WJLA
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
WJLA
Maryland honor veterans at rededication ceremony Bladensburg's Peace Cross memorial
ANNAOLIS, Md. (7News) — On Veterans Day, Maryland leaders held a rededication ceremony for the Bladensburg World War I Peace Cross Memorial to honor the service and commitment of county and state veterans. The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, the Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s...
WJLA
Local DC business 'Collars & Co' to appear on ABC's Shark Tank
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A D.C.-based menswear brand called Collars & Co. will appear on this week's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank" in hopes of wowing celebrity investors and expanding the quickly growing brand. The business was launched by Justin Baer just two years ago. Baer is a veteran...
WJLA
7News Salutes Our Veterans Special on WJLA 24/7 News. Here's how to watch
WASHINGTON (7News) — On this Veterans Day, 7News is saluting our veterans with a 30-minute special Friday at 6:30 p.m. on WJLA 24/7 News. 7News Anchor Jonathan Elias will host the special as we highlight some local veterans, members of the military and people and organizations giving back to the military community.
WJLA
Miriam's Kitchen in DC offering hot meals, resources to veterans in need
WASHINGTON (7News) — This Veterans Day, Miriam's Kitchen in northwest D.C. is giving free breakfast to veterans in need. "We always like to honor our veterans. They have served our country... so we try to come together to prepare great meals to give people an opportunity to be fulfilled, have interactions with other people," said Executive Chef Cheryl Bell.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. helps throw party for DC veterans
WASHINGTON (7News) — Wearing clothing with their signature pink and green colors, members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the AKAs, walked into D.C.’s Southeast Veterans Center bringing Washington Commanders tickets and gift cards and bingo for vets on Veterans' Day. The caller enunciated the numbers as vets...
WJLA
SURPRISE! Maryland teacher gets $27K check for job skills program
SPRINGDALE, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County teacher was surprised Thursday with a $27,000 check to help fund a program for students with cognitive disabilities develop job skills. Charles H. Flowers High School teacher LeAnn Holden-Martin was presented with the check for the Holden-Martin's "Sonny House Job Skills...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Smithsonian opens new Native American Veteran Memorial for Veteran's Day
WASHINGTON (7News) — For Veteran's Day, Smithsonian dedicated a new memorial in D.C. to honor Native American veterans. Even in the rain, around 1,700 Native American veterans gathered to see the shiny new memorial, Friday. The memorial is on the northeast corner of the National Museum of the American...
WJLA
Christmas music arrives on 97.1 WASH-FM
The Christmas music starts at 5:00P today on 97.1 WASH-FM in Washington, DC. Enjoy 24/7 Christmas music and join their listener kickoff party by clicking here.
WJLA
Non-profit aimed at helping veterans opens its first location in Frederick, Md.
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — Platoon 22, a non-profit organization whose mission is to end Veteran suicide has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Frederick, Maryland. The Platoon Veterans Services Center at Goodwill will provide essential programs and services to aid in the transition from service to civilian life. “With...
WJLA
Arlington to close COVID-19 testing kiosks on Nov. 30
ARLINGTON, V.a. (7News) — Arlington County has announced that they will be closing most COVID-testing kiosks on Nov. 30. Widespread availability of at-home tests has decreased the county-wide need for testing kiosks by 80% in the past year, according to county officials. However, the testing kiosk at Arlington Mill...
WJLA
Wes Moore, Dan Cox battle to the end to become Maryland's next governor
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — For the candidates at the top of the ticket in Maryland, Monday is an opportunity to make a final argument to convince those who’ll vote Tuesday they deserve their support. Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor, made campaign stops in several places, Including...
WJLA
Greater Washington DC Veterans Job Fair looks to help veterans, military spouses
WASHINGTON (7News) — As Veterans Day approaches, DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the Greater Washington D.C. Veterans Job Fair at FedEx Field on Thursday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., more than 80 employers will attend the fair to recruit and hire transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses and dependents of the military. Organizers say this is not just a job fair, It’s a hiring event to empower the military community with meaningful careers and resources.
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
WJLA
Parent of special needs student files class action suit against FCPS, VDOE
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — From the age of about five or six years old, Trevor Chaplick said it was clear that his son had intellectual and behavioral disabilities including autism and ADHD. The challenges were only made worse when he petitioned to get his son transferred out of...
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
Wbaltv.com
These are the fastest-growing grocery chains in greater Baltimore
If you buy your groceries in greater Baltimore, there's a good chance you shop at Giant Food. Maryland-based Giant has more local stores than any traditional grocer in the area and had the largest local sales total in 2022 at $1.68 billion, according to data from Food World. The grocery...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
