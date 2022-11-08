Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: WHEN Disney World Will Reopen Following the Phased Hurricane Nicole Closures Announced
On Wednesday, tropical storm Nicole was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane. Disney World also announced a phased closure for the parks, water parks, some hotels, and Disney Springs. The parks and Disney Springs closed early the evening of November 9th. Disney shared that the parks would reopen the following...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney CEO Says Disney World Annual Pass Program Could Provide “Flexibility”
If you want to know how The Walt Disney Company is doing as a whole, it’s a good idea to pay attention to its quarterly earnings reports. Four times a year, Disney executives speak to investors and shareholders about the company’s financial achievements and goals, and we often hear updates about what’s coming to the parks and streaming services as well.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Updates Cancelation Policies Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Central Florida has been hit hard by the hurricane season this year. First, Hurricane Ian caused heavy rainfall, winds, flooding, and closures at Disney World back in September. Now, Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way, and there are some important Disney World updates you need to know if you’re traveling currently or soon.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Is Disney LYING to Us?
Don’t be fooled! Sometimes, what you’ll see and hear from Disney World isn’t exactly the truth and nothing but the truth. So let’s debunk the lies of Disney TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the Is Disney LYING to Us?. Are...
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: We Tried 7 NEW Treats At The Gingerbread Castle in Disney World
We have to admit, we LOVE when Disney World’s gingerbread displays go up, like the Grand Floridian gingerbread house that opened recently. There are lots of gingerbread masterpieces around Disney World and best of all, you don’t need a ticket to check them out. You can stop by Disney’s Beach Club for a gingerbread carousel, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort displays a castle gingerbread! We recently saw the Contemporary display in progress, and now it’s officially completed — and you can also get some treats when you stop by!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS and VIDEOS: What Disney World Looks Like After Tropical Storm Nicole
It’s been an interesting week at Disney World, to say the least. With Tropical Storm Nicole on the way, we saw the Orlando International Airport close, and the Disney parks and Disney Springs soon followed suit. Disney World did reopen today, so let’s take a look at what things look like there now.
disneyfoodblog.com
We FINALLY Know What’s Happening with Tarzan’s Treehouse in Disneyland Resort
There are some exciting changes happening at Disneyland, like new characters in Avengers Campus, a Splash Mountain makeover, and a revamp of Mickey’s Toontown. Another change happening is over in Adventureland at Tarzan’s Treehouse. The treehouse, which has been themed to Tarzan since 1999, has been closed since September of 2022. We’ve known that it would be re-themed, but we did not know what the new concept would be — until now! We FINALLY know what’s going on with the treehouse in Dinseyland park!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Escape to Disney World for a Weekend
If you’re in the situation where you really want to go to Disney World, but you’ve only got two days to get it all done…don’t freak out yet. It may seem like a daunting task (because there’s SO much to do across the property!), but a short vacation is completely doable. That’s why we’re sharing our tips for how to have a successful trip in just two days!
disneyfoodblog.com
How Disney World Annual Passholders Can Get a FREE Gift From Joffrey’s
Well, maybe Disney and Loungefly, or Disney and Dooney & Bourke, or Disney and discounts… Ok, there’s a lot of stuff we like to mix our Disney with, but Disney and coffee is way up there!. Joffrey’s is the official coffee for Disney World, and they have a...
disneyfoodblog.com
TWO Stand Out Snacks Just Made Their Debut in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
One of the best things about visiting Disney World during the holidays is trying all the TREATS!. We’ve tried holiday treats from Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort gingerbread house and all kinds of exclusive eats during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and now we’re stopping by another Disney Park for two more treats!
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Merry Mashups Booth at Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
The Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure runs from November 11th, 2022 through January 8th, 2023, but it just so happens that some food booths opened EARLY!. Of course, we had to check them after reading about all those delicious eats coming to the festival! We hope you’re feeling adventurous because we’re checking out a booth known for its “fun fusions of seasonal favorites” — so come with us to Merry Mashups!
disneyfoodblog.com
Every Single Disney World Restaurant With a Thanksgiving Menu
If you’re one of the lucky ducks who will be enjoying their Thanksgiving while on a trip to Disney World, you might still be trying to figure out where to go for the all-important meal!. Along with obvious choices that already serve traditional Thanksgiving food year-round like Liberty Tree...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Next-Level Holiday Treats
The decorations are up, the merchandise is on shelves, and new food is coming! But what else is going on in Hollywood Studios? Let’s take a look. Bring on the holiday snacks! How could we refuse a Gingerbread Mickey Cookie? This is a Mickey-shaped gingerbread cookie that’s been decorated with vanilla icing and a dark chocolate glaze. It’s got that sweet spicy thing we love about gingerbread, so if that’s your thing, get it for $5.49.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Universal Orlando Closing Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Florida theme parks have been responding to the incoming Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to affect Central Florida within the next few days. Disney World has responded to the storm by closing Disney Springs, canceling Fantasmic! and Extended Evening Hours, and enacting phased park closures. And now we have an update from Universal Orlando!
disneyfoodblog.com
Exclusive Presale Tickets Available for Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exclusive Exhibition Tour
In case you haven’t heard, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and during the 2022 D23 Expo, we learned just some details about what Disney was planning for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration for the Walt Disney Company. Disney has been fairly quiet about...
disneyfoodblog.com
Who Knew Cranberry-Flavored BBQ Sauce Could Be SO Good? Disney, Disney Did
Festive decor? ✅ Ears themed to the season? ✅ A reindeer sipper cup?! ✅ Disneyland has it all…and now it has holiday SNACKS too!. Over at Disney California Adventure, there are plenty of holiday snacks to pick up thanks to the Festival of Holidays. But Disneyland hasn’t been left out of the fun! At this park, you can now find maple Mickey beignets, a funnel cake that seems confused(!), and more. Getting hungry yet? Well, you’ve been warned! We’re visiting one Disneyland snack spot now to try even MORE treats (and these will get your stomach rumbling).
disneyfoodblog.com
You Can Get Red and Green NACHOS Covered in Ice Cream in Disney Springs Right Now
We are firm believers that there are never enough holiday desserts. With the holiday season in full swing at Disney World, there have been tons of holiday treats, snacks, and merchandise popping up around the parks! While Disney Springs might not be inside the theme parks, this spot is making sure it provides plenty of holiday treats too. Head with us to Disney Springs to check out two new Christmas treats we just found!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW Mickey Mouse Haunted Mansion Collection Is Online NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some pretty incredible Haunted Mansion merchandise releases lately, and now it’s time to grab your wallets because yet another collection dedicated to this apparition-filled attraction has dropped online!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Releases New ‘Strange World’ Merchandise Collection Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Who else is excited about Disney’s new Strange World?. Right now you can catch a preview of the film in Disney World, and certain guests can even see...
disneyfoodblog.com
🚨 Disney’s Boba Fett Ears Are Online NOW! 🚨
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s been a pretty great year for Disney ear fans who also happen to love Star Wars. lightsaber ears, Ahsoka Tano ears, and even Ewok ears — yet...
Comments / 0