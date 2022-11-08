In a recent WWII Days reenactment, some participants played the Nazis — here's why they do it

Temperatures were quick to warm into the low 70s Wednesday afternoon following the passage of a warm front earlier in the day. Rockford’s high temperature made it to 72 degrees. The average high should be right around 50 degrees! It looks like we will get one more warm afternoon before the temperatures really take a tumble late Thursday night and Friday morning. This will be behind a powerful cold front currently moving east of the Rockies and into the Plains.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO