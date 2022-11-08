Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Disney World Closures and Cancellations Due To Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to continue to bring clouds, rain and wind to Central Florida today, with the potential for more severe weather starting tonight. Disney World is changing aspects of its operations, as well as closing certain areas, ahead of the storm. Here’s a look at how the storm may affect your Disney World vacation.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney CEO Says Disney World Annual Pass Program Could Provide “Flexibility”
If you want to know how The Walt Disney Company is doing as a whole, it’s a good idea to pay attention to its quarterly earnings reports. Four times a year, Disney executives speak to investors and shareholders about the company’s financial achievements and goals, and we often hear updates about what’s coming to the parks and streaming services as well.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS and VIDEOS: What Disney World Looks Like After Tropical Storm Nicole
It’s been an interesting week at Disney World, to say the least. With Tropical Storm Nicole on the way, we saw the Orlando International Airport close, and the Disney parks and Disney Springs soon followed suit. Disney World did reopen today, so let’s take a look at what things look like there now.
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: We Tried 7 NEW Treats At The Gingerbread Castle in Disney World
We have to admit, we LOVE when Disney World’s gingerbread displays go up, like the Grand Floridian gingerbread house that opened recently. There are lots of gingerbread masterpieces around Disney World and best of all, you don’t need a ticket to check them out. You can stop by Disney’s Beach Club for a gingerbread carousel, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort displays a castle gingerbread! We recently saw the Contemporary display in progress, and now it’s officially completed — and you can also get some treats when you stop by!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Escape to Disney World for a Weekend
If you’re in the situation where you really want to go to Disney World, but you’ve only got two days to get it all done…don’t freak out yet. It may seem like a daunting task (because there’s SO much to do across the property!), but a short vacation is completely doable. That’s why we’re sharing our tips for how to have a successful trip in just two days!
disneyfoodblog.com
We FINALLY Know What’s Happening with Tarzan’s Treehouse in Disneyland Resort
There are some exciting changes happening at Disneyland, like new characters in Avengers Campus, a Splash Mountain makeover, and a revamp of Mickey’s Toontown. Another change happening is over in Adventureland at Tarzan’s Treehouse. The treehouse, which has been themed to Tarzan since 1999, has been closed since September of 2022. We’ve known that it would be re-themed, but we did not know what the new concept would be — until now! We FINALLY know what’s going on with the treehouse in Dinseyland park!
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL MENUS Released for the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
It’s the most wonderful time… of the year! The festive season is quickly approaching, which means that the Disney parks are kicking into holiday high gear. During Disney’s Halfway to the Holidays event, we got the news that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will be returning to Magic Kingdom in Disney World and Festival of Holidays will be returning to Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. Festival of Holidays will run from November 11th, 2022, to January 8th, 2023, and will feature new and returning entertainment, activities, and perhaps most importantly: food! Disney recently released the menus for this year’s Festival of Holidays booths, so let’s take a look!
disneyfoodblog.com
How Disney Plans To Use DISCOUNTS To Keep High Theme Park Demand
Will Disney offer NEW discounts soon? Based on quotes from The Walt Disney Company’s 2022 Q4 earnings call, it sounds like new deals could be on the way. Quarterly earnings reports and calls can tell us a lot about what’s going on with Disney, including Disney+ subscriber numbers, theme park demand, changes in revenue, and more. During the most recent earnings call, Disney was asked about potential plans for keeping demand high during the predicted upcoming recession. How Disney responded gives us reason to be cautiously optimistic about new discounts coming in the future.
