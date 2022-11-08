ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Philadelphia police asking for help locating teenager

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police have issued a call for help to find a 17-year-old girl. Kinniya Miller, from the 1800 block of Bouvier Street, was last seen leaving her mother's house Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.Miller is 5-foot-6, weighs 138 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, police say. She was last seen wearing a yellow Supreme hoodie, black tights and white New Balance sneakers. Officials say she may be in the area of 1600 Erie Avenue.If you have seen Miller you're urged to call police at (215) 686-3093.
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
CBS Philly

Triple shooting in West Philly leaves woman in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three women were shot in West Philadelphia on Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Webster Street at around 7 p.m.Police say the three women were transported to Presbyterian Hospital. A 54-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and a 27-year-old woman was shot in the left and right thigh. Both are listed in stable condition. Another 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest once and is listed in critical condition.Authorities are also investigating a possible connection to an incident near where the shooting happened on Friday. They say two groups were fighting and police were called to the scene.A 15-year-old boy was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Friday night suffering from gunshot wounds. When questioned by police, the boy said he was shot in the area of the 5200 block of Webster Street.However, police say they do not want to connect the two incidents yet. No arrests have been made.
CBS Philly

Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
CBS Philly

New details released in shooting involving SEPTA officer in South Philadelphia

fox29.com

I-95 South crash: Several lanes shut down near Center City

OLD CITY - A crash on Interstate 95 shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. The crash occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 5:30 in the morning. All lanes were shut down when the accident happened and as crews began clearing...
CBS Philly

Khaliyl Gilbert wanted to be a Philly cop. His murder is still unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 22, Khaliyl Gilbert was making a difference.The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with a huge smile, was already a pillar in his community and was on track to become a police officer. He got accepted to a police training program. There were 100 graduates, and he was supposed to be one of them. "He was supposed to be in that class," mom Jeanine Gilbert told CBS3.But somebody shot Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021, outside a fast food restaurant near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.When Jeanine Gilbert first heard what happened,...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

