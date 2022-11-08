Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
wfxrtv.com
Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
WSET
Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
WSET
Motorcycle crash victim airlifted on Turkey Foot Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday a motorcycle crash took place on Turkey Foot Road that the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to. BTVFD said the crash only involved the motorcycle and that arriving crews found a motorcycle off the roadway in the woods. The victim's condition required an...
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Thomas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas, who is white, 5′ 5″ and 130...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
WDBJ7.com
Traffic resumes along Lynchburg roads after possible gas leak
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed and the caution has been mitigated. EARLIER: A potential gas leak has left multiple roads shut down at certain areas throughout the Hill City, according to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services. Monroe Street is closed at 11th Street and 13th Street.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County cleared on Route 622
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County on Route 622 is causing delays, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Lawyers Road, authorities said. As of 7:25 p.m., all westbound lanes were closed.
WSLS
Tornado warning issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford, Franklin expires
This tornado warning has expired. A tornado warning has been issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford and Franklin. It’s set to expire at 12:45 p.m. At about 12:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Roanoke Mountain, or near Boones Mill, moving north at 40 mph.
WSET
Halifax County schools closing as Nicole strikes Central Virginia
(WSET) — As Nicole--once a hurricane, now a tropical depression--strikes Central Virginia with gusts of wind and torrents of rain, one school so far has decided to close. If more schools close ABC13 will update this story.
WSLS
One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash. Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on I-81S can expect delays in Botetourt County due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. It happened at mile marker 168, authorities said. As of 7:39 p.m., bothsouthbound lanes were closed, and traffic was...
WSLS
Police searching for suspect after shooting that left one dead in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:25 a.m. Police are searching for Derek Lewis, 31, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Johnson, 28. Authorities say Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants and was operating a black 2017 Ford Escape with the VA license plates: 9157VH.
Virginia family searching for missing teen in need of medication
The last week has been gut-wrenching for the family of a Virginia 17-year-old who disappeared in Kenbridge.
WSLS
Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be safe and vigilant when it comes to phone call scams like this one. On Friday, authorities made an announcement explaining an active phone scam in the area. Authorities say the person calling is claiming he is...
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake Association warns about cold water drowning
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - With three drowning deaths this year in water below 70 degrees, and water temperatures declining with our colder temperatures, it is important to review how to survive immersion in cold water. Patrick Massa, chair of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council, joined us on Here...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Avoid I-81N in Botetourt County if you can. VDOT says a vehicle crash at the 152.9 mile marker has led to traffic delays. As of 6:12 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed,...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns, dumps plywood on road in Concord; VSP
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are reporting Village Highway in Concord is closed due to a tractor trailer that overturned and dumped plywood. Troopers say the road has been closed since 2 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 9 and Environmental Services were called to clean up a diesel spill. VSP says there were two people in the truck when it overturned, one is reported to have slight injuries but neither had to be transported to the hospital.
macaronikid.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022
Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that happened in early October in Lynchburg. On Oct. 10 around 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to Sunshine Market on Pollard Street for a robbery. They tried to find the man, but he had already fled the area on foot.
macaronikid.com
Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia
Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
