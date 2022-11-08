ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District

By Adam Warner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed by a pair of thieves aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.

The 24-year-old victim was riding a southbound 1 train when he was targeted by two men just before 4 a.m. in an unprovoked attack.

The duo punched the victim in the face at the Rector Street station, a few blocks south of the World Trade Center, police said.

They then stole the victim's wallet, which contained $200, as well as his cellphone.

The suspects fled the area. No arrests had been reported as of Tuesday.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Comments / 12

HECK-DA-RECK
4d ago

I don't understand how this continues to happen in the subways. The politicians know that this is a problem and yet it continues to happen more and more each dayq SMH.

Reply(1)
10
Ruben Ramirez
4d ago

Yet the tourists continue to come in great numbers and I see them riding the subways like nothing is happening lol

Reply(1)
5
Evangelos Katsioulis
3d ago

Notice how no subway crime happened (or was reported) after Hochul & Adams announced more NYPD for subways. They even showed numerous articles showing increased police presence… as expected, that must have all ended after Election Day. Now back to our regularly scheduled crime wave 🙄

Reply
2
 

