ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

A 24/7 NBC Livestream Is Coming to Peacock

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFaaA_0j3Eea3q00

Do you want streaming to be more like network TV again? Well, Peacock has heard your prayers. The streamer has begun rolling out a new feature on the service allowing subscribers to watch their local NBC affiliate station online.

The livestream feature, announced by Peacock on Tuesday, is set to officially launch on November 30, but will begin appearing on certain subscribers’ profiles immediately, as the streamer rolls it out. The livestream can be found on the service’s channels page, which hosts linear broadcasts of other brands such as WWE, NBC News, and several sports franchises like the NFL and Premier League. Although Peacock has three subscriber tiers, the NBC affiliate livestream will be exclusive to the Peacock Premium Plus subscription, which charges $9.99 per month in exchange for zero ads.

Peacock will use geotagging to match subscribers with the NBC affiliate in their area. All 210 NBC affiliate markets across the U.S. will be serviced by the channel, allowing viewers to watch local news, sports and weather, and other market-based programming online. The livestream will also include NBC’s nationwide programming, from daytime programs like “The Today Show,” late night talk shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and primetime programming like the “Law and Order” franchise and “Quantum Leap.”

“With Peacock’s local affiliate livestream, our subscribers are getting the unique combination of the ad-free on-demand content they love with the local news and NBC programming that is already part of their daily life,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said in a statement. “NBC affiliates have long been an integral part of local communities, and we look forward to being another point of connection and engagement for those communities across the country.”

Peacock isn’t the first streaming service to bring the linear television experience online. Since 2017, Hulu has operated its Live TV service, allowing subscribers to watch over 75 live television channels. Other services, such as Sling TV and Youtube TV, exclusively focus on offering linear television online.

Since it launched in 2020, Peacock has struggled to find an audience, remaining stagnant at 13 million subscribers for several quarters and losing a hefty $614 million in Q3 2022. One way in which the streamer has carved out a niche for itself is through its partnerships with cable TV channels to host content, such as the recently-launched Hallmark Channel content hub.

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

At Least We Know Who Won Election Night in TV Ratings

UPDATE [5:12 pm ET]: Story now has final Nielsen numbers: We’re still waiting on a whole bunch of midterm results, but we know who won Election Night in TV ratings. Tuesday was a Red Wave (of sorts) for the conservative-leaning Fox News Channel, which also claimed first place outright in 2020 and 2018. Fox News drew an average of 7.42 million total viewers last night across primetime (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.), according to final Nielsen numbers, more than doubling its closest competitor, ABC (a rounded 3.31 million). MSNBC was third (3.21 million) and NBC proper (3.11 million) was fourth. CNN was...
GEORGIA STATE
IndieWire

The CW’s New Owner Wants That Sweet, Sweet 10PM Time Slot from NBC

With NBC is considering dumping the 10 p.m. hour, it’s already got a taker champing at the bit. Nexstar is not only the new majority shareholder in broadcast network The CW, it is also the largest owner of local TV stations. Therefore, it’d be the primary company on the receiving end of that final primetime hour, and “Oh, that would be good,” as Nexstar Chairman and CEO Perry A. Sook said Tuesday. “We’ll make more money with an hour of news at 10 than we do with an hour of network programming where, a) we have all the inventory and, b)...
IndieWire

Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’

Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
IndieWire

Julia Fox Says Whirlwind Kanye West Romance Hurt Her Acting Career

Julia Fox is making “No Sudden Move” when it comes to her next acting role. The “Uncut Gems” breakout actress revealed that her highly publicized six-week-long romance with Grammy winner Kanye West in early 2022 had a negative effect on her acting career. “After the big...
IndieWire

Disney President Bob Chapek ‘Absolutely’ Has to Be Fired, CNBC’s Jim Cramer Says

Disney’s Q4 earnings report saw the company take some major wins (like 12.1 million subscribers new to Disney+) but also some major losses — including a $1.5 billion loss of DTC, a revenue total ($20.15 billion with earnings of 37 cents per share) that fell short of Wall Street’s projections, and shares that fell 7%, the lowest in two years. In the wake of those earnings, CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer has a fairly radical suggestion for the corporation — get rid of CEO Bob Chapek.
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Anya Taylor-Joy Turned Down Disney Offer to Make ‘The Witch’ with Robert Eggers

