49 seconds, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

4:07 p.m.

State officials are projecting they could hit 2 million election day voters on top of the 2.5 million Georgians who already voted early.

2:49 p.m.

A judge has agreed to let a private courier deliver more than 100 Cobb County absentee ballots that were not overnighted yesterday after 1,000 ballots were not sent out. Voters should have their ballots by 5 p.m.

12:24 p.m.

Two Cobb County precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Hours at the Kennesaw 3A precinct at the Ben Robertson community center have been extended until 7:45 p.m. Hours at the Oregon 03 precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center will accept in-person voting until 7:06 p.m.

12:10 p.m.

Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office said in a tweet that the average time to vote in Georgia was around 3 minutes by noon. The longest line is in Stephens County at 13 minutes. Most polling locations have no wait at all.

11:44 a.m.

Two election workers were fired in Johns Creek about 15 minutes before polls opened after the mother and son exchanged “concerning” posts on social media. Fulton County elections officials did not reveal the nature of the concerns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2022 Cox Media Group