disneyfoodblog.com
You Can Get Red and Green NACHOS Covered in Ice Cream in Disney Springs Right Now
We are firm believers that there are never enough holiday desserts. With the holiday season in full swing at Disney World, there have been tons of holiday treats, snacks, and merchandise popping up around the parks! While Disney Springs might not be inside the theme parks, this spot is making sure it provides plenty of holiday treats too. Head with us to Disney Springs to check out two new Christmas treats we just found!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s New Treat Seems a Little Confused
Do you ever think there’s anything more to life than really, really, ridiculously delicious Disney snacks?. Yeah, we don’t either. From coast to coast, we’re trying all the festive holiday treats in the parks and resorts, and now it’s time to check out a new treat that sounds like it should be a drink — but it isn’t. So, come with us to Disneyland to see what it’s all about!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Universal Orlando Closing Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Florida theme parks have been responding to the incoming Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to affect Central Florida within the next few days. Disney World has responded to the storm by closing Disney Springs, canceling Fantasmic! and Extended Evening Hours, and enacting phased park closures. And now we have an update from Universal Orlando!
disneyfoodblog.com
How Disney World Annual Passholders Can Get a FREE Gift From Joffrey’s
Well, maybe Disney and Loungefly, or Disney and Dooney & Bourke, or Disney and discounts… Ok, there’s a lot of stuff we like to mix our Disney with, but Disney and coffee is way up there!. Joffrey’s is the official coffee for Disney World, and they have a...
disneyfoodblog.com
The MASSIVE Grand Floridian Gingerbread House Is NOW OPEN in Disney World!
There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season in Disney World — and not all of them require a ticket. If you have the budget, you can check out all the decorations inside each Disney Park, or even buy a ticket for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but you can also enjoy some of the most iconic holiday displays inside Disney World hotels! One such display is now officially open and we’re taking you with us to check it out.
disneyfoodblog.com
Abandoned at Sea: The Failure of Disney World’s First Private Island
If you’ve ever sailed on Disney Cruise Line, there’s a high likelihood that you’ve visited Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. The little paradise is teeming with fun activities, from snorkeling to banana boat rides to bike rentals and more. There are multiple beaches with swimming and lounge chairs, as well as play areas for the kids and restaurants to enjoy a seaside bite. But before there was Castaway Cay, there was another island…one that FAILED.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Disney Festival Booth With Mac & Cheese AND Pork Belly? Count Us In.
It’s time for the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure (not to be confused with the Festival of the Holidays that takes place at EPCOT), and we’re trying out the different booths and bringing all the food reviews! Who’s ready to chow down?!. Our first stop...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: The Christmas Tree Stroll Has Returned to Disney Springs
The holidays are in full swing in Disney World. We’re buying up all the holiday merchandise and eating all the holiday snacks. We’re also checking out all the beautiful holiday decorations — and we LOVE the Christmas trees in the parks. But you don’t need a park ticket to see some gorgeous Christmas trees in Disney World. Instead, there’s the Christmas Tree Stroll in Disney Springs — come with us to check it out!
disneyfoodblog.com
Our FREE 2022 Disney World Holiday Treat Printable Is HERE!
It’s officially the holiday season in Disney World, and there are SO many fun things to do!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, see the decorations around the parks and hotels. all of that festive merch, and so much more. Wanna know what one of our favorite parts of...
disneyfoodblog.com
Who Knew Cranberry-Flavored BBQ Sauce Could Be SO Good? Disney, Disney Did
Festive decor? ✅ Ears themed to the season? ✅ A reindeer sipper cup?! ✅ Disneyland has it all…and now it has holiday SNACKS too!. Over at Disney California Adventure, there are plenty of holiday snacks to pick up thanks to the Festival of Holidays. But Disneyland hasn’t been left out of the fun! At this park, you can now find maple Mickey beignets, a funnel cake that seems confused(!), and more. Getting hungry yet? Well, you’ve been warned! We’re visiting one Disneyland snack spot now to try even MORE treats (and these will get your stomach rumbling).
disneyfoodblog.com
OVER 40(!!) NEW Snacks Are Coming to Disney World
The holidays have officially arrived in Disney World!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is in full swing, the Christmas tree is up in Magic Kingdom, and other special holiday offerings have appeared. While we already know about a bunch of holiday snacks that have arrived in Disney World, now we’ve got a FULL LIST of the holiday snacks coming to Disney World’s hotels!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Releases New ‘Strange World’ Merchandise Collection Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Who else is excited about Disney’s new Strange World?. Right now you can catch a preview of the film in Disney World, and certain guests can even see...
