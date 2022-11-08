Read full article on original website
NEWS: WHEN Disney World Will Reopen Following the Phased Hurricane Nicole Closures Announced
On Wednesday, tropical storm Nicole was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane. Disney World also announced a phased closure for the parks, water parks, some hotels, and Disney Springs. The parks and Disney Springs closed early the evening of November 9th. Disney shared that the parks would reopen the following...
Disney CEO Says Disney World Annual Pass Program Could Provide “Flexibility”
If you want to know how The Walt Disney Company is doing as a whole, it’s a good idea to pay attention to its quarterly earnings reports. Four times a year, Disney executives speak to investors and shareholders about the company’s financial achievements and goals, and we often hear updates about what’s coming to the parks and streaming services as well.
How to Escape to Disney World for a Weekend
If you’re in the situation where you really want to go to Disney World, but you’ve only got two days to get it all done…don’t freak out yet. It may seem like a daunting task (because there’s SO much to do across the property!), but a short vacation is completely doable. That’s why we’re sharing our tips for how to have a successful trip in just two days!
Disney World Updates Cancelation Policies Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Central Florida has been hit hard by the hurricane season this year. First, Hurricane Ian caused heavy rainfall, winds, flooding, and closures at Disney World back in September. Now, Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way, and there are some important Disney World updates you need to know if you’re traveling currently or soon.
PHOTOS and VIDEOS: What Disney World Looks Like After Tropical Storm Nicole
It’s been an interesting week at Disney World, to say the least. With Tropical Storm Nicole on the way, we saw the Orlando International Airport close, and the Disney parks and Disney Springs soon followed suit. Disney World did reopen today, so let’s take a look at what things look like there now.
REVIEW: 3 NEW Holiday Treats at the Giant Gingerbread House in Disney World
It’s officially the holiday season in Disney World, and there are all kinds of ways to celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, see the decorations in the parks, take a look at the merchandise, and more. One of the fun things to see on your holiday trip to Disney World are the gingerbread displays. The giant gingerbread house just went up in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and we’re checking out the treats that are sold out of it!
How Disney World Annual Passholders Can Get a FREE Gift From Joffrey’s
Well, maybe Disney and Loungefly, or Disney and Dooney & Bourke, or Disney and discounts… Ok, there’s a lot of stuff we like to mix our Disney with, but Disney and coffee is way up there!. Joffrey’s is the official coffee for Disney World, and they have a...
DFB Video: Is Disney LYING to Us?
Don’t be fooled! Sometimes, what you’ll see and hear from Disney World isn’t exactly the truth and nothing but the truth. So let’s debunk the lies of Disney TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the Is Disney LYING to Us?. Are...
FULL MENUS Released for the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
It’s the most wonderful time… of the year! The festive season is quickly approaching, which means that the Disney parks are kicking into holiday high gear. During Disney’s Halfway to the Holidays event, we got the news that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will be returning to Magic Kingdom in Disney World and Festival of Holidays will be returning to Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. Festival of Holidays will run from November 11th, 2022, to January 8th, 2023, and will feature new and returning entertainment, activities, and perhaps most importantly: food! Disney recently released the menus for this year’s Festival of Holidays booths, so let’s take a look!
Every Single Disney World Restaurant With a Thanksgiving Menu
If you’re one of the lucky ducks who will be enjoying their Thanksgiving while on a trip to Disney World, you might still be trying to figure out where to go for the all-important meal!. Along with obvious choices that already serve traditional Thanksgiving food year-round like Liberty Tree...
Disney’s New Treat Seems a Little Confused
Do you ever think there’s anything more to life than really, really, ridiculously delicious Disney snacks?. Yeah, we don’t either. From coast to coast, we’re trying all the festive holiday treats in the parks and resorts, and now it’s time to check out a new treat that sounds like it should be a drink — but it isn’t. So, come with us to Disneyland to see what it’s all about!
You’ll Wish You Had Six More of This Disney’s Hollywood Studios Dessert!
Cue Mariah Carey because it is officially the holidays in Disney World!. The decorations are up, the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has already happened, and the holiday snacks are arriving in full force. We’re busy trying them all, but the one we’re telling you about now? Well, it’s as pretty as a holiday postcard (and we almost feel guilty eating it — ALMOST).
Disney World’s New Funnel Cake Is Everything We Wanted and More
The holidays have OFFICIALLY begun in Disney World — it’s the first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!. If you’re looking for an exclusive holiday offering in Disney World, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a separately ticketed event in Magic Kingdom, featuring special holiday entertainment on select evenings in November and December. The party lasts from 7PM to midnight and amid all the festive celebrations and entertainment, you can also enjoy some exclusive treats! We’re taking you with us to try not one but THREE holiday menu items, and if you like sweets, you’ll want to hear about these.
REVIEW: The HIDDEN Holiday Bar You Don’t Want to Miss in Disney World
The holidays have arrived in Disney World, and we’re doing what we do best — EATING ALL THE FOOD. Okay, so maybe we bought a few pairs of holiday ears and merchandise, and maybe we checked out the holiday decorations, too, but for us, the best part of the holidays is the FOOD. So it’s time to revisit Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar in Disney Springs to check out some new offerings this year!
PHOTOS: Santa and His Reindeer Have Officially Arrived in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The holidays have officially begun in Disney World and Hollywood Studios is looking quite festive!. The Christmas tree is up, the red and silver stars are lining Sunset Boulevard, and garland is practically everywhere. There was one holiday attraction missing from the park, however…until NOW!. The holiday motorcade is...
The MASSIVE Grand Floridian Gingerbread House Is NOW OPEN in Disney World!
There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season in Disney World — and not all of them require a ticket. If you have the budget, you can check out all the decorations inside each Disney Park, or even buy a ticket for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but you can also enjoy some of the most iconic holiday displays inside Disney World hotels! One such display is now officially open and we’re taking you with us to check it out.
NEWS: Universal Orlando Closing Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Florida theme parks have been responding to the incoming Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to affect Central Florida within the next few days. Disney World has responded to the storm by closing Disney Springs, canceling Fantasmic! and Extended Evening Hours, and enacting phased park closures. And now we have an update from Universal Orlando!
NEWS: Disney Hiring FREEZE Details Released
The Walt Disney Company’s last quarter wasn’t as profitable as some investors expected, and stock value for Disney dropped dramatically during their quarterly earnings call. But what effect does that have on the company itself?. With major losses in streaming, Disney is looking at cost-cutting options to keep...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: The Christmas Tree Stroll Has Returned to Disney Springs
The holidays are in full swing in Disney World. We’re buying up all the holiday merchandise and eating all the holiday snacks. We’re also checking out all the beautiful holiday decorations — and we LOVE the Christmas trees in the parks. But you don’t need a park ticket to see some gorgeous Christmas trees in Disney World. Instead, there’s the Christmas Tree Stroll in Disney Springs — come with us to check it out!
Our FREE 2022 Disney World Holiday Treat Printable Is HERE!
It’s officially the holiday season in Disney World, and there are SO many fun things to do!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, see the decorations around the parks and hotels. all of that festive merch, and so much more. Wanna know what one of our favorite parts of...
