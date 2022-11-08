Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Disney World Closures and Cancellations Due To Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to continue to bring clouds, rain and wind to Central Florida today, with the potential for more severe weather starting tonight. Disney World is changing aspects of its operations, as well as closing certain areas, ahead of the storm. Here’s a look at how the storm may affect your Disney World vacation.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney CEO Says Disney World Annual Pass Program Could Provide “Flexibility”
If you want to know how The Walt Disney Company is doing as a whole, it’s a good idea to pay attention to its quarterly earnings reports. Four times a year, Disney executives speak to investors and shareholders about the company’s financial achievements and goals, and we often hear updates about what’s coming to the parks and streaming services as well.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: WHEN Disney World Will Reopen Following the Phased Hurricane Nicole Closures Announced
On Wednesday, tropical storm Nicole was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane. Disney World also announced a phased closure for the parks, water parks, some hotels, and Disney Springs. The parks and Disney Springs closed early the evening of November 9th. Disney shared that the parks would reopen the following...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS and VIDEOS: What Disney World Looks Like After Tropical Storm Nicole
It’s been an interesting week at Disney World, to say the least. With Tropical Storm Nicole on the way, we saw the Orlando International Airport close, and the Disney parks and Disney Springs soon followed suit. Disney World did reopen today, so let’s take a look at what things look like there now.
disneyfoodblog.com
See What’s DIFFERENT About the Gingerbread Castle in Disney World
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and you know what that means…. …it’s time for holiday decorations, treats, and more! Many of the Disney World hotels have gingerbread displays available for visitors to see and buy treats from, and we’re happy to report Disney’s Contemporary Resort’s gingerbread castle has officially returned and is open for business!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Is Disney LYING to Us?
Don’t be fooled! Sometimes, what you’ll see and hear from Disney World isn’t exactly the truth and nothing but the truth. So let’s debunk the lies of Disney TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the Is Disney LYING to Us?. Are...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Escape to Disney World for a Weekend
If you’re in the situation where you really want to go to Disney World, but you’ve only got two days to get it all done…don’t freak out yet. It may seem like a daunting task (because there’s SO much to do across the property!), but a short vacation is completely doable. That’s why we’re sharing our tips for how to have a successful trip in just two days!
disneyfoodblog.com
We FINALLY Know What’s Happening with Tarzan’s Treehouse in Disneyland Resort
There are some exciting changes happening at Disneyland, like new characters in Avengers Campus, a Splash Mountain makeover, and a revamp of Mickey’s Toontown. Another change happening is over in Adventureland at Tarzan’s Treehouse. The treehouse, which has been themed to Tarzan since 1999, has been closed since September of 2022. We’ve known that it would be re-themed, but we did not know what the new concept would be — until now! We FINALLY know what’s going on with the treehouse in Dinseyland park!
disneyfoodblog.com
How Disney World Annual Passholders Can Get a FREE Gift From Joffrey’s
Well, maybe Disney and Loungefly, or Disney and Dooney & Bourke, or Disney and discounts… Ok, there’s a lot of stuff we like to mix our Disney with, but Disney and coffee is way up there!. Joffrey’s is the official coffee for Disney World, and they have a...
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: 3 NEW Holiday Treats at the Giant Gingerbread House in Disney World
It’s officially the holiday season in Disney World, and there are all kinds of ways to celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, see the decorations in the parks, take a look at the merchandise, and more. One of the fun things to see on your holiday trip to Disney World are the gingerbread displays. The giant gingerbread house just went up in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and we’re checking out the treats that are sold out of it!
disneyfoodblog.com
You’ll Wish You Had Six More of This Disney’s Hollywood Studios Dessert!
Cue Mariah Carey because it is officially the holidays in Disney World!. The decorations are up, the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has already happened, and the holiday snacks are arriving in full force. We’re busy trying them all, but the one we’re telling you about now? Well, it’s as pretty as a holiday postcard (and we almost feel guilty eating it — ALMOST).
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s New Treat Seems a Little Confused
Do you ever think there’s anything more to life than really, really, ridiculously delicious Disney snacks?. Yeah, we don’t either. From coast to coast, we’re trying all the festive holiday treats in the parks and resorts, and now it’s time to check out a new treat that sounds like it should be a drink — but it isn’t. So, come with us to Disneyland to see what it’s all about!
disneyfoodblog.com
TWO Stand Out Snacks Just Made Their Debut in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
One of the best things about visiting Disney World during the holidays is trying all the TREATS!. We’ve tried holiday treats from Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort gingerbread house and all kinds of exclusive eats during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and now we’re stopping by another Disney Park for two more treats!
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL MENUS Released for the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
It’s the most wonderful time… of the year! The festive season is quickly approaching, which means that the Disney parks are kicking into holiday high gear. During Disney’s Halfway to the Holidays event, we got the news that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will be returning to Magic Kingdom in Disney World and Festival of Holidays will be returning to Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. Festival of Holidays will run from November 11th, 2022, to January 8th, 2023, and will feature new and returning entertainment, activities, and perhaps most importantly: food! Disney recently released the menus for this year’s Festival of Holidays booths, so let’s take a look!
disneyfoodblog.com
OVER 40(!!) NEW Snacks Are Coming to Disney World
The holidays have officially arrived in Disney World!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is in full swing, the Christmas tree is up in Magic Kingdom, and other special holiday offerings have appeared. While we already know about a bunch of holiday snacks that have arrived in Disney World, now we’ve got a FULL LIST of the holiday snacks coming to Disney World’s hotels!
disneyfoodblog.com
Who Knew Cranberry-Flavored BBQ Sauce Could Be SO Good? Disney, Disney Did
Festive decor? ✅ Ears themed to the season? ✅ A reindeer sipper cup?! ✅ Disneyland has it all…and now it has holiday SNACKS too!. Over at Disney California Adventure, there are plenty of holiday snacks to pick up thanks to the Festival of Holidays. But Disneyland hasn’t been left out of the fun! At this park, you can now find maple Mickey beignets, a funnel cake that seems confused(!), and more. Getting hungry yet? Well, you’ve been warned! We’re visiting one Disneyland snack spot now to try even MORE treats (and these will get your stomach rumbling).
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Next-Level Holiday Treats
The decorations are up, the merchandise is on shelves, and new food is coming! But what else is going on in Hollywood Studios? Let’s take a look. Bring on the holiday snacks! How could we refuse a Gingerbread Mickey Cookie? This is a Mickey-shaped gingerbread cookie that’s been decorated with vanilla icing and a dark chocolate glaze. It’s got that sweet spicy thing we love about gingerbread, so if that’s your thing, get it for $5.49.
disneyfoodblog.com
Every Single Disney World Restaurant With a Thanksgiving Menu
If you’re one of the lucky ducks who will be enjoying their Thanksgiving while on a trip to Disney World, you might still be trying to figure out where to go for the all-important meal!. Along with obvious choices that already serve traditional Thanksgiving food year-round like Liberty Tree...
disneyfoodblog.com
Exclusive Presale Tickets Available for Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exclusive Exhibition Tour
In case you haven’t heard, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and during the 2022 D23 Expo, we learned just some details about what Disney was planning for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration for the Walt Disney Company. Disney has been fairly quiet about...
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Treats for Santa Cart at Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
It’s time for the Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure!. This yearly event runs from November 11th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023, and we’ve been busy checking out some of the booths that opened early. But, now that the Festival of Holidays has officially started, it’s time to have some treats with the big man himself — Santa!!
Comments / 0