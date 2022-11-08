ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

wfxrtv.com

Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Motorcycle crash victim airlifted on Turkey Foot Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday a motorcycle crash took place on Turkey Foot Road that the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to. BTVFD said the crash only involved the motorcycle and that arriving crews found a motorcycle off the roadway in the woods. The victim's condition required an...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Thomas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas, who is white, 5′ 5″ and 130...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Traffic resumes along Lynchburg roads after possible gas leak

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed and the caution has been mitigated. EARLIER: A potential gas leak has left multiple roads shut down at certain areas throughout the Hill City, according to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services. Monroe Street is closed at 11th Street and 13th Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash. Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on I-81S can expect delays in Botetourt County due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. It happened at mile marker 168, authorities said. As of 7:39 p.m., bothsouthbound lanes were closed, and traffic was...
WSLS

Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be safe and vigilant when it comes to phone call scams like this one. On Friday, authorities made an announcement explaining an active phone scam in the area. Authorities say the person calling is claiming he is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Smith Mountain Lake Association warns about cold water drowning

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - With three drowning deaths this year in water below 70 degrees, and water temperatures declining with our colder temperatures, it is important to review how to survive immersion in cold water. Patrick Massa, chair of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council, joined us on Here...
MONETA, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Avoid I-81N in Botetourt County if you can. VDOT says a vehicle crash at the 152.9 mile marker has led to traffic delays. As of 6:12 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed,...
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer overturns, dumps plywood on road in Concord; VSP

CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are reporting Village Highway in Concord is closed due to a tractor trailer that overturned and dumped plywood. Troopers say the road has been closed since 2 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 9 and Environmental Services were called to clean up a diesel spill. VSP says there were two people in the truck when it overturned, one is reported to have slight injuries but neither had to be transported to the hospital.
CONCORD, VA
macaronikid.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022

Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that happened in early October in Lynchburg. On Oct. 10 around 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to Sunshine Market on Pollard Street for a robbery. They tried to find the man, but he had already fled the area on foot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
macaronikid.com

Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia

Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
LYNCHBURG, VA

