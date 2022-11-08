Read full article on original website
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker jokes that he hopes Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira ‘never come back the same’ after UFC 281
Robert Whittaker will be watching UFC 281 closer than most. This weekend’s return to Madison Square Garden showcases the middleweight division as two of MMA’s very best strikers collide with the grandest prize on the line. Reigning UFC champion Israel Adesanya seeks out his sixth title defense along with a little redemption against former kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira.
Video: Alex Pereira’s sister proves she’s just as savage as her brother in violent KO clip
Alex Pereira will attempt to capture the UFC middleweight title when he collides with reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Brazilian’s sister and fellow GLORY kickboxing veteran, Aline Pereira, nestled comfortably in the front row cheering him on.
Dustin Poirier says UFC 281 fight against Michael Chandler ‘a bit personal, but just business’ (video)
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will finally face off in a much-anticipated fight at UFC 281. UFC 281 has all the makings of a major showcase with plenty of big fights across the card. Even with two championships prepared for the evening, fans have their eyes on the battle between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. These two men have a reputation for action and are the perfect pairing to produce a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Poirier is coming off the longest time of his career and is ready to get back in there for what should be a fan-friendly affair.
Carlos Ulberg kicks off UFC 281 with brutal KO (Video)
One bout down and one big finish at UFC 281, as Carlos Ulberg scores a first-round stoppage of Nicolae Negumereanu. The UFC‘s annual appearance at New York’s Madison Square Garden always brings hype with it, and Carlos Ulberg attempted to ensure that the event got off on the right foot.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Weird Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose World Title
That would have been different. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for more than two years now and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be falling from the top anytime soon. WWE has built Reigns up into an all time star and it is not clear who can take one or both World Titles from him. It seems WWE might have had a plan to have him drop one in a bit of a messy way.
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
Daniel Cormier shares his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time
Daniel Cormier has shared his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time. UFC 281 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, November 12th in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Daniel Cormier will be at the broadcast desk alongside Joe Rogan and play-by-play man Jon Anik. Ahead...
Twitter went absolutely nuts when UFC 281 had a double knock down (Video)
Twitter went absolutely nuts when UFC 281 had a double knock down (Video) It was just seconds into the third fight on the UFC 281 card, a featherweight scrap between Seungwoo Choi vs. Michael Trizano when both fighters landed strikes that downed their opponent in the exact same second. And honestly, it was just a precursor to an absolutely wild round.
Israel Adesanya wants to turn UFC 281 clash with Alex Pereira into ‘horror movie’
Israel Adesanya expects his third meeting with Alex Pereira to be a grisly affair. At UFC 281, Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Pereira, an opponent that has previously defeated him twice in kickboxing. That history has been a major part of the build to Saturday’s main event at Madison Square Garden in New York and Adesanya promises that this fight will have a cinematic vibe.
Alexander Volkanovski responds to tweet exchange with Islam Makhachev, promises fight is going to happen
Alexander Volkanovski couldn’t offer any definitive updates about his potential showdown with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in Australia. But he promises the fight will happen as expected in February. Following an octagon faceoff after Makhachev captured the title at UFC 280, Volkanovski appeared a lock to...
Michael Chandler Excited About Potential Islam Makhachev Matchup Ahead Of UFC 281: "I Think I Can Take Him Down"
UFC lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, is excited about a potential matchup with newly crowned lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev. Chandler spoke with reporters at the media day for this Saturday night's UFC 281 pay-per-view event in New York City ahead of his clash with former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, and explained if he were to be victorious this weekend, why he likes his chances against Makhachev.
Paddy Pimblett next fight: ‘The Baddy’ is back at UFC 282
The Paddy Pimblett next fight news has arrived. “The Baddy” will make his return to the Octagon looking for a
