ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths

WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Local DC business 'Collars & Co' to appear on ABC's Shark Tank

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A D.C.-based menswear brand called Collars & Co. will appear on this week's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank" in hopes of wowing celebrity investors and expanding the quickly growing brand. The business was launched by Justin Baer just two years ago. Baer is a veteran...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

7News Salutes Our Veterans Special on WJLA 24/7 News. Here's how to watch

WASHINGTON (7News) — On this Veterans Day, 7News is saluting our veterans with a 30-minute special Friday at 6:30 p.m. on WJLA 24/7 News. 7News Anchor Jonathan Elias will host the special as we highlight some local veterans, members of the military and people and organizations giving back to the military community.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Miriam's Kitchen in DC offering hot meals, resources to veterans in need

WASHINGTON (7News) — This Veterans Day, Miriam's Kitchen in northwest D.C. is giving free breakfast to veterans in need. "We always like to honor our veterans. They have served our country... so we try to come together to prepare great meals to give people an opportunity to be fulfilled, have interactions with other people," said Executive Chef Cheryl Bell.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

PHOTOS: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. helps throw party for DC veterans

WASHINGTON (7News) — Wearing clothing with their signature pink and green colors, members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the AKAs, walked into D.C.’s Southeast Veterans Center bringing Washington Commanders tickets and gift cards and bingo for vets on Veterans' Day. The caller enunciated the numbers as vets...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Arlington to close COVID-19 testing kiosks on Nov. 30

ARLINGTON, V.a. (7News) — Arlington County has announced that they will be closing most COVID-testing kiosks on Nov. 30. Widespread availability of at-home tests has decreased the county-wide need for testing kiosks by 80% in the past year, according to county officials. However, the testing kiosk at Arlington Mill...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Greater Washington DC Veterans Job Fair looks to help veterans, military spouses

WASHINGTON (7News) — As Veterans Day approaches, DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the Greater Washington D.C. Veterans Job Fair at FedEx Field on Thursday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., more than 80 employers will attend the fair to recruit and hire transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses and dependents of the military. Organizers say this is not just a job fair, It’s a hiring event to empower the military community with meaningful careers and resources.
WASHINGTON, DC
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot

Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Parent of special needs student files class action suit against FCPS, VDOE

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — From the age of about five or six years old, Trevor Chaplick said it was clear that his son had intellectual and behavioral disabilities including autism and ADHD. The challenges were only made worse when he petitioned to get his son transferred out of...
Wbaltv.com

These are the fastest-growing grocery chains in greater Baltimore

If you buy your groceries in greater Baltimore, there's a good chance you shop at Giant Food. Maryland-based Giant has more local stores than any traditional grocer in the area and had the largest local sales total in 2022 at $1.68 billion, according to data from Food World. The grocery...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties

A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy