Strike by London Underground workers to go ahead after last-minute talks fail

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A strike by London Underground workers will go ahead on Thursday after last-minute talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said Transport for London (TfL) had refused its offer to suspend strike action.

The union said it asked TfL to pause job cuts and detrimental pension changes to give both sides the space to come to a negotiated settlement.

The RMT said it proposed today that planned job cuts were suspended until the end of this year and that TfL make a clear statement that London Underground would not agree to detrimental attacks on pensions arising out of a review they are conducting with the Government.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

“Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute.

“They will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.

“TfL need to start making compromises and work with the union to reach a deal that works for staff and avoids further disruption to the lives of passengers.”

TfL urged passengers to check before they travel on Thursday, warning London Overground and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes as a result of the Tube strike, while London Trams will be running a reduced timetable.

Customers should check before they travel on Thursday and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube

Glynn Barton, Transport for London

Disruption from the strike will continue to affect services into Friday morning.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said:â€¯“I would like to apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Thursday’s industrial action.

“We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this Tube strike as no proposals to change pensions or conditions have been made.

“Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action.

“Customers should check before they travel on Thursday and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube.

“London Overground, the Elizabeth line and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. London Trams will also be running a reduced timetable.”

