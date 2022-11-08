In a recent WWII Days reenactment, some participants played the Nazis — here's why they do it

Read full article on original website
Beloit woman is first African-American woman to be Major General in Army Reserve
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit’s retired U.S. Army Major General Marcia Anderson was the first African-American woman to be a Major General in the Army Reserve. Now retired, Anderson served for 36 years. “I am so proud to be a veteran,” she said. Service runs in her blood: her father was in the AirForce. But, […]
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
WGNtv.com
Doctors concerned over COVID-19 increase ahead of Thanksgiving
CHICAGO — Doctors are concerned after an increase in COVID-19 cases around the area. It’s not just Chicago and Cook County that are now seeing medium transmission of COVID-19 — but also DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties. It coincides with a surge in RSV and the...
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
MyStateline.com
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way of shedding a light on those who've served from the area. The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, "A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War." Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veteran experiences from the war.
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen addresses Michigan transfer rumors
In the past few days, rumors have swirled about Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking his talents to Michigan. The offensive star had an interesting response to former coach Paul Chryst’s firing, and the Badgers have had a couple players announce their intentions to transfer after making the move. The main problem is, Allen seems locked in with Wisconsin. Allen addressed the rumors during a recent interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio station.
Progressive Rail Roading
Intermodal container yard coming to northern Illinois short line
The city of Rochelle and Greater Rochelle Economic Development Corp. (GREDCO) held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new intermodal container yard in the heart of the northern Illinois city’s industrial park. The Rochelle Intermodal Transload Center (RITC) will served by the City of Rochelle Railroad, which is owned...
MyStateline.com
Midwest severe thunderstorms possible Thursday
Temperatures were quick to warm into the low 70s Wednesday afternoon following the passage of a warm front earlier in the day. Rockford’s high temperature made it to 72 degrees. The average high should be right around 50 degrees! It looks like we will get one more warm afternoon before the temperatures really take a tumble late Thursday night and Friday morning. This will be behind a powerful cold front currently moving east of the Rockies and into the Plains.
KCRG.com
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
Cold case: The gruesome Rockford murder of Rosemary Peterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 3000 block of Edelweiss Road was quiet and uneventful during the daylight hours of Dec. 4, 1979. That all changed at 11:30 p.m., when two young girls who lived in a small duplex heard people fighting inside the adjoining apartment. The girls knew the couple next door, a 23-year-old man named […]
World Famous Illinois Garden’s Spectacular Holiday Light Show Returns
If you thought it was impossible for Anderson Japanese Gardens to be more beautiful, think again. The gardens will be magically transformed for the holidays. One of the most beautiful spots in the state of Illinois will again become one of the most popular lighted holiday displays in the Midwest.
Roofing firm accused of unsafe work practices, faces federal fines
An area roofing contractor faces steep fines for failing to protect employees from deadly fall hazards, federal officials say. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Rockford’s Porch Pirates Are Grabbing More Than Ever Before
Since your front porch will probably soon be stacked with packages as we head into the holiday season, you'll want to keep in mind that this is the time of year that the porch pirates really get busy making life harder for us. Maybe you don't do any online shopping...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting Incident, Police Drove By, But did NOT Stop To Investigate
nbc15.com
Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
WSPY NEWS
Utility worker dead after electrocution Thursday
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that a utility worker is dead after being electrocuted by power lines Thursday afternoon. It happened on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road in Malta. The sheriff's office says the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what led to...
