Live Session with Ginuwine on His Appearance on ‘Magic with the Stars’
In this exclusive Live Session, we catch up with the music icon Ginuwine to talk about his appearance and experience on Criss Angel’s “Magic with the Stars”, a celebrity competition that pits two celebrities against each other…in the magic arena!!! Ginuwine’s episode airs Saturday, November 12.
Live Session with LISTEN TO THE KIDS/Geffen Records’ Astrokidjay
Live Session with LISTEN TO THE KIDS/Geffen Records signee and hot artist to watch Astrokidjay who just released his hot new single “Hell & Back” along with an accompanying music video. The Tanzania-born and Toronto-based artist drops in and out of hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats with confidence and charisma.
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
Signed XO Gets Wavy on ‘DR Flows’ Music Video Release
P.G. County Maryland’s Signed XO has finally shared the sunny visuals to his feel-good anthem, “DR Flows.”. Captured in the tropical islands, Signed XO magnifies the beauty of the islands by mirroring the duality of the streets there, and the exotic sides. He captures amazing drone shots on the pearly white beaches riding on four wheelers, flexes his muscles on a lofty villa, and allows us to see his blessed lifestyle as he lives his best life in the sunny tropics. In other scenes, he catches vibes with locals blowing off steam in the streets as he sells his plush lifestyle. The record is an Afro-Swing Bay Hip-Hop tinged number that classifies as a diverse cut, and places Signed XO at the apex without even trying.
Bad Boy Timz Takes Us Into His Planet Of “No Bad Boy, No Party”
The African music scene has taken the world by storm in recent times and offered us a colossal amount of musical geniuses over the last two decades. From the energetic D’banj to the phenomenon called Wizkid to the barrier-breaking Burna Boy to the all-conquering Davido, African music has continued to advance by leaps and bounds, breaking into the music markets and establishing itself as a major player in the constantly evolving music business. Another soldier has emerged from the scene’s new vanguard amid the ongoing emergence of fresh artists, and he is none other than Bad Boy Timz.
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
Ace Sinatra Releases ‘Sneaky Link’
Ace Sinatra is back on his newest single, “Sneaky Link.” The record has a fun bounce that will create a moment every time it is played at a party. Once again, he is proving to fans that he will not let up when it comes to his career as a musician.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Fans Think New Character Lady Tilley Arnold Will Be Eloise’s Unexpected Friend
'Bridgerton' Season 3 is set to see Eloise find an unexpected friend now that her and Penelope are in a fight, and some fans think it could be the widow Lady Tilley Arnold.
Toshae Talks His Third LP ‘Motion’, Using Music as Therapy, and Diversifying Outside of Music
Born Cody Quertermous, Toshae has always been a message-centric artist. A product of Southeast Missouri, Toshae has been resilient through multiple adversities in his life but has been adamant in making a name for himself through his music exploits. “From watching a family go in and out of jail, from...
Lyrics Born: The Hundred Year Life Challenge
Let’s hop right into this lead single, “Diamond Door” — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. I wouldn’t say “came into fruition.” I would say, it “came into full bloom.” Lol. The whole album is a psychedelic fantasy ride, and so I wanted to make and create a song about oral pleasure that was so Fantasmic and imagery filled, without actually mentioning what it was we’re eating, ahem, or dealing with.
Alternative Rapper Mikey Polo Shares Edgy Video To New Single “Wicked Lifestyle”
Emo Hip-Hop artist Mikey Polo has released a new video to his single “Wicked Lifestyle,” from an upcoming project “Red Thoughts”. Mikey Polo taps into his rapper lifestyle and dark fantasies to evoke an intensely passionate vibe. Wicked Lifestyle song speaks on the benefits and disadvantages of the rapper lifestyle, the women, the money, and the cars. Separating the real and fake, how people act before and after fame. Also the patience of building his career to where he wants to be.
Live Session with Rapper and Snowboarder Miranda Writes
In this Live Session, I talk to renowned snowboarding rapper Miranda Writes! Miranda is a rapidly rising female rapper with a real foothold in the competitive world of snowboarding and is also a brand ambassador for Burton Snowboards. Miranda is so dope, she earned herself a feature in Forbes as the first biracial female Hip Hop artist to cross over into the snowboarding market.
Takeoff Celebration of Life
Friday, November 11th at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12:00 p.m. Approximately 7,000 seats were reserved for fans, family and guests using the lower bowl and floor. As faithful members of New Mercies for the past eighteen years, the family requested that Pastor Jesse Curney III (Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church) deliver the Eulogy during the service.
