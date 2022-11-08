ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 238

Guest
4d ago

what you should be doing is firing those midwives/nurses they should know better as nurses. no reason to mistake should have been made like this. rip sweet baby. I hope these parents find peace

Reply(15)
153
me mo
4d ago

I would think, everyone in that delivery room should be charged. Is stated the midwives were "bickering" and appeared confused during her labour. They also agreed to lack of communication. There is something seriously wrong with that team. They all need charged, sentenced and imprisoned.

Reply(14)
115
GanjaGma420
4d ago

your body tells you when to push. I trust my own instincts before listening to someone outside of my body telling me what I feel. they should be charged.

Reply(10)
67
Related
Tyla

Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed

A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told - OLD

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard.Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.Child C is the second of seven babies she is alleged to have murdered at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told that Letby, 32, was designated the care of another baby boy on the night shift of June 13, who was in a room separate from...
Daily Mail

PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter

A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...
The Independent

Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot

A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
PALMDALE, CA
Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Popculture

Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash

Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy