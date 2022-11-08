Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed by a pair of thieves aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.

The 24-year-old victim was riding a southbound 1 train when he was targeted by two men just before 4 a.m. in an unprovoked attack.

The duo punched the victim in the face at the Rector Street station, a few blocks south of the World Trade Center, police said.

They then stole the victim's wallet, which contained $200, as well as his cellphone.

The suspects fled the area. No arrests had been reported as of Tuesday.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.