FTX Allegedly Bankrupt As the Exchange Files for Bankruptcy Protections
The cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced today that they have filed for bankruptcy in the United States. This cryptocurrency exchange has been at the center of attention for the past week. The founder and former CEO of the exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, announced that he will follow the company until the end of this process. Moreover, he publicly confessed his support for John J. Ray III, the new CEO of FTX.
Tether Freezes FTX’s USDT Holdings Following Request from Law Enforcement
In an abrupt turn of events, Tether said that it had frozen 46 million Tether (USDT) that belonged to FTX, the failing cryptocurrency exchange. According to a Tether spokesman, the Tether (USDT) freeze was implemented in response to a request from law enforcement. When CZ, the CEO of Binance, backed out of the purchase agreement, the FTX exchange is now facing bankruptcy. As time passes and doubt surrounding the Sam Bankman-Fried crypto conglomerate persists, cryptocurrency prices keep falling more.
FTX Reportedly Got Hacked
This last week has been full of news about FTX and its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, filing for bankruptcy. Following this news, the latest report is that FTX is allegedly being hacked, with over $600 million taken from a number of FTX-linked wallets. “FTX has been hacked. FTX apps are malware....
Bitcoin Up By 14% As CPI Decreases
After experiencing a drop similar to a monsoon earlier this week, the price of Bitcoin is now seeing a great comeback. Investors wonder whether a secure market bottom is in as the price rise. In order to predict BTC’s future movement, key levels have already been determined. Since breaking...
Justin Sun Announces The Plan To FTX Users To Get Back To Normality
Since Justin Sun, the CEO of Tron, said that a solution was being developed to allow users to “get back to normality,” he has emerged as the next potential rescuer of FTX. Without a capital infusion, Sam Bankman Fried’s firm might file for bankruptcy following the failure of Binance’s rescue attempt for FTX.
Cryptocurrency Investors Require more Protection According to SEC Chair
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, stated that improved investor protection is required in light of the consequences of the collapse of FTX, the major cryptocurrency exchange. Speaking for CNBC, Gensler emphasized, “I think investors need better protection in this space,” as he went on to say that “this...
Bukele told CZ there are No El Salvador Crypto Trapped on FTX
The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, disputed that his country had any cash on the FTX exchange, according to Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance. In disbelief of the way information gets transformed, CZ pointed out that “I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said ‘We don’t have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'”
NFT and Crypto Trademark Form Filed by Rolex
The trademark application for NFTs and their markets, and crypto exchange was submitted by the designer brand Rolex. A notable trademark lawyer, Mike Kondoudis tweeted that Rolex has submitted a trademark application for crypto exchange and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Proposals for NFTs, media supported by NFTs, cryptographic keys, NFT marketplaces, digital goods auctions, digital asset transfer and exchange are allegedly included.
El Salvador’s President Denies Having Stored Bitcoin On FTX
According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, El Salvador’s president, who previously admitted to buying Bitcoin while wearing just his underwear, today reassured citizens that the nation’s cryptocurrency holdings were secure and not on the failing exchange FTX. The CEO of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world said...
