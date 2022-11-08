P.G. County Maryland’s Signed XO has finally shared the sunny visuals to his feel-good anthem, “DR Flows.”. Captured in the tropical islands, Signed XO magnifies the beauty of the islands by mirroring the duality of the streets there, and the exotic sides. He captures amazing drone shots on the pearly white beaches riding on four wheelers, flexes his muscles on a lofty villa, and allows us to see his blessed lifestyle as he lives his best life in the sunny tropics. In other scenes, he catches vibes with locals blowing off steam in the streets as he sells his plush lifestyle. The record is an Afro-Swing Bay Hip-Hop tinged number that classifies as a diverse cut, and places Signed XO at the apex without even trying.

2 DAYS AGO