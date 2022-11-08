ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Leeds forward Willy Gnonto set for full debut in Carabao Cup, hints boss Jesse Marsch

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyV3M_0j3EeR4B00

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch could be tempted to hand Italy forward Willy Gnonto his full debut for the club in their Carabao Cup tie at Wolves.

The 19-year-old has made only two substitute appearances for Leeds since signing from Zurich for a reported £3.8million in September.

But during both cameo roles – in recent wins against Liverpool and Bournemouth – Gnonto showed why he has made six appearances for Roberto Mancini’s Italy, including three starts.

Marsch said after Gnonto had set up Crysencio Summerville for Leeds’ late winner in Saturday’s 4-3 victory against Bournemouth that the teenager had staked his claim for a first start.

Gnonto and Joe Gelhardt could be among several changes as Marsch considers handing more of his youngsters game time at Molineux.

“Certainly Willy, I think Joffy (Gelhardt) as well,” the American said. “He hasn’t always played as much, but in training he’s been putting a lot into it and been really effective and performing well.

“Obviously now we see Crysencio at a really high level. A lot of these young guys are pushing. And again, I always try to mention Mateo (Joseph) and Sonny (Perkins) as well, because we really like those guys.”

Gnonto ran half the length of the field before slipping in Summerville for his winning goal against Bournemouth, while the pair have become close pals since the former’s arrival at Elland Road.

Marsch is convinced that friendship can blossom on the pitch and serve Leeds well.

“You can see it swelling, you can see it growing and it’s great,” Marsch added. “I think they have a really strong friendship.

“If we can build them up and continue to use their youthful talent and enthusiasm and desire to improve and fearlessness, that can be a good recipe for success, even with young players.”

Patrick Bamford is not expected to feature at Wolves. He missed out at the weekend after hurting his hip in training on Friday.

Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra (foot) has been ruled out until after the World Cup and Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain long-term absentees.

Otherwise, Marsch has plenty of options, with the likes of Mateusz Klich, Sam Greenwood, who stepped off the bench to score on Saturday, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and under-21s midfielder Darko Gyabi all in contention.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marco Silva wants Fulham to focus on their own strengths

Fulham manager Marco Silva needs no reminding of just how good Manchester United can be – but wants his side focussed on their own strengths.After a slow start to the new campaign, Erik ten Hag’s side have found some consistency since they were beaten 6-3 at rivals Manchester City at the start of October.United recovered from last weekend’s 3-1 defeat away to Aston Villa by beating Unai Emery’s side in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night at Old Trafford to move into the fourth round.Cristiano Ronaldo could be back in contention for Sunday’s game at Craven Cottage, which is the...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag knows importance of Man Utd’s game with Fulham before World Cup

Erik ten Hag says the impending World Cup cannot be a distraction and underlined the need for Manchester United’s players to do everything in their power to beat energetic Fulham.Sunday’s trip to Craven Cottage is the final Premier League fixture before the season is paused for six weeks and attention turns to the quest for glory in Qatar.United enter the final weekend before the break fifth in the standings and looking to cap a promising start to life under summer appointment Ten Hag by defeating surprise package Fulham.The Red Devils lost their last Premier League outing 3-1 at Aston Villa...
The Independent

Sport is cruel – Sarah Hunter gutted after England lose World Cup final

Captain Sarah Hunter said “sport is cruel” after she was left gutted by England’s 34-31 loss to New Zealand in the World Cup final.The Red Roses came up just short at Eden Park, losing for the first time in 31 matches against the defending champions in front of a sell-out crowd.Simon Middleton’s side, who had three tries from Amy Cokayne, led for large spells in Auckland despite playing more than an hour after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a high tackle.Hunter told ITV: “I’m gutted. I’m so proud of the team, we came out fighting.𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 🌹 pic.twitter.com/aAuipDBSZE— England...
The Independent

New Zealand hold off England in thriller to win World Cup

New Zealand retained the World Cup after snapping England’s 30-match unbeaten run in a thrilling final at Eden Park.The Black Ferns ran out 34-31 winners despite trailing for most of the match against a Red Roses side who had to dig in for more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off.It was heartbreak for Simon Middleton’s team who threw everything at the tournament hosts, with Amy Cokayne helping herself to three tries.
The Independent

Jos Buttler has ‘certainly had a few dreams’ about lifting T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler has allowed himself to think about captaining England to T20 World Cup glory as he embraces the magnitude of an MCG showdown against Pakistan in Sunday’s final.Buttler has the opportunity to join an exclusive club containing just immediate predecessor Eoin Morgan and Paul Collingwood as cricketers who have led England’s men’s side all the way at a global event.While the Melbourne weather may overshadow the contest, Buttler is focused on the third World Cup final of his career, having been part of the Morgan teams that lost in 2016 and won the 2019 50-over version.Speaking at his pre-match...
The Independent

Heartbreak for England as New Zealand blast back to win World Cup

New Zealand retained the World Cup after snapping England’s 30-match winning run in a thrilling final at Eden Park.The Black Ferns ran out 34-31 winners despite trailing for most of the match against a Red Roses side who had to dig in for more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off.It was heartbreak for Simon Middleton’s team who threw everything at the tournament hosts, with Amy Cokayne helping herself to three tries.England head coach Middleton made five changes to the line-up that beat Canada in the semi-final.Helena Rowland sustained a foot injury in that...
The Independent

France smash Canada to claim bronze at women’s World Cup

France claimed bronze at the women’s Rugby World Cup with a breezy victory over Canada in New Zealand that saw them keep their opponents entirely off the scoreboard.The French team were indisputably in command from the beginning, keeping up on both attack and defence to deny the Canadians any redemption and winning 36-0.The third place medallists ended with three tries in the first half and two in the second, interspersed with four conversions and a penalty kick.Outstanding in defence. Exquisite in attackIt's bronze for @FranceRugby 🥉👏#CANvFRA | #RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/ILrg5lzH8S— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 12, 2022Over the last 10 minutes...
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy