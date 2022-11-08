ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

In a recent WWII Days reenactment, some participants played the Nazis — here's why they do it

By Chicago Tribune
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WGNtv.com

Doctors concerned over COVID-19 increase ahead of Thanksgiving

CHICAGO — Doctors are concerned after an increase in COVID-19 cases around the area. It’s not just Chicago and Cook County that are now seeing medium transmission of COVID-19 — but also DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties. It coincides with a surge in RSV and the...
CHICAGO, IL
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com

Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way of shedding a light on those who've served from the area. The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, "A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War." Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veteran experiences from the war.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
247Sports

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen addresses Michigan transfer rumors

In the past few days, rumors have swirled about Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking his talents to Michigan. The offensive star had an interesting response to former coach Paul Chryst’s firing, and the Badgers have had a couple players announce their intentions to transfer after making the move. The main problem is, Allen seems locked in with Wisconsin. Allen addressed the rumors during a recent interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio station.
MADISON, WI
Progressive Rail Roading

Intermodal container yard coming to northern Illinois short line

The city of Rochelle and Greater Rochelle Economic Development Corp. (GREDCO) held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new intermodal container yard in the heart of the northern Illinois city’s industrial park. The Rochelle Intermodal Transload Center (RITC) will served by the City of Rochelle Railroad, which is owned...
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com

Midwest severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

Temperatures were quick to warm into the low 70s Wednesday afternoon following the passage of a warm front earlier in the day. Rockford’s high temperature made it to 72 degrees. The average high should be right around 50 degrees! It looks like we will get one more warm afternoon before the temperatures really take a tumble late Thursday night and Friday morning. This will be behind a powerful cold front currently moving east of the Rockies and into the Plains.
ROCKFORD, IL
KCRG.com

Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois

LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
ILLINOIS STATE
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Utility worker dead after electrocution Thursday

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that a utility worker is dead after being electrocuted by power lines Thursday afternoon. It happened on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road in Malta. The sheriff's office says the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what led to...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy