Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kafe.com
Two Maple Falls women arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child
MAPLE FALLS, Wash. – Two Maple Falls women have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department says investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest 31-year-old Elesea Perez and 26-year-old Diana Sanchez Garcia. They were booked into the Whatcom County Jail on...
thenorthernlight.com
Accused knifeman arrested after being pepperballed and beanbagged
A man was arrested in the early morning of November 7 on suspicion of stabbing another man on Peace Portal Drive under the I-5 overpass. It took two hours for about 17 law enforcement officers to get the suspect, who refused to identify himself, to surrender. Blaine Police Department (BPD)...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA as man born in 1898
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
Woman Dies During Windstorm After Taking Direct Hit by Tree
A 20-year-old Marysville, Washington resident has reportedly died after authorities revealed she was directly hit by a fallen tree during a windstorm late last week. According to KIRO 7, the woman’s neighbor, Rodney Peterson, stated that the windstorm was so strong, that it knocked the tree onto a home nearby. The woman was knocked down from the upstairs level to the downstairs. “There was this young lady that was upstairs, sleeping upstairs in the back left corner of the house,” Peterson recalled. “And now she’s downstairs with a tree on top of her.”
Authorities confirm death of 20-year-old Marysville woman during Friday’s windstorm
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — New details paint a harrowing picture of a rescue during Friday’s windstorm. At the height of this crisis, a woman living along 56th Drive took a direct hit from a fallen tree. “There was this young lady that was upstairs, sleeping upstairs in the back...
whatcomtalk.com
Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers
Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 9, 2022
LYNDEN — Treat yourself to a dazzling display of lights at Lynden’s 32nd annual Edaleen Dairy Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3.
Police looking for photos, videos from fatal Bellingham Halloween party
Police tweet photo of suspect in the shooting death of a Bellingham man, seek more witnesses.
Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Cowboy Church in Skagit County celebrates its rural roots, gathering every Sunday in a horse arena on the family farm of Pastor Roy Swihart. Last year, 500 people filed into the Cowboy Church for a service of a different kind. They listened for hours...
whatcom-news.com
Malfunction sends smoke into elementary school, everyone evacuated
KENDALL, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Kendall Elementary School today, Wednesday, November 9th, about 12:35pm due to a report of smoke in the building. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Assistant Fire Chief David Moe told Whatcom News they arrived to find everyone had evacuated and there was smoke inside a classroom.
q13fox.com
Families grieving teen after tree falls, crushing her inside her home
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - While thousands are struggling without power, a neighborhood in Marysville is struggling to get over the destruction they witnessed during Friday’s wind storm. While power lines and trees fell during the storm, few communities were hit as hard as the area near 56th Drive Northeast and...
whatcom-news.com
Backyard poultry linked to Whatcom Salmonella cases
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department announced today, Thursday, November 10th, that 2 Whatcom County residents have been sickened by Salmonella from backyard poultry and a third Whatcom County case is suspected. 1 of the individuals was hospitalized but has since been released. 37 Salmonella cases in Washington State have been connected to a nationwide backyard poultry-linked outbreak. Federal investigation into the nationwide outbreak has identified over a thousand cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
These jobs pay a living wage with minimal requirements in Whatcom County, where to apply
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay enough for you and your family.
shorelineareanews.com
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
MyNorthwest.com
Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions
A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
kpug1170.com
Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters
EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
whatcom-news.com
Weak Canadian dollar impacts cross-border traffic volumes into Whatcom County
(The Center Square) — The US dollar is approaching a 5-year high compared to the Canadian dollar, an exchange rate at its strongest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the currency exchange site XE.com. This shift is expected to worsen a down year of traffic into Washington state from Canada and hurt retail prospects in border counties.
Washingtonian.com
Go Inside This Boho-Traditional Bungalow in Arlington With a Pink Dining Room Ceiling
“Look Inside My Home” is our series where we peek into the homes of Washingtonians. Want your house featured? Email [email protected]washingtonian.com. Annabel Joy, 34, lives in a 1922 Craftsman bungalow in Arlington with her husband, Kean Duffey, their 2-year-old daughter, Cilla, and their 7-year-old French bulldog, Mona (with another baby girl on the way).
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
KING-5
2022 election results for Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties
Voters from Bellingham to Oak Harbor, Mount Vernon and Burlington to Friday Harbor will weigh in on a number of statewide, federal and local races in 2022. Track Nov. 8 general election results across counties across northwest Washington state, including races in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, and Island counties. An...
Comments / 0