After collaborating on “The Witch” and “The Northman,” Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Eggers are an inseparable duo in the minds of many cinephiles. But if one day in Taylor-Joy’s life had gone differently, that collaboration may have never come to fruition. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Taylor-Joy recalled the experience of being cast in Eggers’ “The Witch.” The film was the actress’ first major screen credit, but she almost made her acting debut on a very different kind of project. As it turns out, she was offered the role in “The Witch” on the same day she received another...
IndieWire

‘Dangerous Breed’ Trailer: New Peacock Docuseries Tries to Recapture the ‘Tiger King’ Magic

Over two years after Netflix’s “Tiger King” took streaming by storm — and just a few months after Peacock’s own fictional series about Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic premiered — Peacock is bringing a new story of cats and crime to the docuseries space. The first trailer for “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats,” a new true docuseries about wrestler Teddy Hart, was released by the streamer on Wednesday. Canadian nonfiction filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch, whose previous works include series like “Queen of the Oil Patch” and films like “Last of the Fur Traders,” directs the series, which focuses on the 10 years...
IndieWire

Seth Rogen Parodied Christopher Walken’s Iconic ‘Pulp Fiction’ Monologue Using a Menorah as a Kid

Seth Rogen may be pitching a “Pulp Fiction” reboot, with a twist. During the MoMA Contenders series panel for Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” Rogen revealed that he used to make home videos with current writing and producing partner Evan Goldberg. A particularly “quite disgusting” comedy the duo filmed together involved a spoof remake of Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction” with one key update. “I was a big ‘Pulp Fiction’ fan, and I’m Jewish as well, that plays into the story,” Rogen said. “I was recently watching a scene, me and my friend Evan [Goldberg] who is still my writing partner to this...
IndieWire

Chris Rock Sets Live Netflix Comedy Special

As streaming becomes increasingly more like linear TV — with ads, bundles, and even livestreams of network TV — the biggest streamer in the business is taking its first stab at live broadcasting. A live Chris Rock comedy special will premiere on Netflix early next year, the streamer announced November 10. This event will be the first time Netflix has hosted a live program. Details on what a live broadcast on the service will look like will come at a later date. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Netflix VP of Stand-Up and...
IndieWire

Lindsay Lohan Pitched a ‘Mean Girls’ Mid-Credits Scene for ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan’s “Falling for Christmas” almost fetched a “Mean Girls” callback. While lead star and executive producer Lohan belts a few bars of “Jingle Bell Rock” in the Netflix Christmas romantic comedy (and simultaneously released a holiday single), the “Mean Girls” alum said that fully recreating the iconic talent show dance sequence would cross a line for its legacy. “It was my brilliant idea to bring it up in a conversation with the directors and the producers. I was like, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be fun if we did a blooper reel at the end and we all kind of did the Christmas...
IndieWire

‘Wakanda Forever’ Review: Messy Black Panther Sequel Still Pays Loving Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The last thing that we see Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa do in 2018’s “Black Panther” is appear before the United Nations, where he reveals to the world that his African nation of Wakanda has secretly been a superpower for several thousand years. While the character would go on to appear in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies before the actor who played him succumbed to colon cancer in August 2020 — an illness that Boseman had endured with almost Wakandan privacy — T’Challa’s mid-credits declaration has since assumed the haunted urgency of a man’s dying wish. T’Challa’s defining act as the...
IndieWire

Kevin Conroy Was a Hero Beyond Batman (Column)

When it comes to an iconic superhero performance, the voice is the key. Superheroes were born on the comics page, a visual medium that can drastically change a character’s appearance depending on the artist, and an actor’s physical performance is just one more variation. But if that performance becomes the voice that people associate with that hero — the voice that you hear when you read a comic, that you imitate when you play with your action figures — it becomes intrinsically tied to the character. The late Kevin Conroy is the voice of Batman. I don’t say that in the...
IndieWire

Everything to Remember from ‘Dead to Me’ Before Season 3 Premieres

It’s been almost three years since Netflix’s twisted, soapy dramedy about grief, friendship, and concealing murder last aired — so where exactly did we leave off on “Dead to Me?” It’s easier to remember a show once it’s back on our screens, but Liz Feldman’s series is known for throwing viewers into the deep end. Here’s a quick refresher on “Dead to Me” Seasons 1 and 2, ahead of Season 3’s November 17 premiere. Jen and Judy Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) met at a grief support group in the show’s premiere episode. Jen was mourning her husband Ted, who died...
IndieWire

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Post-Credits Scene Delivers an Emotional Surprise

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for both “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and its post-credits scene.] Given everything that happened in the lead-up to making “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — from the immediate high expectations for a sequel after the first film proved to be such a smash hit to the shocking death of its beloved star Chadwick Boseman — its existence feels a touch miraculous. At the very least, it feels distinctly emotional, not often a term reserved for Marvel sequels. Ryan Coogler’s much-hyped follow-up gracefully tackles Boseman’s passing (by gracefully tackling his character, King T’Challa, aka Black Panther’s own...
IndieWire

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale: Season 6 Will Be a Different Show

Toto, we’re not in Gilead anymore. “The Handmaid’s Tale” stayed focused on its central dystopia until Season 4, when June (Elisabeth Moss) escaped to Canada, and even then she couldn’t escape Gilead. June returned multiple times, including in Season 5 to rescue her daughter Hannah (Jordana Blake) from a life of subservience to men. But the world has changed by the Season 5 finale, “Safe,” which premiered November 9. Gilead is crumbling from within, mainly at the hands of its architect, Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford). The Waterfords, two of its most prolific and vocal advocates, are no more, with Fred dead (Joseph...
IndieWire

Timothée Chalamet Chowed Down on Fruit Roll-Ups, Maraschino Cherries for ‘Bones and All’ Cannibal Scenes

Turns out cannibalism tastes like candy. Cannibal love story “Bones and All” star Taylor Russell confirmed that she and Timothée Chalamet ate a combination of desserts for the bloody scenes in the Luca Guadagnino film, in theaters nationwide November 23. “On a very practical note, Luca said that we were eating corn syrup,” Russell told Slash Film. “But I know that I wasn’t, because I remember the incredible effects team and the team who were handling all of that sort of stuff told me that it was maraschino cherries, dark chocolate, and Fruit Roll-Ups.” Russell added, “If that sounds good to you, cool. If it...
IndieWire

Casey Anthony Shares Her Side of the Story in Trailer for Peacock Docuseries

This month, Peacock is revisiting one of the most notorious trials of the 2010s with “Where the Truth Lies,” a limited series exploring the 2011 trial of Casey Anthony. The streamer released the first trailer for the three-part docuseries, which premieres November 29. In 2008, police arrested Anthony for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, who was reported missing by her grandmother. Shortly after, Caylee’s remains were found inside a laundry bag in the woods near the Anthonys’ house. After a widely publicized trial where Anthony chose not to testify, a jury found her not guilty in 2011, prompting widespread...
IndieWire

Disney+ Added a Lot of Subscribers and Lost a Lot of Money in Q4

Disney ended its 2022 fiscal year by adding 12.1 million subscribers to Disney+, bringing its overall subs tally to 164.2 million in Q4 and smashing analyst estimates. At least, it smashed those analyst estimates. Counting its other streaming services, Hulu and ESPN+, the company reached 235 million total subs — that widens the gap between Disney (overall) and Netflix, which finished the July to September quarter with 223 million global paid subscribers. Disney got to its new number at a great expense: DTC (direct-to-consumer) lost $1.5 billion in the quarter. In the previous quarter, fiscal Q3 for Disney, the core streaming service added...
IndieWire

Édgar Ramírez to Lead ‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 at Peacock

Édgar Ramírez will star in the second season of “Dr. Death,” Peacock announced Tuesday. Ramírez will play Paolo Macchiarini, an Italian surgeon who became known for his research into innovative organ transplants, gaining the nickname “Miracle Man,” before accusations of research fraud and unethical experiments destroyed his career. The season will focus on the investigations from fellow researchers into Macchiarini’s surgeries, as well as his relationship with journalist Benita Alexander. A true crime anthology series, “Dr. Death” is based on a Wondery podcast that explores severe cases of medical malpractice, frequently resulting in the deaths of patients. Season 2 adapts the third...
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Off to a Rocky Start As It Navigates Expansive Plot

The First Family of Montana is back. It’s time for fans to put on their cowboy hats and strap in for another season of backstabbing from the Duttons. Whether you watch “Yellowstone” or not, the series has left its mark on the television landscape, with competing networks greenlighting shows set in Montana or other rural red states in what has been unofficially dubbed by TV critics as “the ‘Yellowstone’ effect.” The question now is whether series creator and writer Taylor Sheridan can sustain the momentum after four seasons, two other shows on Paramount+, and soon-to-be two “Yellowstone” spinoff series. The answer...
MONTANA STATE
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy