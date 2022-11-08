Read full article on original website
crypto-academy.org
FTX Allegedly Bankrupt As the Exchange Files for Bankruptcy Protections
The cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced today that they have filed for bankruptcy in the United States. This cryptocurrency exchange has been at the center of attention for the past week. The founder and former CEO of the exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, announced that he will follow the company until the end of this process. Moreover, he publicly confessed his support for John J. Ray III, the new CEO of FTX.
crypto-academy.org
NFT and Crypto Trademark Form Filed by Rolex
The trademark application for NFTs and their markets, and crypto exchange was submitted by the designer brand Rolex. A notable trademark lawyer, Mike Kondoudis tweeted that Rolex has submitted a trademark application for crypto exchange and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Proposals for NFTs, media supported by NFTs, cryptographic keys, NFT marketplaces, digital goods auctions, digital asset transfer and exchange are allegedly included.
