Philadelphia police investigating 2nd home invasion involving Temple students
"We were all just woken up. There was a guy with a gun. He came into a couple of our rooms," recalled one Temple student.
fox29.com
Police: Woman killed, man injured during overnight double shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead, and a man injured, after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood Friday night. Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive just before midnight. Both victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and transported to a...
West Philly shooting injures 3, 1 in critical condition
Police are still investigating a triple shooting on the 5200 block of Webster Street in West Philly on Friday night that left two injured and one in critical condition.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after Montgomery County shooting and barricade situation
UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 32-year-old man Philadelphia man was arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and barricade situation in Montgomery County. Officials said Upper Dublin police were called to the 3100 block of Walnut Avenue Friday morning, about 8:30, on the report of a shooting.
Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia. Police said a group of kids threw bleach at them while on a walk.
fox29.com
Man with license to carry shoots suspect trying to rob him in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot by the person he was trying to rob, police say. According to authorities, a man was shot on the 3900 block of Coral Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
Philadelphia police asking for help locating teenager
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police have issued a call for help to find a 17-year-old girl. Kinniya Miller, from the 1800 block of Bouvier Street, was last seen leaving her mother's house Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.Miller is 5-foot-6, weighs 138 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, police say. She was last seen wearing a yellow Supreme hoodie, black tights and white New Balance sneakers. Officials say she may be in the area of 1600 Erie Avenue.If you have seen Miller you're urged to call police at (215) 686-3093.
fox29.com
Police: North Philadelphia drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
PHILADELPHIA - A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured on Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of W Somerset Street and North Park Avenue. Police say two 25-year-old men were sitting in...
Uber driver turns tables on attempted robber in Port Richmond
Sources tell Action News the Uber driver was stopped at that location when he was held up by an armed man.
Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police
CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
Triple shooting in West Philly leaves woman in critical condition: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three women were shot in West Philadelphia on Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Webster Street at around 7 p.m.Police say the three women were transported to Presbyterian Hospital. A 54-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and a 27-year-old woman was shot in the left and right thigh. Both are listed in stable condition. Another 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest once and is listed in critical condition.Authorities are also investigating a possible connection to an incident near where the shooting happened on Friday. They say two groups were fighting and police were called to the scene.A 15-year-old boy was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Friday night suffering from gunshot wounds. When questioned by police, the boy said he was shot in the area of the 5200 block of Webster Street.However, police say they do not want to connect the two incidents yet. No arrests have been made.
11 people held at gunpoint, robbed in home invasion near Temple University
Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery near Temple University in North Philadelphia. It happened Friday morning at an off-campus apartment, where a group of students live.
Temple University students robbed at gunpoint during home invasion
“You never think it’s going to happen to you, but when it does it’s like a shock.”. A group of Temple University students just thought the two masked men who entered their apartment building were young men who knew someone inside, according to 6ABC. But it became clear...
Philadelphia police investigate series of ATM thefts in the city
There have been at least five ATM thefts or attempted thefts in Philadelphia since late September.
Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
Police investigating fatal shooting at off-campus university housing
Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old Reading man at an off-campus apartment complex next to Kutztown University early Saturday morning, according to Channel 21 News. Diego Velazquez died shortly after being transported to the hospital in what the Berks County coroner ruled as a homicide, according to Channel...
New details released in shooting involving SEPTA officer in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. Police say 20-year-old Sahmyra Garcia was shot multiple times and killed near Broad and Ellsworth streets, just before 8 a.m. Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer. Investigators say a SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspected shooter is in custody, and in stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
fox29.com
I-95 South crash: Several lanes shut down near Center City
OLD CITY - A crash on Interstate 95 shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. The crash occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 5:30 in the morning. All lanes were shut down when the accident happened and as crews began clearing...
Khaliyl Gilbert wanted to be a Philly cop. His murder is still unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 22, Khaliyl Gilbert was making a difference.The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with a huge smile, was already a pillar in his community and was on track to become a police officer. He got accepted to a police training program. There were 100 graduates, and he was supposed to be one of them. "He was supposed to be in that class," mom Jeanine Gilbert told CBS3.But somebody shot Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021, outside a fast food restaurant near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.When Jeanine Gilbert first heard what happened,...
Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder
A man from Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year while authorities are still trying to figure out why. 26-year-old Alexander Rivera from the Mayfair section of the city has been charged with murder and related weapon offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
