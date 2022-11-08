Read full article on original website
Miami-Dade mayor vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary expansion
MIAMI – As expected, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed a controversial expansion of the county’s Urban Development Boundary Thursday. After a protracted process featuring multiple deferrals, last week’s 8-4 county commission vote cleared the way for developers to convert farmland in south Miami-Dade into a new warehouse and commercial complex near Homestead.
Woman, 39, reported missing from central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Mimose Dulcio was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward. Deputies said...
Broward deals with impact of beach erosion after Hurricane Nicole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Some Pompano Beach residents woke up on Thursday morning to a yacht on their beach. Nathan Coffman visits the beach regularly and felt the “big” waves on Wednesday. He returned on Thursday to find the storm had changed the area overnight. “The beach...
Tri-Rail service remains suspended, expected to resume Friday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Tri-Rail service is expected to be restored Friday after the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority completes its inspection of the South Florida Rail Corridor. According to SFRTA officials, crossing gates were removed on the north end of the corridor in Palm Beach County, where...
Officials dispute account, say transgender influencer Nikita Dragun was never in men’s jail
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department are disputing allegations that beauty influencer Nikita Dragun, a transgender woman arrested in Miami Beach earlier this week, was placed in a men’s unit in jail. Dragun, 26, who has millions of followers on YouTube and...
Police: Tow truck driver shoots man in ‘heated traffic dispute’ in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tow truck driver shot and wounded another driver in an apparent road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade late Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 12000 block of Southwest 128th Street near an industrial park in the county’s Three Lakes area....
Parts of Palm Beach, Martin counties submerged from now-Tropical Storm Nicole
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – The impacts of Nicole were felt in Jupiter and surrounding areas Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rising water and rough waves and currents slowly took over parts of the beach overnight. Winds picked up speed throughout the evening and Thursday morning along with sideways rain. Now-Tropical...
Candlelight vigil attendees grieve for cyclist killed by driver who fled in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A group of street safety advocates and grieving family and friends of the late Roy Miralda met on Friday for a candlelight vigil in Broward County. It had been six days since a driver struck and killed Miralda, 41, while he was riding his bicycle at about 5:30 a.m., on Nov. 5, in Pembroke Pines, relatives said.
Crane barge capsizes in bay before Paddletopia event in Surfside
SURFSIDE, Fla. – A crane barge capsized and partially sank into the bay overnight in Surfside, hours before the town’s Paddletopia event. Officials tweeted Saturday that the area where the crane barge is “has been sectioned off by those responsible for the site in an attempt to contain any pollutants, debris or materials that may have entered the water.”
City officials working to restore Broward County after Nicole causes flooding damage to homes, businesses
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole bore down on our neighbors to the north, storms brought plenty of wet, windy weather all over Broward County. The heavy rain mixed with king tides led to some significant coastal flooding that reached some surrounding homes and businesses. Local 10 News’...
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood
WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
Mother of 11-year-old shot, killed by sibling remembers ‘little angel’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of 11-year-old Shemarion Burse, who Miami-Dade police said was accidentally shot and killed by an older sibling Thursday, spoke to Local 10 News Friday in the wake of the tragedy. Shemarion was shot by his 13-year-old sibling at the family’s northeast Miami-Dade apartment...
Autobody shop painter falsely accused of running chop shop, attorney says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While detectives accused a 59-year-old man of running a place where stolen cars were stripped of salable parts, his defense attorney said he worked as a painter at an autobody shop and didn’t have a criminal record. Police officers arrested Noel Valladares, of Coral...
Fort Lauderdale residents relieved damage from Nicole wasn’t more severe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There was a calm sunrise on Fort Lauderdale Beach Thursday morning after now-Tropical Storm Nicole brought rain and wind to the area. “It looks like the town’s OK,” one resident said. “We don’t have Wi-Fi at my house because of the storm, so...
Security guard shoots Metrorail patron at Overtown station
MIAMI – A security guard shot and wounded a rider at the Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre Metrorail station Friday afternoon. The station is located near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Street and First Court, next to the Brightline MiamiCentral station. Medics took the rider to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he...
Miami-Dade ‘monitors’ uncertain future of FTX amid $135M arena naming rights deal
MIAMI – The name of the home of the Miami Heat could change sooner than planned if FTX is unable to abide by a deal with Miami-Dade County to pay $135 million over 19 years. Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried signed the county’s naming rights agreement in 2021. He founded FTX in 2019 and it grew to become the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the crypto industry.
Miami International Airport’s military hospitality lounge needs volunteers, donations
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Beyond the bustle of Miami International Airport’s Concourse E, there is a sanctuary for veterans and military families. Lt. Col. Dorian Turner was utilizing the lounge with his wife Terea and young children two-year-old Tyler and seven-year-old Tori, who is a Girl Scouts brownie.
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may be preparing to co-parent in Miami-Dade
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may have been preparing to co-parent in Miami-Dade County before announcing their divorce on Oct. 28 — after 13 years of marriage. Bündchen, 42, a model and philanthropist, and Brady, 45, a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have...
Miami hosts Veterans Day ceremony, parade
MIAMI – A Veterans Day salute and parade was held Friday morning in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, celebrating the community’s great veterans. “It’s important that we come by and honor past people that served,” one veteran said. “I was an airborne soldier out of Fort Bragg.”
Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida
MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
