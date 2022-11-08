Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local library events and meetings
Dungeons and Dragons Night: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, for a Dungeons and Dragons Night. The event is open to both experienced and new players in middle school or high school. Registration is not required. Trustee Board...
Grand opening of Wizard of Za Nov. 15
DAYTON — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, The Wizard of Za will open up its doors to the Dayton community. The pizza concept opened its first restaurant in 2020 in Columbus where it quickly grew to become a Sicilian-style staple and was voted “Best New Restaurant ” in its inaugural year.
YMCA Thanksgiving break day camps
PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering Thanksgiving break day camps on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at both the Piqua and Robinson YMCA branches. Arrival will start at 8:45 a.m. at the rec room for the Robinson branch and the activity...
Model railroad open house in Covington
The East Stillwater Valley Railroad will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, November 12 and 13 from 1 to 5 PM both days. It is located at 137 S. Wenrick St. in Covington. The railroad occupies roughly 2/3s of a 27 by 69 foot basement. All are welcome!
Bradford honors hard-working students
BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village Schools celebrates students in grades six through 12 that have earned spots on the honor roll and merit roll. The students on the honor roll in the sixth grade are Jackson Felver, Emma Hartzell, Cameron Hedrick, Liam Lingo, Tevin Smith, Isabella Clack, Prestyn Dross, Isley Gambill, Rowen Hill-Gambill, Angilina Maynard, Charity Miller, Lucas Sanders, Arabella Troxel, Braylon Whitehouse and Bristol Wombold.
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
Edison, Honda team-up on intership program
PIQUA — Edison State Community College invites current students, high school students, and their parents to learn more about the direct pathway developed to lead students into a manufacturing career at Honda. An information session will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Robinson Theater...
Local FFA in district job interview competition
CASSTOWN — Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the district five FFA Job Interview Career Development Event held at National Trail High School in New Paris, OH. The Event consisted of designing a resume and cover letter, completing a job application, performing an interview and writing a form thank you letter.
Piqua honors all veterans
PIQUA — “On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” is the time to annually honor the nation’s veterans. The Piqua community gathered together to recognize and honor all veterans at the Veteran’s Memorial Park. The ceremony began with assembly by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad followed by a brief presentation from Commander Dennis Tennery with the VFW Post 4874.
Veterans Day Breakfast at PHS
PIQUA – The Piqua City School District will host a Veterans Day breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11 for all Piqua Veterans and active military personnel. Students and family members are welcome to join their veteran for breakfast. The event will take place at the Piqua High School located at 1 Indian Trail. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Please use door three to enter. Students will serve breakfast starting at 8:45 a.m. and entertainment will start at 9 a.m.
Veterans remembering veterans
United States Army veteran Phil Hoffman of Springfield places an United States flag on the grave of a fellow veteran at the Springfield Masonic Community Cemetery on Thursday morning, Nov. 10. A small group of veterans placed more than 60 flags to honor fellow veterans on this 2022 Veterans Day.
TACC honors local leaders
TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated local leaders, and up-and-coming members of the community at its annual Community Awards Night at the the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) in Troy Thursday night. The secretly announced A. Robert Davies Memorial Outstanding Young Man and Shirley Culp Davies...
KKK flyers distributed in Troy
TROY — An unknown person or persons recently distributed flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in parts of the city of Troy. “I believe it was at least two nights,” Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney said. “It was first brought to our attention on Nov. 7.”
Reader comments on bullying
I was unable to attend the City Council meeting on 10/31/2022 but I watched the entire video the next day. As someone with limited mobility, the closed sidewalk and the inability to use so many parking spaces downtown has been a concern for nearly 3 years. To say I was...
Hate has no home in Troy
On November 9th, a neighbor informed me that flyers were distributed encouraging people to join a group that advocates blame, hate and violence towards some of our most marginalized citizens. When I heard this news, my heart sank. Our community should be a welcoming home for people who are willing...
Seminar for financial planning following Alzheimer’s diagnosis
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting an in-person education program on making early financial plans with your family following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The program, Financial Planning, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at...
Covington congratulates honor roll students
COVINGTON — The Covington Elementary School honor roll and principal list for the first quarter of the school year have been released. The following students have earned a spot on the principal’s list by earning all A’s this quarter. In the third grade Hudson Apple, Zeke Feight,...
Local school districts offer released-time religious instruction
WEST MILTON — Milton-Union Local Schools held the first day of its new LifeWise Academy program on Nov. 1, joining a growing number of local districts that now offer students Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI). “It was an amazing start to the program,” Milton-Union LifeWise Academy Program Director Julia...
Troy Police raise awareness of motorized bicycle laws
TROY — Due to an increase in the use of bicycles with gasoline motors, Troy Police are spreading the word about proper licensing and registration procedures for motorized bicycles. “Any bicycle that moves under its own power, without being pedaled, with an engine under 50cc, is classified as a...
MC Commissioners OK funds for Child Advocacy Center
TROY – Miami County Commissioners provided financial contribution in the amount of $124,900 to the Child Advocacy Center with Isiah’s Place during their Tuesday, Nov. 8, meeting. The creation of the Child Advocacy Center will provide “multidisciplinary professional services to children and their families who are victims of...
