Post Malone Helps Two Lucky Fans Get Married At His Show

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone is making his fans happy by any means necessary. In addition to providing positive vibes during his tour , the rapper also recently served as an officiant for two lucky fans.



According to footage TMZ published on Monday, November 7, Posty helped two fans get hitched after his tour stop in Seattle on Saturday. In the footage, you can see the two love birds walking up to the stage while the "Cooped Up" rapper waited for them. Then we see Malone help the women exchange vows before they say "I Do." After they shared their first kiss, he declared them married.

Post Malone is always down to make his fans create unforgettable memories. During a previous stop on his tour at the top of November, the rapper, who just dropped his album Twelve Carat Toothache , helped a couple in Tulsa, Oklahoma with a gender reveal . After he signed an autograph, he put on the most surprised face possible before he announced that they have a baby girl on the way.



While he's had plenty of high moments during the tour, he also experienced some bad luck. Post Malone hurt himself - twice - while performing. He first tripped and hurt his leg in St. Louis back in September. A month later, the rapper fell on stage again and twisted his ankle during his show in Atlanta. He's apparently recovered nicely since both injuries and still plans to finish the tour with Roddy Ricch in Los Angeles on November 15.