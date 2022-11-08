ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UEFA angrily dismisses revived European Super League idea as a ‘greedy plan’

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IaGh_0j3Ehf0k00

The Super League battle lines were redrawn on Tuesday after UEFA reacted furiously to a statement issued by the company behind the breakaway competition.

European football’s governing body had agreed to a meeting with representatives of A22 Sports Management, which is trying to reposition a revived Super League as a competition open to all. The meeting took place at its headquarters in Nyon on Tuesday.

That UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin had agreed to a meeting at all was a big step, considering the ongoing legal battle between UEFA and the Super League and that he had famously described those behind the project as “snakes” and “liars” last year.

UEFA’s initial statement after the meeting reiterated that it, along with the clubs, leagues, players’ and fans’ groups present, remained opposed to such breakaway projects.

However, it issued a far harder-hitting release later in the day, after A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart said his “takeaway” from the meeting with UEFA and “other executives” was that “the status quo is satisfactory to UEFA”.

UEFA said: “A22 Sports Management has published an account of their visit to UEFA Headquarters in Nyon today. UEFA is currently checking the recording to see if they are talking about the same meeting.

“The ‘other executives’ they refer to were not faceless bureaucrats but senior stakeholders from across European football, people who live and breathe the game every day. To fail to recognise that is disrespectful.

“If there is a ‘takeaway’ from today, it should be that the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan.”

UEFA’s first statement noted with surprise that A22 claimed not to be representing any clubs, with Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid recognised as the three teams who still publicly back the concept of a Super League.

In the later statement, UEFA added: “As the Football Supporters’ Association said, the UK has had as many Prime Ministers in the last two months as (A22) have supporters of their plans.

“(A22) claim not to represent the three remaining clubs. They refuse to define what their alleged new approach is. They claim to want dialogue. But when presented with the chance, they have nothing to say.”

A22 is part of a legal action against UEFA and FIFA , with the European Court of Justice asked to determine whether those organisations abused a dominant position under European Union law by first blocking the creation of the Super League last year and then attempting to sanction the clubs involved.

The Advocate General’s opinion in the case is due to be published on December 15, with a full judgement from the ECJ coming next year.

The Super League was launched with 12 of Europe’s top clubs signed up as founder members in April last year.

It swiftly collapsed amid fan protests in England and opposition from UEFA, FIFA and the British Government.

Nine of the clubs involved have since rejoined the European Club Association, which released its own statement on Tuesday saying it “steadfastly opposed” the Super League project.

The ECA also pointed to changes in football governance which had been cited as grievances by the Super League clubs – namely a greater influence over commercial matters at UEFA via a joint venture, changes to the formats of UEFA’s club competitions and reforms to club financial sustainability regulations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Anything is possible for Tottenham in Champions League

Antonio Conte has set out his targets for the second half of the season and told Tottenham to believe anything is possible in the Champions League.Spurs’ inconsistent form during a hectic period of 13 matches in 43 days has seen any faint hopes of a Premier League title tilt end.A thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds on Saturday did at least help finish the first part of the campaign on a high with the club in fourth spot and already through to the last-16 of the Champions League.Comeback kings 👑#TOTLEE pic.twitter.com/UAsekR29Od— Premier League (@premierleague) November 13, 2022While Conte has been keen...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich beat Schalke to extend winning run

Bayern Munich won 2-0 at last-placed Schalke to head into the World Cup break top of the Bundesliga.Jamal Musiala set up Serge Gnabry’s opener with a lovely backheel late in the first half and then teed up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to double the visitors’ lead in the 52nd minute.It was Bayern’s 10th straight victory in all competitions while Schalke sit five points from safety.5-0 ✅2-0 ✅6-2 ✅3-2 ✅6-1 ✅2-0 ✅The perfect way to go into the winter break 🙌#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/hgA3gGFyvI— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) November 12, 2022Xaver Schlager opened his account for RP Leipzig with a 71st-minute winner to ensure...
The Independent

Fulham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester United travel to Fulham FC this afternoon in the final Premier League fixture before the World Cup break.Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa, although they did get revenge on Unai Emery’s team by knocking them out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.Fulham have enjoyed an impressive return to the Premier League so far, and could move just one point behind United with a win at Craven Cottage.Marco Silva’s team will be without top scorer Aleksandr Mitrovic, however, while England internationals Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta is ‘enjoying the moment’ as Arsenal open up five-point lead

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal are outstripping expectations after they went five points clear at the top of the Premier League.Martin Odegaard’s second-half double saw the Gunners take control of the title race with a 2-0 win at Wolves.They put clear daylight between them and Manchester City in the final game before the World Cup break after the reigning champions’ shock 2-1 home defeat to Brentford.It meant Arsenal will be top at Christmas and when they return to host West Ham on Boxing Day.Arteta said: “Nobody expected us to be where we are right now.“I am more focused on our way...
The Independent

Sam Curran shines as England are set 138 to win T20 World Cup final

England have been set 138 to win a second T20 World Cup crown as Sam Curran took three wickets against Pakistan in Sunday’s final at the MCG.The forecast rain stayed away for the entirety of Pakistan’s 137 for eight after they batted first on a surface, last used seven days ago, that offered assistance for seamers and spinners alike.Pakistan’s total is 31 fewer than India managed against England, which Jos Buttler and Alex Hales easily chased down with four overs to spare, but at the halfway stage this seems a much trickier pitch.In a World Cup final at only 24...
The Independent

Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final scores and updates as Stokes and Brook chase 138

England are one step away from World Cup glory as they take on Pakistan in the T20 final at the MCG this morning. Jos Buttler’s men have hit form at exactly the right time by winning their final two matches in the Super 12s to secure qualification before demolishing India in the semi-finals.That match saw Chris Jordan and Phil Salt come into the team in place of the injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood but the changes in personnel didn’t affect England. Adil Rashid (4-0-20-1) and Jordan (4-0-43-3) impressed with the ball to restrict Rohit Sharma’s side to 168-6...
The Independent

T20 World Cup final: How to watch England vs Pakistan online and on TV

England take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final as Jos Buttler’s side look for further glory on the international stage.England are just one win away from unifying the T20 and ODI World Cups, following their success in the 50-over format on home soil in 2019.That final brought the thrilling tension of a Super Over, as England defeated New Zealand, and there are more fireworks expected as they face Pakistan at the iconic MCG.England advanced to the final after a stunning 10-wicket victory over Pakistan, as Buttler and Alex Hales put together a brilliant 170-run stand.Here’s everything you need...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy