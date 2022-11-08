Read full article on original website
FTX to Raise Capital Unaided After the Fallout of the Binance Deal
Binance has withdrawn its decision to buy FTX after discovering significant problems with the crypto exchange. A failure of financial backup or a bailout of FTX may lead to further destruction in an already weak market. Crypto exchange Binance has withdrawn a non-binding offer to buy rival digital firm FTX...
Which Assets Can Boost Portfolio Returns Going into 2023?
Investors have been treading difficult waters for much of 2022. With the Fed continuing to bump up interest rates in an effort to tame inflation and Wall Street experts suggesting a looming recession, investors are scrambling to buffer their portfolios with inflation-ready assets for 2023. There has been a lot...
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
Marathon Digital Stock (NASDAQ:MARA): Why Bitcoin HODLers Should Pay Attention
It’s a tough time to be invested in cryptocurrency, and related stocks have been sinking with the crypto ship. If you’re bullish on digital assets, however, it might be time to consider Marathon Digital Holdings stock for a potential turnaround play. Will Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies recover...
Is Algonquin Power Stock’s (TSE:AQN) 7.7% Dividend in Danger Following Q3 Earnings Plunge?
Algonquin Power & Utilities reported Q3 earnings that caused its stock to plunge. The earnings miss and lowered guidance may be a cause for concern for dividend investors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) reported Q3-2022 earnings results earlier today that left investors unimpressed. While revenue beat expectations, earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates, and the company lowered its outlook for the rest of the year due to inflation and higher interest rates. Its guidance even implies that its dividend is not the safest. As a result, the stock finished down almost 20%. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
UBS downgrades Altria to Sell on consumer trade down risk
UBS analyst Andrei Condrea downgraded Altria Group to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $38, down from $43. The analyst believes the market is pricing in too favorable an outlook for the company as consumers trade down to cheaper products. His estimates are 4% below consensus for the next five years as he expects pressure on smokeless from downtrading and nicotine pouches, alongside Altria’s lack of any material next-generation offering.
Inflation at 7.7%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate
Sometimes, a single new data point can break up the most complacent of outlooks. After 10 months of markets trending down, inflation rising, and the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, it was only natural to assume that the rest of the year held more of the same. And then October’s inflation print broke that mold.
Moderna to hold a virtual event
Management holds first Virtual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Day for investors and analysts on November 10 at 9 am. Webcast Link.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%, 0.93%, and 1.82%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 1.25%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.98%.
Tired of Rising Interest Rates? Profit from Them Via BDCs!
The ongoing rise in interest rates has contributed significantly to the decline of most stocks. However, some asset classes can actually benefit from rising rates, including BDCs. In this piece, I go over some important points to consider and some risks to have in mind before walking into BDC land.
Give Your Income a Boost; Try This Monthly Dividend Stock
Investors can rely on monthly-paying dividend stocks for steady income. This REIT has a solid history of dividend payments and growth. Investors seeking steady income regardless of where the market moves could consider investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks. Realty Income (NYSE:O), operating as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), is one company that investors can easily rely upon to boost their monthly income.
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher
The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’. Selling an absolutely necessary product,...
Here’s Why Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Took a Tailspin
Agrify‘s stock plunged over 37%, close to its 52-week low, after the company reported disappointing Q3 results and reduced its FY2022 outlook. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares dived almost 40% on November 9 following dismal Q3 results as well as a cut in the outlook announced by the company. Based in...
TSMC Up After Soaring October Revenues
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE: TSM) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Friday as the semiconductor manufacturer announced its October revenues of NT$210.27 billion, a jump of 56.3% year-over-year and a rise of 1% from the month of September. The company’s revenues from January through October...
3 Website Building Companies Seen as Good Opportunities by J.P. Morgan
Shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) are up in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Analyst Alexei Gogolev, who initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and a price target of $89 per share. He also provided his take on competitors Wix...
Veru Tanks After FDA Snub For COVID-19 Therapy
Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) tanked more than 60% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the advisory committee meeting at the U.S. FDA voted against granting the emergency use authorization (EUA) for its oral COVID-19 therapy sabizabulin. While the FDA review team did acknowledge that “Study 902 met its prespecified...
Altria Group downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
UBS analyst Nik Oliver downgraded Altria Group to Sell from Neutral with a $38 price target.
Microsoft put buyer realizes 13% same-day gains
Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $6.24 offer for 12,250 Microsoft (MSFT) Feb-23 200 puts yesterday at 09:50ET when underlying shares were trading at $227.80. Shares closed at $224.51, and the puts at $7.07 for a mark-to-market profit of 13%, or $1025K, on the $7641K outlay. See the...
Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) Stock Spikes on Buyout Offer
Origin Energy’s stock jumps on a takeover bid. The offer represents an enterprise value of AU$18.4 billion. Shares of Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) closed 34.8% higher on November 10 following a takeover bid. Australia’s leading electricity and natural gas retailer said it received a takeover bid from a consortium led by Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) TSE:BAM.A), Canada’s leading global alternative asset manager.
Here’s Why Sunrun and Other Solar Stocks are Rallying
Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) surged over 23% so far in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to California regulators releasing a new proposal to reform its rooftop solar subsidy. The new proposal is meant to optimize grid use and help California meet its climate goals and increase...
