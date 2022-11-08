A 20-year-old Marysville, Washington resident has reportedly died after authorities revealed she was directly hit by a fallen tree during a windstorm late last week. According to KIRO 7, the woman’s neighbor, Rodney Peterson, stated that the windstorm was so strong, that it knocked the tree onto a home nearby. The woman was knocked down from the upstairs level to the downstairs. “There was this young lady that was upstairs, sleeping upstairs in the back left corner of the house,” Peterson recalled. “And now she’s downstairs with a tree on top of her.”

MARYSVILLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO