Broward County, FL

Miami-Dade mayor vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary expansion

MIAMI – As expected, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed a controversial expansion of the county’s Urban Development Boundary Thursday. After a protracted process featuring multiple deferrals, last week’s 8-4 county commission vote cleared the way for developers to convert farmland in south Miami-Dade into a new warehouse and commercial complex near Homestead.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Woman, 39, reported missing from central Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Mimose Dulcio was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward. Deputies said...
Tri-Rail service remains suspended, expected to resume Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Tri-Rail service is expected to be restored Friday after the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority completes its inspection of the South Florida Rail Corridor. According to SFRTA officials, crossing gates were removed on the north end of the corridor in Palm Beach County, where...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Crane barge capsizes in bay before Paddletopia event in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A crane barge capsized and partially sank into the bay overnight in Surfside, hours before the town’s Paddletopia event. Officials tweeted Saturday that the area where the crane barge is “has been sectioned off by those responsible for the site in an attempt to contain any pollutants, debris or materials that may have entered the water.”
SURFSIDE, FL
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood

WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
Security guard shoots Metrorail patron at Overtown station

MIAMI – A security guard shot and wounded a rider at the Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre Metrorail station Friday afternoon. The station is located near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Street and First Court, next to the Brightline MiamiCentral station. Medics took the rider to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he...
MIAMI, FL
Miami-Dade ‘monitors’ uncertain future of FTX amid $135M arena naming rights deal

MIAMI – The name of the home of the Miami Heat could change sooner than planned if FTX is unable to abide by a deal with Miami-Dade County to pay $135 million over 19 years. Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried signed the county’s naming rights agreement in 2021. He founded FTX in 2019 and it grew to become the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the crypto industry.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami hosts Veterans Day ceremony, parade

MIAMI – A Veterans Day salute and parade was held Friday morning in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, celebrating the community’s great veterans. “It’s important that we come by and honor past people that served,” one veteran said. “I was an airborne soldier out of Fort Bragg.”
MIAMI, FL
Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida

MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
MIAMI, FL

