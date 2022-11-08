ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

kafe.com

Two Maple Falls women arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. – Two Maple Falls women have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department says investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest 31-year-old Elesea Perez and 26-year-old Diana Sanchez Garcia. They were booked into the Whatcom County Jail on...
thenorthernlight.com

Accused knifeman arrested after being pepperballed and beanbagged

A man was arrested in the early morning of November 7 on suspicion of stabbing another man on Peace Portal Drive under the I-5 overpass. It took two hours for about 17 law enforcement officers to get the suspect, who refused to identify himself, to surrender. Blaine Police Department (BPD)...
BLAINE, WA
Outsider.com

Woman Dies During Windstorm After Taking Direct Hit by Tree

A 20-year-old Marysville, Washington resident has reportedly died after authorities revealed she was directly hit by a fallen tree during a windstorm late last week. According to KIRO 7, the woman’s neighbor, Rodney Peterson, stated that the windstorm was so strong, that it knocked the tree onto a home nearby. The woman was knocked down from the upstairs level to the downstairs. “There was this young lady that was upstairs, sleeping upstairs in the back left corner of the house,” Peterson recalled. “And now she’s downstairs with a tree on top of her.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers

Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Malfunction sends smoke into elementary school, everyone evacuated

KENDALL, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Kendall Elementary School today, Wednesday, November 9th, about 12:35pm due to a report of smoke in the building. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Assistant Fire Chief David Moe told Whatcom News they arrived to find everyone had evacuated and there was smoke inside a classroom.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Families grieving teen after tree falls, crushing her inside her home

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - While thousands are struggling without power, a neighborhood in Marysville is struggling to get over the destruction they witnessed during Friday’s wind storm. While power lines and trees fell during the storm, few communities were hit as hard as the area near 56th Drive Northeast and...
MARYSVILLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Backyard poultry linked to Whatcom Salmonella cases

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department announced today, Thursday, November 10th, that 2 Whatcom County residents have been sickened by Salmonella from backyard poultry and a third Whatcom County case is suspected. 1 of the individuals was hospitalized but has since been released. 37 Salmonella cases in Washington State have been connected to a nationwide backyard poultry-linked outbreak. Federal investigation into the nationwide outbreak has identified over a thousand cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions

A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
ARLINGTON, WA
kpug1170.com

Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters

EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Weak Canadian dollar impacts cross-border traffic volumes into Whatcom County

(The Center Square) — The US dollar is approaching a 5-year high compared to the Canadian dollar, an exchange rate at its strongest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the currency exchange site XE.com. This shift is expected to worsen a down year of traffic into Washington state from Canada and hurt retail prospects in border counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Washingtonian.com

Go Inside This Boho-Traditional Bungalow in Arlington With a Pink Dining Room Ceiling

“Look Inside My Home” is our series where we peek into the homes of Washingtonians. Want your house featured? Email [email protected]washingtonian.com. Annabel Joy, 34, lives in a 1922 Craftsman bungalow in Arlington with her husband, Kean Duffey, their 2-year-old daughter, Cilla, and their 7-year-old French bulldog, Mona (with another baby girl on the way).
ARLINGTON, WA

