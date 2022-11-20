ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

The 100 greatest World Cup goals ever

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

The 2022 World Cup will possibly go down as the most controversial in history.

Hosts Qatar have an appalling human rights record and more than 6,000 migrant workers have died during construction on the stadiums due to the country's extreme heat - which is why the tournament is being held in the winter as opposed to the summer.

Given the gigantic elephant in the room and the very awkward political situation surrounding the tournament it's going to be very hard to try and enjoy the tournament but we'll try our best.

Rather than dwell on what's to come we've instead decided to have a trip down memory lane and revel in some true football nostalgia because after all, that's kinda what the World Cup is all about.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Every four years we are greeted with images of Pele, Maradona, Zidane, Moore, Beckenbauer and other greats who all achieved immortality thanks to their exploits at the Word Cup and a few of them scored some decent goals too.

Brazilian screamers, mazy Argentine dribbles, well-worked German team goals and the odd sprinkling of Italian audacity is what we watch the World Cup for, so it now seems like no better time to rank, in our opinion, the 100 greatest World Cup goals ever.

We'll be releasing the list slowly - 10 a day until the tournament starts on November 20th so naturally we're starting at the bottom with numbers 100-90.

100. Maicon, Brazil vs North Korea 2010

The classic 'did or didn't he mean it' goal. Maicon, perhaps best known beyond this goal for being given the run around by a young Gareth Bale, struck this seemingly impossible strike to break the deadlock against a very stubborn North Korean team in one of the better games of the 2010 group stages.

Maicon Amazing goal vs North Korea - HD www.youtube.com


99. Kieran Trippier, England vs Croatia 2018

Before he was the talismanic Newcastle captain causing the Toon Army to have dreams beyond their wildest reckoning, Kieran Trippier briefly had the entirety of England dreaming of a first World Cup final since 1966 when he scored this sumptuous free kick against Croatia in the opening minutes of the 2018 semi-final against Croatia.

Kieran Trippier Goal In The World Cup Semi Finals!!! www.youtube.com


98. Andreas Ogris, Austria vs USA 1990

Austria had a pretty miserable Italia 90 and had already been eliminated by the time they played the United States in their final group game. Thankfully for them they did have something to cheer about when striker Andreas Ogris found a burst of energy to score sublime solo counterattack goal as part of a 2-1 win.

Ogris austria 1990.avi www.youtube.com


97. Philippe Albert, Belgium vs Germany 1994

Newcastle fans will remember Albert, the great Belgian defender capable of scoring some gorgeous goals, and wouldn't you know it? He could score them for Belgium too. This neat little give-and-go was just a consolation though in an otherwise excellent second-round game against Germany which ended 3-2.

02/07/1994 Belgium v Germany youtu.be


96. Zinedine Zidane, France vs Italy 2006

You won't see many penalties on this list mostly because few of them are panenkas that rattle off the bar in a World Cup final. This is Zidane we are talking about who had the arrogance and confidence to pull this off in his last ever match as a player which ended in disgrace following his infamous head butt on Marco Materazzi.

Zinedine Zidane Penalty Kick France V Italy FIFA World Cup Final 2006 www.youtube.com


95. Jared Borgetti, Mexico v Italy 2002

Headers are usually straightforward affairs with little flamboyance. That wasn't the case when journeyman Mexican striker Jared Borgetti got his bonnet on the end of this cross and seemingly defied the laws of physics and the English language we're not quite sure how to describe this goal so you'll just have to watch it.

Jared Borgetti Mexico vs Italy 1-0 First Round World Cup 2002 Dutch commentary www.youtube.com


94. Keisuke Honda, Japan vs Denmark 2010

Ahh, the Jabulani. One of the most unpredictable and derided World Cup balls ever created which seemingly had a mind of its own. A perfect example of this would be the free kick that Japan legend Keisuke Honda scored against Denmark in 2010 which dipped and swerved all over the place.

Keisuke Honda 'Magical Goal' Vs Denmark www.youtube.com


93. Eric Wynalda, USA vs Switzerland 1994

USA's first goal of the first World Cup that they ever hosted (they'll return as co-hosts in 2026 along with Mexico and Canada) was one to remember as one of their most celebrated players Eric Wynalda scored a textbook curling free-kick in the opening game against Switzerland which ended 1-1. The kits weren't bad either.

Eric Wynalda Goal - World Cup 1994 - Group A | USA - Switzerland 1:1 | 45' www.youtube.com


92. Hwangbo Kwan, South Korea v Spain 1990

This South Korean thunderbolt from Kwan was one of the few things the Koreans could celebrate as it was the only goal they scored. The strike was so ferocious that it reportedly registered at 114 km/h. It didn't bother Spain's Michel too much who scored a hat-trick in this game, with all three strikes deserving a shoutout too.

1990 (June 17) Spain 3-South Korea 1 (World Cup).mpg www.youtube.com


91. Ilie Dumitrescu, Romania vs Argentina 1994

Romania's 1994 squad were a wonderful team full of mercurial players capable of divine pieces of individual brilliance. One of them was former Tottenham star Ilie Dumistrescu who scored this brilliantly simple goal as Romania knocked Argentina out of the USA 94.

DUMITRESCU - against argentina 1994 www.youtube.com


90. Robbie Keane, Ireland vs Germany 2002

Not the prettiest goal this and is as route one as they come but there was something special about this Ireland team who really punched above their weight in 2002, with this strike by the great Robbie Keane summing up the dogged determination from Mick McCarthy's team. Just a shame the other Keane wasn't there to see it.

(HQ) Robbie Keane Last Minute Goal Republic of Ireland v Germany 2002 World Cup www.youtube.com


Click for goals 89-80

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Saudi Arabia Stuns Argentina And Lionel Messi In One Of Biggest World Cup Upsets Ever

LUSAIL, Qatar — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
The Associated Press

Ochoa, Guardado join exclusive World Cup five-timers club

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa says people still come up to him on the street to gush about his performance in the 2014 World Cup against Brazil. Ochoa made six saves in the scoreless draw with Brazil, which was among the favorites as the tournament’s host. He even denied Brazilian star Neymar on a header and afterward called it the “game of a lifetime.”
Indy100

Why is there so much added time at the World Cup?

Since the 2022 World Cup kicked off on November 20 in Qatar, football fans have noticed a lot more time has been added to matches.In a typical game, most of us expect a few minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first and second halves if there have been any injuries (this is typically anywhere from 2-4 minutes).Somehow, double-digit extra time has become a common occurrence during the World Cup - with 10 minutes added on to Qatar and Ecuador (0-2) game in the opening match of the tournament.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Stoppage...
The Comeback

What Australia-France told us about the defending champions

After winning their first 2022 FIFA World Cup game, France has answered a lot of questions that skeptics have been asking with each new headline featuring another French superstar out due to injury. With their dominant win over Australia, the match offers some telling details about the defending World Cup champs. 1. Injuries, so far, Read more... The post What Australia-France told us about the defending champions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Indy100

Gary Neville compares Infantino to Boris Johnson and Trump as Qatar World Cup begins

Gary Neville has delivered a scathing statement on FIFA as the World Cup gets underway in Qatar, hitting out at president Gianni Infantino.Neville, who is part of the presenting team for beIN Sport during the tournament, was speaking after Infantino gave a bizarre speech about Qatar ahead of the tournament.He was slammed on social media for his ‘tone-deaf’ speech, after Qatar was criticised for notions of sportswashing, reports of 6,500 migrant worker deaths, appalling attitudes to LGBTQ+ rights and claims of modern slavery and a host of other problems.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I've travelled all around the...
Indy100

England 6 Iran 2: All the best memes and reactions as Three Lions cruise to emphatic win

England have kicked off their World Cup in emphatic style with a thumping 6-2 win over Iran in their first match in Qatar. Goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and two from Arsenal's Bukayo Saka helped Gareth Southgate's men to a comfortable win in the Middle East. Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIran's top striker Mehdi Taremi did grab two consolation goals, one late from the penalty spot, for the Iranian's who were expected to cause a few problems for England but they struggled after their first choice goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was forced...
Indy100

Alex Scott praised for wearing OneLove armband on BBC following Fifa ban

Former England player and BBC host Alex Scott has been widely praised for wearing the OneLove armband after seven football associations in Europe backed down following threats from Fifa.England captain Harry Kane was due to wear the armband during England's first game against Iran in Qatar, which was aimed at a form of protest against all forms of discrimination that are present in the host nation.However, Fifa said that players would be booked or forced to leave the pitch if they chose to wear the armband. Instead the players would now be wearing a Fifa approved armband which featured a...
Indy100

Piers Morgan stresses he's 'not gay' as he slams World Cup armband u-turn

It’s not every day Piers Morgan and the “virtue signallers” find themselves on the same side.But hey, with this World Cup, anything is possible.The outspoken presenter has added his voice to the clamours of outrage at the FA’s decision to scrap the ‘One Love’ armband from the tournament in Qatar, tweeting: “I'm not gay, but if I was, I'd be absolutely furious.”England’s Harry Kane and Wales’s Gareth Bale were due to don the rainbow-coloured band on the pitch as a mark of support for LGBTQ+ rights. The symbol was set to carry significant weight because homosexuality is illegal in the...
Indy100

Ecuador fans chanted what everyone's thinking during Qatar match

Ecuador fans made their feelings known about the recent alcohol ban in World Cup stadiums during the opening match against host nation Qatar on Sunday night (November 21).The crowd could be heard chanting "Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza!” or “We want beer!" while Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0.It comes after Qatar announced just two days before the tournament kicked off that venues would not be serving alcohol.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis was a U-turn as the country previously lifted a ban to enable designated refreshment stations situated across football venues that were able to sell beer in a limited...
Indy100

Everyone's talking about Timothy Weah's mega-famous dad after his World Cup goal

For the first time in eight years, the US Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) scored a goal at the FIFA World Cup thanks to Timothy Weah. All eyes were on Weah, 22, as he scored against Wales during the US's first game at the World Cup since 2014. The rockstar moment for Weah was made even more special when people pointed out that Weah is the son of George Weah, a former professional footballer who is now the president of Liberia.George Weah played for the Liberia National Football team and FIFA won world player of the year in 1995,...
Indy100

Robbie Williams defends decision to perform at Qatar World Cup - but people aren’t convinced

Robbie Williams has defended his decision to perform at the Qatar World Cup, saying it would be "hypocritical" not to. It comes as Qatar is being condemned for notions of sportswashing, reports of 6,500 migrant worker deaths, appalling attitudes to LGBTQ+ rights and claims of modern slavery and a host of other problems.The 48-year-old spoke to il Venerdi, which is the magazine of the la Repubblica newspaper, saying: "I don't condone any abuses of human rights anywhere.”"But if we're not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, I wouldn't even be able to perform in my kitchen."Sign up for our free Indy100...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy